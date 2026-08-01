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Biology news
New study shows urban growers rely on accessible educational resources to adopt pollinator-friendly farming practices
A recent study by MSU entomologists Jen Roedel, Karma Thomas and Zsofia Szendrei found that urban growers' use of pollinator management practices is driven more by access to educational resources, labor and other farming ...
Ecology
2 hours ago
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3
US firm takes on backyard mosquitoes—with 600,000 mosquitoes
Todd Montgomery pops the lid off a small tube and taps out hundreds of mosquitoes into the backyard of a suburban home outside Washington.
Ecology
6 hours ago
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44
Camels find unlikely home in outback Australia
Far from their origins in the Arabian desert, hundreds of thousands of camels roam outback Australia, where they are used for wild races, an alternative milk source and even to make beer.
Agriculture
6 hours ago
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8
Mushroom behind 'tiny people' hallucinations identified
People in communities thousands of miles apart have described the same strange experience after eating a mysterious mushroom: vivid visions of tiny humans moving through and interacting with the physical world around them. ...
Molecular & Computational biology
14 hours ago
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595
Fossil study finds vision—not the 'thinking' frontal lobe—drove varied brain development in primates
A new study led by a Duke University scientist overturns a long-held idea about how primates, including humans, came to have such large and sophisticated brains. The research finds that the dramatic expansion of the primate ...
Evolution
19 hours ago
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301
Bacterial enzyme switch could weaken antibiotic defenses in MRSA and other pathogens
If you ask Vijay Parashar, associate professor of medical and molecular sciences (MMSC) at the University of Delaware College of Health Sciences, human bodies are bags of bacteria. "It sounds gross, but not all bacteria are ...
Cell & Microbiology
14 hours ago
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10
Zoo-housed lions show wild-style behaviors when fed whole carcasses
A new Australian study has found that feeding zoo-housed lions whole-animal carcasses on a feast-and-fast schedule encourages behaviors more closely aligned with those seen in the wild.
Plants & Animals
21 hours ago
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281
Decoding the North American bison's genome to better inform conservation efforts
A new study by ancient DNA researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, used paleogenomics to create a genetic roadmap to help guide the restoration of another iconic species once on the brink of extinction: the ...
Plants & Animals
15 hours ago
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15
One-third of agricultural land accounts for two-thirds of global impact, study reveals
Agriculture covers more than 40% of Earth's habitable land and plays a central role in both climate change and biodiversity loss. Yet the impact of agriculture is far from evenly distributed across space.
Ecology
15 hours ago
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13
Mitochondria act as sensors for essential iron molecule, study reveals
Heme, a bioactive form of iron, has numerous essential functions in the cell. As a key component of hemoglobin, it enables oxygen transport in the blood. In addition, it performs important functions in other proteins in processes ...
Evolution
17 hours ago
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20
One ant can trigger colony-wide activity bursts, mathematical model suggests
Scientists have long known that ant colonies sometimes seem to move as one. A nest that appears quiet can suddenly erupt into activity, with workers throughout the colony springing into motion almost simultaneously before ...
Plants & Animals
15 hours ago
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7
AI and 'Ramanomics' could eliminate a major obstacle to studying living cells
Fluorescent dyes have long been used in biological research to identify and visualize structures within living cells. Although effective, they have several drawbacks, including altering the cells under study, limiting the ...
Cell & Microbiology
17 hours ago
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10
Sugars may have helped fuel the evolution of the human brain, new research suggests
Fruit, honey and other naturally sweet foods may have helped fuel the evolution of the human brain, according to new research from the University of Sydney and the University of Glasgow.
Evolution
19 hours ago
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15
First complete songbird genome exposes missing genes and chromosome architecture
The zebra finch is one of the best-studied songbirds and a model for understanding the biology and neuroscience of vocal learning. Now, researchers have produced the first complete genome assembly of the species, revealing ...
Plants & Animals
22 hours ago
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23
First metabolically activated molecular glue degrader may target cancer cells under oxidative stress
Investigators at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed a platform for systematically discovering molecular glues that could become protein degradation drug candidates. The platform could help drug developers dramatically ...
Cell & Microbiology
19 hours ago
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6
Random physics helps model individual ant motion
Ants make up one of the most diverse groups of animals on the planet, with many species boasting remarkable physical abilities and social behaviors, and an overall species richness that far exceeds that of mammals. Various ...
Plants & Animals
19 hours ago
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5
Bioengineers develop biochemical halo to cloak insulin-producing cells from body defenses
A protein known as interleukin 10 (IL-10) is the lynchpin of a new method to protect transplanted cells from host immune system attacks. Rice University researchers engineered a living factory to produce a localized biochemical ...
Cell & Microbiology
22 hours ago
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10
Interlocking molecular propellers create stable 'islands' in artificial lipid membranes
Cells are enclosed by a cell membrane, a sophisticated structure mainly made of lipids that is vital for fundamental biological processes. Artificial lipid membranes have many practical applications, such as drug delivery, ...
Cell & Microbiology
21 hours ago
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4
Are cats getting tamer, or is it people who are changing?
Around 15 years ago, I created a Facebook page for my cat, Sandi. Friends thought it was weird. Today, social media accounts for cats attract millions of followers, cats travel in backpacks and strollers, and surveys consistently ...
Evolution
18 hours ago
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11
With new digital tools, researchers are helping Joshua trees survive wildfires
When UC Berkeley postdoctoral researchers Maya Zomer and Lucia Layritz first drove through burned portions of Mojave National Preserve in Southern California, the sight stunned them. "It looks like a pretty dystopian landscape," ...
Ecology
17 hours ago
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6