Last update:
Chemistry news
How 'smart' hydrogel packaging tells you if your food is still fresh
The cuts of meat in a supermarket case can look perfectly fresh even as bacteria are already multiplying inside the package. Is there a way to know before you open it?
Biochemistry
14 hours ago
0
11
Observing key material properties atom by atom for the first time
Many material properties depend on how electrons are arranged inside a material. Their distribution determines, for example, whether a material conducts electricity or displays magnetic behavior. Understanding how electrons ...
Analytical Chemistry
18 hours ago
0
43
Your next handbag could start with mushrooms
The search for leather alternatives has led researchers somewhere unexpected: fungi. Although traditional leather is durable, producing it requires animal agriculture, which carries negative environmental impacts. Meanwhile, ...
Biochemistry
22 hours ago
0
8
Black silicon catalyst turns carbon dioxide into methane with sunlight
Carbon dioxide is often viewed as a major contributor to climate change, but it can also become a valuable raw material. If scientists can efficiently convert carbon dioxide into useful fuels using sunlight, it would provide ...
Analytical Chemistry
21 hours ago
0
6
Turning one of the world's most difficult plastics into premium lubricant
Virginia Tech chemist and chemical engineer Guoliang "Greg" Liu and his lab have developed a process that converts the plastic polyvinyl chloride (PVC) into polyalphaolefin, a key component in lubricants such as engine oil. ...
Polymers
Aug 5, 2026
1
98
Experimental drug turns cancer's favorite fuel against it
Cancer cells have a voracious appetite for sugar—using it to fuel their rapid growth. This is why many scientists have tried to develop drugs that block cancer cells' metabolism by cutting off their sugar supply.
Biochemistry
Aug 5, 2026
0
15
Catalyst converts CO₂ into high-value industrial chemical at room temperature with record efficiency
A research team has developed a highly efficient catalyst that directly converts carbon dioxide—a major contributor to global warming—into high-value industrial 2-propanol. The research was published online in Applied Catalysis ...
Analytical Chemistry
Aug 5, 2026
0
68
Histone acetylation sites reshape DNA condensates, revealing a potential gene-control mechanism
A research team from AIST, the Institute of Science Tokyo, and Ritsumeikan University has demonstrated that the phase behavior of histone–DNA condensates depends on the site of histone acetylation.
Biochemistry
Aug 5, 2026
0
14
Accelerating the discovery of ceramic materials using cellulose nanofiber dispersions
Ceramic materials are used everywhere, from smartphones and computers to electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. These materials are used in a wide range of technologies because of their unique electrical, magnetic ...
Analytical Chemistry
Aug 5, 2026
0
6
Noisy bubbles hinder ultrasound-boosted chemical reactions, sonochemistry model shows
Ultrasound is a powerful way to drive chemical reactions. When high-frequency sound waves pass through a liquid, tiny bubbles form and then violently collapse in a process called acoustic cavitation. During this collapse, ...
Analytical Chemistry
Aug 5, 2026
0
4
How hydrogen can be produced from bio-based formic acid in a continuous process
With annual production of around 1 million metric tons (1.1 million tons), formic acid is one of the most important basic chemicals and is used, among other things, as an additive in the animal feed industry. It is also increasingly ...
Analytical Chemistry
Aug 5, 2026
0
4
A new take on interpreting chemical bond analysis in solids
Researchers from Skoltech, SberUniversity, the M.N. Mikheev Institute of Metal Physics of UB RAS and Ural Federal University have published a review of a novel approach to interpreting chemical bonding in solids. The method ...
Materials Science
Aug 5, 2026
0
4
New catalyst design selectively suppresses competing hydrogen reaction in ammonia synthesis
A research team led by professor Yousung Jung from the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Seoul National University College of Engineering has developed a new catalyst design principle that suppresses the ...
Analytical Chemistry
Aug 4, 2026
0
29
Seaweed-derived coating keeps strawberries fresher than a fridge
University of British Columbia researchers have developed an edible, seaweed-derived coating that can keep strawberries fresh for at least four days at room temperature, outperforming uncoated berries stored in the refrigerator.
Biochemistry
Aug 4, 2026
0
21
Electrocatalytic method could purify wastewater by converting pollutants into recoverable polymers
Wastewater treatment is a critical issue for global environmental protection and public health. Researchers from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have recently achieved a major breakthrough with ...
Polymers
Aug 4, 2026
0
11
Unexpected bond-breaking order reveals a new path to bioluminescence
The dancing lights of fireflies and the eerie blue sparkle in crashing waves get their glow when a molecular square of carbon and oxygen atoms breaks. New research from Stanford University has shown that mechanical force ...
Biochemistry
Aug 4, 2026
0
7
Metal-free process makes plant dyes more durable for textiles
Research in the International Journal of Materials and Product Technology describes a metal-free dye-fixing process that could help make natural plant dyes more practical for high-performance textiles, addressing a longstanding ...
Materials Science
Aug 4, 2026
0
9
Critical minerals and Queensland know-how combine to create 'rare' opportunity
A multidisciplinary team of JCU scientists published research in the journal Minerals Engineering, describing the extent of Queensland's rare earth element resources and exploring more sustainable methods of rare earth element ...
Materials Science
Aug 4, 2026
0
27
Key photocatalyst technology for converting greenhouse gases into future fuels
A joint research team led by Professor Su-Il In of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at DGIST and Professor William A. Goddard III of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has significantly improved ...
Materials Science
Aug 4, 2026
0
12
AI tool may fix chemical plants' blueprints
When Northeastern University industrial engineering student Sierre Ternoey started her research position in Aachen, Germany, she was challenged to fix an issue that frustrates chemical engineers worldwide.
Biochemistry
Aug 4, 2026
0
8