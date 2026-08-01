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New study shows urban growers rely on accessible educational resources to adopt pollinator-friendly farming practices

Biology news

Camels find unlikely home in outback Australia

Far from their origins in the Arabian desert, hundreds of thousands of camels roam outback Australia, where they are used for wild races, an alternative milk source and even to make beer.

Agriculture

6 hours ago

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8

Mushroom behind 'tiny people' hallucinations identified

People in communities thousands of miles apart have described the same strange experience after eating a mysterious mushroom: vivid visions of tiny humans moving through and interacting with the physical world around them. ...

Molecular & Computational biology

14 hours ago

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595

Random physics helps model individual ant motion

Ants make up one of the most diverse groups of animals on the planet, with many species boasting remarkable physical abilities and social behaviors, and an overall species richness that far exceeds that of mammals. Various ...

Plants & Animals

19 hours ago

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Are cats getting tamer, or is it people who are changing?

Around 15 years ago, I created a Facebook page for my cat, Sandi. Friends thought it was weird. Today, social media accounts for cats attract millions of followers, cats travel in backpacks and strollers, and surveys consistently ...

Evolution

18 hours ago

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Ecology
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Evolution
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Plants & Animals
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Biotechnology
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Molecular & Computational biology
Improving oats for growers and consumers
Evolution
Neanderthal growth hormone receptor increases muscle mass in people today, study shows
Evolution
Two origins of life: Free-living cells may have emerged twice as bacteria and archaea diverged
Paleontology & Fossils
One of the world's only two complete dodo skulls reveals new clues about the extinct bird
Evolution
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Cell & Microbiology
Backpack lab finds wastewater contamination and drug-resistant bacteria in Galápagos waters
Ecology
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Cell & Microbiology
Little-known protein helps the body restrain scar-forming signals
Evolution
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Well-worn wins: Wild capuchin monkeys prefer stones with a proven track record of cracking nuts

Other news

Astronomy
Physicists trace solar outbursts that led to historic Mother's Day storms
Astronomy
An ultramassive white dwarf half Earth's size may hold a rare oxygen-neon core
Astronomy
JWST study suggests a handful of 'leaky' galaxies reionized the early universe
Optics & Photonics
Two-qubit entangling gate flags its own errors as detectable photon losses
Optics & Photonics
Sunlight-powered setup generates quantum entanglement
Social Sciences
AI for homework—parents more willing to pay subscriptions for their children as peer pressure rises
Astronomy
Charting the galaxy: Milky Way Mapper survey releases latest all-sky spectra
Optics & Photonics
New quantum microscopy trick quadruples microscope resolution
Condensed Matter
Researchers demonstrate first fully solution-processed solid-state polariton laser
Optics & Photonics
An elegant modification doubles the range of low-noise 'white lasers' in a single fiber
Earth Sciences
Coupled AI and physics model improves typhoon-wave height forecasting
Biochemistry
How 'smart' hydrogel packaging tells you if your food is still fresh
Astronomy
Spacecraft observations may conceal how particles really move through near-Earth space
General Physics
X(2370) emerges as glueball-dominated particle in collider experiments
Condensed Matter
Never-before-seen woven structure that forms naturally inside a crystal discovered
Analytical Chemistry
Observing key material properties atom by atom for the first time
Astronomy
Milky Way-like simulation reveals how central galactic structures grow together
Astronomy
Two decades of blazar observations, and the mysteries keep piling up
Astronomy
Trillion-mile gas streamer may explain tilt of triple-star system's outer planet-forming ring
Planetary Sciences
Super-Earths may be solid deep inside their mantles
Cell & Microbiology
Artificial cells reveal how living ones take shape
Cell & Microbiology
Tangled seaweed inspires one-size-fits-all cleaners for ocean microplastics
Plants & Animals
Pumas make roads safer for drivers by changing prey behavior patterns
Molecular & Computational biology
New molecule class creates hardy, drought tolerant plants
Plants & Animals
German cockroaches appear to be more social animals than previously thought
Cell & Microbiology
Restoring the silenced Friedreich's ataxia gene through unconventional means
Plants & Animals
We can help frogs beat a deadly disease. But can they still reproduce?
Cell & Microbiology
Unexpected E. coli response may complicate peptide-based antibiotic combinations
Ecology
Laser scanning may help prevent urban trees from falling
Plants & Animals
A small molecular module helps time development of C. elegans
Astronomy
Rare ultra-magnetic star may be key to solving 90-year old quantum cold case
Earth Sciences
Siberia's growing methane threat could offset 20% of global methane reduction targets by 2050
Nanomaterials
Carbon nanostructure improves fuel-cell catalyst durability while reducing platinum use
Earth Sciences
Earthquake sensors can help forecast how hurricanes intensify
Bio & Medicine
Fluorescent nanosensors help distinguish between healthy and diseased immune cells in blood samples
Bio & Medicine
Atomic view of Alzheimer's disease peptide could inform new drugs
Bio & Medicine
Light-activated nanoparticles could help surgeons find and destroy brain cancer remnants
Biochemistry
Your next handbag could start with mushrooms
Planetary Sciences
Liquid nitrogen may have recently flowed across Pluto's heart-shaped glacier
Nanomaterials
Sizing errors can hide true nanoparticle behavior
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