May 21, 2024

Building artiﬁcial cells to measure energy ﬂow in living systems

by Jon Atherton, Yale University

Building artiﬁcial cells to measure energy ﬂow in living systems
F-actin architecture controls the ATP consumption rate of myosin II. Credit: Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-47593-x

Living systems are defined by a continuous flow of energy, which is essential for physical development, wound healing, and our immune response to diseases like cancer. But measuring the energy flow of a specific process, like force generation, is complicated by the more than 10,000 different kinds of molecular proteins interacting inside each of our cells.

Scientists at Yale's Systems Biology Institute have made an to enable precise measurement of energy consumption and force generation in our cells. The work, from the lab of Michael Murrell, associate professor of Biomedical Engineering and Physics, was published in Nature Communications.

The artificial cells comprised key proteins responsible for cell force generation—a cytoskeleton, acting like the bones and muscle in the human body, wrapped in an outer membrane.

Their findings revealed that the amount of energy consumed varies with different morphological features. For example, cells with thicker cytoskeletons consumed less energy than cells with branch-like architecture, and longer cytoskeletons exerted increased force.

Unraveling the principles of energy consumption will enhance our understanding of biological organization, which underlies various cellular processes including cancer progression.

Ryota Sakamoto, a postdoctoral fellow in the Murrell Lab, was first author of the study.

More information: Ryota Sakamoto et al, F-actin architecture determines the conversion of chemical energy into mechanical work, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-47593-x

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Yale University

Citation: Building artiﬁcial cells to measure energy ﬂow in living systems (2024, May 21)
