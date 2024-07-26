Canadians are using Facebook less as a source of news, finds report

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Canadians have been engaging less with news on Facebook since Meta's decision to block journalistic content on some of its platforms. However, this trend was already underway before this measure was taken, and can also be observed internationally.

This is one of the highlights of the latest Canadian edition of the Digital News Report. This annual survey is carried out by an international team of researchers and involves data from more than 95,000 news consumers in 47 countries.

Overall decline

Despite Meta's actions, nearly three out of four Canadians (73%) said they check the news every day. This number has not decreased since Meta took action. However, fewer people said they used Facebook to follow, share or comment on the news in the week before the survey—25% compared to 29% in 2023.

In fact, for the first time since Canada was included in the survey in 2016, YouTube was more widely used than Facebook for news, with 29% of Canadians using it—up four percentage points since 2023.

However, Facebook's downward trend was already well underway, and can also be observed in countries where journalistic content remains accessible on the platform.

According to the Digital News Report, the use of Facebook for news has dropped 16 percentage points since 2016 (from 42% in 2016 to 26% in 2024) in an aggregate of 12 international markets used for tracking purposes. These markets are the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Australia, Brazil and Japan.

In Canada, the decline was slightly greater at 21 percentage points, from 46% in 2016 to 25% in 2024.

Adults aged 18 to 34 have been leaving Facebook in general. Less than half (46%) said they used it for any reason in the week preceding the survey, compared to 65% of those aged 35 and over. In 2016, 77% of 18 to 34 year-olds had used Facebook, and 67% of those aged 35 and over had.

Trustworthy news

Despite Meta's restrictions on journalistic content, many Canadian Facebook and Instagram users said they found it easy to distinguish trustworthy from untrustworthy news (48% of Facebook users and 44% of Instagram users). Canadians who use Google Search (60%) and YouTube (51%) were more likely to find it easy to make this distinction.

Conversely, TikTok is the platform where users find it most difficult to distinguish trustworthy news from untrustworthy news. While 40% of Canadian users found it easy, one in three (33%) found it difficult.

International results also found that a greater proportion of users struggled to identify trustworthy news on TikTok.

AI distrust

The survey also identified a certain distrust of artificial intelligence (AI) among Canadians, in line with other international trends. Over half of Canadians (52%) said they were uncomfortable with the idea of news being produced primarily by AI with some human oversight.

Only a small proportion welcomed the practice (17%). But when the role of AI in news production was reduced to simply assisting a human journalist, opinion was more positive: 39% of Canadians were comfortable with the idea, and only 27% expressed discomfort.

Those who considered themselves informed about AI were more likely to be comfortable with the idea of it being used in news production.

In terms of specific topics, the production of news primarily by artificial intelligence created more unease about political issues than for lighter topics, such as sports or entertainment—a trend that can be observed in most countries.

Paid news consumption

Lastly, after experiencing a year-over-year decline for the first time since we began collecting Canadian data, the number of Canadians paying for online news or accessing paid news services has risen back to its 2022 level. Fifteen percent of Canadian respondents said they had done one or the other in the past year.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.