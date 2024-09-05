Last update:

Space-based experiments could help to advance early cancer detection through blood tests

Nanophysics news

Metasurfaces: Tiny tech with big potential

Imagine manipulating light with ultra-thin, flat sheets instead of bulky lenses and mirrors. That's the promise of metasurfaces, a nanostructure technology that can twist and bend light in ways never before possible.

Nanophysics

Sep 4, 2024

0

1

Illuminating the unavoidable imperfections of nanostructures

A new study by a collaborative team from the University of Twente and the e-Science Center in Amsterdam compares the transmission of light through a utopian model with a real 3D nanostructure. These nanostructures are integral ...

Nanophysics

Aug 29, 2024

0

1

World's first micromachine twists 2D materials at will

Just a few years ago, researchers discovered that changing the angle between two layers of graphene, an atom-thick sheet of carbon, also changed the material's electronic and optical properties. They then learned that a "twist" ...

Nanophysics

Aug 22, 2024

0

147

More news

Nanophysics
Novel X-ray imaging technique resolves fusion-related nanofoams in 3D
Nanophysics
Precise stirring conditions key to optimizing nanostructure synthesis
Nanophysics
New X-ray world record: Looking inside a microchip with 4 nanometer precision
Nanophysics
Researchers reveal atomic-scale details of catalysts' active sites
Nanophysics
Understanding the forces that regulate crystallization by particle attachment
Nanophysics
First 3D visualization of an aluminum nanocomposite for the auto industry
Nanophysics
Investigation into the regime between the nano- and microscale could pave the way for nanoscale technologies
Nanophysics
Researchers identify unique phenomenon in Kagome metal
Nanophysics
New, more sustainable method for manufacturing microchips and other nanoscale devices
Nanophysics
Confined water gets electric: Study reveals dielectric response of water in nanopores
Nanophysics
Tunable metasurface can control optical light in space and time, offering path to wireless communication channels
Nanophysics
3D printing method reveals light emission from nanowires for the first time
Nanophysics
Organic polymer blend microspheres exhibit ultra-low threshold lasing with highest reported quality factor
Nanophysics
Aluminum scandium nitride films: Enabling next-gen ferroelectric memory devices
Nanophysics
New method achieves controllable tuning, assesses instability in 2D materials for engineering applications
Nanophysics
Nanoscale trilayer exhibits ultrafast charge transfer in semiconductor materials
Nanophysics
Study shows how organic molecules impact gold nanoparticles' electrochemical properties
Nanophysics
Researchers achieve unprecedented nanostructuring inside silicon
Nanophysics
Atomically thin transducers could one day enable quantum computing at room temperature
Nanophysics
Integrating small-angle neutron scattering with machine learning enhances measurements of complex molecular structures

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Nanophysics
New synthesis method enhances MoS₂ optoelectronic performance
Nanophysics
Hexagonal metallic-mean approximants help bridge gap between quasicrystals and modulated structures
Nanophysics
High-speed electron camera uncovers new 'light-twisting' behavior in ultrathin material
Nanophysics
How lasers and 2D materials could solve the world's plastic problem
Nanophysics
Detecting defects in tomorrow's technology: Study enhances understanding of likely candidate for next-generation chips
Nanophysics
Study reveals surprisingly simple method for determining exchange energy in 2D materials
Nanophysics
Novel 2D device for quantum cooling converts heat to voltage at ultra-low temperatures
Nanophysics
Genetic algorithm enables precise design of phononic crystals
Nanophysics
The demonstration of vacuum levitation and motion control on an optical-electrostatic chip
Nanophysics
Novel method enhances size-controlled production of luminescent quantum dots
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Load more