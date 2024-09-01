Topics
Nanotechnology
Physics
Earth
Astronomy & Space
Chemistry
Biology
Other Sciences
Medicine
Technology
This year's $890,000 Balzan Prizes awarded for research on aging, restorative justice, climate crisis
Biotechnology
0
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Social Sciences
0
References to ancient Britain linked to hostility online
Planetary Sciences
0
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
30 minutes ago
Condensed Matter
4
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Cell & Microbiology
0
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Plants & Animals
0
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Nanomaterials
1
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Ecology
0
If Colorado voters ban mountain lion hunting, would the feline's population explode or stabilize on its own?
1 hours ago
Archaeology
1
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Social Sciences
1
Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield; we asked travelers what they actually think
Cell & Microbiology
1
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Social Sciences
1
Plot twist: How giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities
Planetary Sciences
2
Parker Solar Probe lines up for final Venus flyby
Plants & Animals
2
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Ecology
1
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Social Sciences
1
Youth shared-housing program that serves Richmond could be a model elsewhere
Social Sciences
1
Exploring how income, race and design affect pedestrian casualties
Optics & Photonics
1
Scalable, multi-functional device lays groundwork for advanced quantum applications
Agriculture
1
Strawberry disease could threaten Hampton Roads' spring harvest
Planetary Sciences
8
The moon had surprisingly recent volcanic activity, samples from Chinese space mission confirm
Ecology
2
California to get first new national marine sanctuary in 32 years, banning offshore oil drilling along miles of coast
Optics & Photonics
14
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Astronomy
44
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Bio & Medicine
1
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
3 hours ago
Analytical Chemistry
54
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
83
How context-specific factors control gene activity
6 hours ago
Environment
1
Drought sinks longest Polish river to record-low level
12 hours ago
Plants & Animals
16
To save its tigers, India has relocated thousands of people—it could enlist their help instead
18 hours ago
Social Sciences
30
Georgia high school shooting shows how hard it can be to take action even after police see warning signs
Environment
54
The world is pumping out 57 million tons of plastic pollution a year
Astronomy
46
New measurements reveal the enormous halos that shroud all galaxies in the universe
Astronomy
37
Hidden, compact galaxies in the distant universe—searching for the secrets behind the little red dots
