rss Last update Graphene photodetector enhanced by fractal golden 'snowflake', 1 hour ago

Biology news

How to be winner in the game of evolution

A new study by University of Arizona biologists helps explain why different groups of animals differ dramatically in their number of species, and how this is related to differences in their body forms and ways of life.

dateJan 13, 2017 in Evolution
shares364 comments 9

Arabica coffee genome sequenced

The first public genome sequence for Coffea arabica, the species responsible for more than 70 percent of global coffee production, was released today by researchers at the University of California, Davis.

dateJan 13, 2017 in Biotechnology
shares1547 comments 1

Mapping movements of alien bird species

The global map of alien bird species has been produced for the first time by a UCL-led team of researchers. It shows that human activities are the main determinants of how many alien bird species live in an area but that ...

dateJan 12, 2017 in Ecology
shares11 comments 0
Trending topics
  1. species
  2. plants
  3. cells
  4. fish
  1. birds
  2. genes
  3. climate change
  4. animals
  1. stem cells
  2. gene expression
  3. new species
  4. food
More news
Other news

Study: Some bats showing resistance to deadly fungus

The little brown bat, a species that has been decimated by a deadly fungus, could be taking the first tentative steps to recovery, scientists say in a recent study published by Great Britain's Royal Society.

Genetic opposites attract when chimpanzees choose a mate

When it comes to hookups in the animal world, casual sex is common among chimpanzees. In our closest animal relatives both males and females mate with multiple partners. But when taking the plunge into parenthood, they're ...

Important bio-chemical produced on a large scale by E.coli

If you had a company that manufactured valuable ingredients for chemicals like detergens or paint, you would probably like to produce the ingredients in large quantities, sustainably, and at a low cost. That's what researchers ...

Dung heaps are rhinos' Facebook: study

Rhinos signal gender, age, and sexual availability in their poo, said a study Wednesday which suggested mammals may use communal dung heaps as social networking sites.

Study finds links between swearing and honesty
Golden mystery solved
How the darkness and the cold killed the dinosaurs
Nanoscale view of energy storage
A universe of 2 trillion galaxies
Soil pores, carbon stores, and breathing microbes
Seeing the quantum future... literally
Hubble gazes into a black hole of puzzling lightness
WhatsApp vulnerable to snooping: report

Find more news articles via sort by date page