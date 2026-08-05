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How 'smart' hydrogel packaging tells you if your food is still fresh

Chemistry news

Observing key material properties atom by atom for the first time

Many material properties depend on how electrons are arranged inside a material. Their distribution determines, for example, whether a material conducts electricity or displays magnetic behavior. Understanding how electrons ...

Analytical Chemistry

18 hours ago

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43

Your next handbag could start with mushrooms

The search for leather alternatives has led researchers somewhere unexpected: fungi. Although traditional leather is durable, producing it requires animal agriculture, which carries negative environmental impacts. Meanwhile, ...

Biochemistry

22 hours ago

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8

Experimental drug turns cancer's favorite fuel against it

Cancer cells have a voracious appetite for sugar—using it to fuel their rapid growth. This is why many scientists have tried to develop drugs that block cancer cells' metabolism by cutting off their sugar supply.

Biochemistry

Aug 5, 2026

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15

A new take on interpreting chemical bond analysis in solids

Researchers from Skoltech, SberUniversity, the M.N. Mikheev Institute of Metal Physics of UB RAS and Ural Federal University have published a review of a novel approach to interpreting chemical bonding in solids. The method ...

Materials Science

Aug 5, 2026

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4

Seaweed-derived coating keeps strawberries fresher than a fridge

University of British Columbia researchers have developed an edible, seaweed-derived coating that can keep strawberries fresh for at least four days at room temperature, outperforming uncoated berries stored in the refrigerator.

Biochemistry

Aug 4, 2026

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21

Metal-free process makes plant dyes more durable for textiles

Research in the International Journal of Materials and Product Technology describes a metal-free dye-fixing process that could help make natural plant dyes more practical for high-performance textiles, addressing a longstanding ...

Materials Science

Aug 4, 2026

0

9

AI tool may fix chemical plants' blueprints

When Northeastern University industrial engineering student Sierre Ternoey started her research position in Aachen, Germany, she was challenged to fix an issue that frustrates chemical engineers worldwide.

Biochemistry

Aug 4, 2026

0

8

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