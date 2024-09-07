Nanotechnology news

Last update:
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
A research team led by Prof Zhang Zengming from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has combined nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in diamond with a diamond anvil ...
Nanomaterials
53 minutes ago
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
A new molecular engineering technique can precisely influence the development of organoids. Microbeads made of specifically folded DNA are used to release growth factors or other signal molecules inside the tissue structures. ...
Bio & Medicine
1 hour ago
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
As an innovative concept in materials science and engineering, the inspiration for self-healing materials comes from living organisms that have the innate ability to self-heal. Along this line, the search for self-healing ...
Nanomaterials
Sep 7, 2024
Low-cost nanomaterial technology can detect cancer genes with ultra-high sensitivity
Dr. Min-young Lee and Dr. Sung-gyu Park of the Advanced Bio and Healthcare Materials Research Division at KIMS have developed a technology that can detect cancer mutant genes in blood with the world's highest sensitivity ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 6, 2024
Tiny magnetic robots could treat bleeds in the brain
Researchers have created nanoscale robots which could be used to manage bleeds in the brain caused by aneurysms. The development could enable precise, relatively low-risk treatment of brain aneurysms, which cause around ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 6, 2024
Global experts present early-stage recommendations for nanomedicine development
They're tiny drug-delivery systems 1,000 times smaller than a human hair, but while nanomedicines have long been hailed as the future for treating debilitating and life-threatening diseases, their journey from lab to patient ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 6, 2024
Nature-based filtration material could remove long-lasting chemicals from water
Water contamination by the chemicals used in today's technology is a rapidly growing problem globally. A recent study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control found that 98% of people tested had detectable levels of PFAS, ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 5, 2024
Space-based experiments could help to advance early cancer detection through blood tests
Imagine a sensor so sensitive it can detect early cancer in a single drop of blood, enabling diagnosis and treatment before the first symptoms—possibly before a tumor even forms.
Bio & Medicine
Sep 5, 2024
3D imaging allows researchers to observe degradation of micro- and nanoplastics with unprecedented detail
In a global first, University of Waterloo researchers have used 3D imaging technology to understand the fine details of microplastics, paving the way for more effective methods of plastic waste recycling.
Nanomaterials
Sep 5, 2024
Nanostructures enable on-chip lightwave-electronic frequency mixer
Imagine how a phone call works: Your voice is converted into electronic signals, shifted up to higher frequencies, transmitted over long distances, and then shifted back down so it can be heard clearly on the other end. The ...
Nanophysics
Sep 4, 2024
Team identifies a 'forcefield-like' defense system in solid tumors and the genetic elements that can switch it off
The tumor microenvironment—an ad hoc, messy amalgamation of signaling molecules, immune cells, fibroblasts, blood vessels, and the extracellular matrix—acts like a "powerful security system that protects solid tumors ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 4, 2024
Scientists use magnetic nanotech to safely rewarm frozen tissues for transplant
Every day, people die waiting for an organ transplant. Time is at a premium, not just for those awaiting organs, but also for the organs themselves, which can deteriorate rapidly during transportation.
Bio & Medicine
Sep 4, 2024
New method captures the stochastic dynamics in coherent X-ray imaging at the nanoscale
Coherent X-ray imaging has emerged as a powerful tool for studying both nanoscale structures and dynamics in condensed matter and biological systems. The nanometric resolution together with chemical sensitivity and spectral ...
Nanophysics
Sep 4, 2024
Nanoplastics have potential to cross blood-brain barrier, study reveals
A new study published in the journal Nano Today reveals that nanoplastics, which are tiny plastic particles less than 1 micrometer in size, may cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB).
Bio & Medicine
Sep 4, 2024
Metasurfaces: Tiny tech with big potential
Imagine manipulating light with ultra-thin, flat sheets instead of bulky lenses and mirrors. That's the promise of metasurfaces, a nanostructure technology that can twist and bend light in ways never before possible.
Nanophysics
Sep 4, 2024
Bioengineers develop protein assembly road map for nature-derived nanobubbles
As far as water gear goes, floaties are not exactly high tech. But the tiny air-filled bubbles some microorganisms use as flotation devices when they compete for light on the water surface are a different story.
Bio & Medicine
Sep 3, 2024
Color-changing, self-healing hydrogel microparticles: A smart solution for advanced wound care
Chronic diabetic wounds are prevalent in patients and are difficult to heal, presenting a significant medical challenge. The development of multifunctional hydrogel dressings with a well-designed morphology and structure ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 3, 2024
High-refractive-index-modulation nanocomposites for augmented reality displays
Holographic optical elements (HOEs) are essential in augmented reality (AR) displays, providing benefits such as design flexibility and improved optical efficiency. However, current materials' limited refractive index modulation ...
Nanomaterials
Sep 3, 2024
Low-energy ion implantation enables 2D lateral p-n junction construction
The feature size of silicon-based transistors is approaching the theoretical limit, which puts forward higher requirements for the atomic level manufacturing of semiconductors. The basic idea of atomic level manufacturing ...
Nanophysics
Sep 2, 2024
How stressed are you? Nanoparticles pave the way for home stress testing
Stress takes various shapes in our daily lives, from relentless work demands to the constant rush of the school run. But ignoring high stress levels can lead to serious health issues like depression and Alzheimer's disease. ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 30, 2024
