Nanotechnology news

Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure

New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids

A new molecular engineering technique can precisely influence the development of organoids. Microbeads made of specifically folded DNA are used to release growth factors or other signal molecules inside the tissue structures. ...

Bio & Medicine

1 hour ago

Tiny magnetic robots could treat bleeds in the brain

Researchers have created nanoscale robots which could be used to manage bleeds in the brain caused by aneurysms. The development could enable precise, relatively low-risk treatment of brain aneurysms, which cause around ...

Bio & Medicine

Sep 6, 2024

Metasurfaces: Tiny tech with big potential

Imagine manipulating light with ultra-thin, flat sheets instead of bulky lenses and mirrors. That's the promise of metasurfaces, a nanostructure technology that can twist and bend light in ways never before possible.

Nanophysics

Sep 4, 2024

Nanophysics
Spin-controlled generation of a complete polarization set with randomly interleaved plasmonic metasurfaces
Nanophysics
Advances in optical micronanofiber-enabled tactile sensors and soft actuators
Nanomaterials
Vinegar vapor method could make UV sensors 128,000 times more responsive
Nanomaterials
Advances in semiconductor patterning: New block copolymer achieves 7.6 nm line width
Nanomaterials
Upgraded atomic force microscope captures 3D images of calcite dissolving
Bio & Medicine
Using metal ion-linked nanostructures to improve immune response and boost breast tumor treatment
Nanophysics
Illuminating the unavoidable imperfections of nanostructures
Nanomaterials
Nanoplastics put stress on trees and impair photosynthesis
Bio & Medicine
A chloroplast-mimicking nanoreactor for enhanced CO₂ electrocatalysis
Bio & Medicine
Researchers take inspiration from viruses to improve delivery of nucleic acid-based therapies to cancer cells
Nanomaterials
Rare earth single atoms enhance manganese oxide's electrochemical oxygen evolution
Bio & Medicine
High-speed atomic force microscopy reveals dynamic behavior of brain receptors
Bio & Medicine
How much microplastic are you drinking? New tool can tell you in minutes
Nanomaterials
New technique shows promise for mass fabricating an exotic quasi-1D material
Nanomaterials
Nanotubes get a boost: Liquid-phase synthesis unlocks efficient production
Nanomaterials
Manganese nanoparticles can more than double availability of world's potable water, say scientists
Nanophysics
Manipulation of nanolight provides new insight for quantum computing and thermal management
Nanomaterials
Researchers develop high-entropy non-covalent cyclic peptide glass for smart functional materials
Nanophysics
New varactor enhances quantum dot device measurements at millikelvin temperatures
Nanophysics
Researchers demonstrate metasurfaces that control thermal radiation in unprecedented ways

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Nanomaterials
A leap forward in nanotechnology: Growing special micro-crystals for better devices
Bio & Medicine
For first time, DNA tech offers both data storage and computing functions
Nanophysics
Advancing nanoscale imaging capabilities with dynamic nuclear polarization
Bio & Medicine
Engineers design lookalike drug nanocarrier to evade lung's lines of defense
Bio & Medicine
Alzheimer's drug may someday help save lives by inducing a state of 'suspended animation'
Nanophysics
World's first micromachine twists 2D materials at will
Nanomaterials
High speed, large-area deposition nanofilm production possible with new technique
Nanophysics
A world first: Qubit coherence decay traced to thermal dissipation
Bio & Medicine
Novel carbon nanohorn-based treatment enables efficient delivery of drugs in cancer therapy
Bio & Medicine
CeO₂ nanoparticles: A double-edged sword for aquatic algal life
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Evolution
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
Condensed Matter
Researchers advance new class of quantum critical metal that could advance electronic devices
