Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
A small team of archaeologists, two from Germany, one from Denmark and another from Iran, has identified a potential region for interbreeding between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens during the Late Pleistocene.
Archaeology
1 hour ago
0
1
This year's $890,000 Balzan Prizes awarded for research on aging, restorative justice, climate crisis
An Australian criminologist specializing in restorative justice and a U.S. scientist whose work helps address the climate crisis are among the winners of this year's Balzan Prize announced Monday.
Other
2 minutes ago
0
0
Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield; we asked travelers what they actually think
Imagine checking in for a flight with your two teenage children. At the counter, you are told that your youngest teenager's suitcase is two kilograms over the limit. You get slapped with a $75 penalty for their excess luggage.
Social Sciences
1 hour ago
0
1
References to ancient Britain linked to hostility online
Political posts on social media that most frequently referenced ancient history tended to be more extreme, hostile and overwhelmingly negative in tone than average, finds a new study by researchers from UCL and the University ...
Social Sciences
6 minutes ago
0
0
Plot twist: How giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities
Old graveyards are a forgotten land asset that can find new life as urban parks in crowded cities. As the density of our cities increases, efficient use of urban land becomes paramount. In particular, land for urban parks ...
Social Sciences
1 hour ago
0
1
Exploring how income, race and design affect pedestrian casualties
Pedestrian fatalities in the United States have increased more than 50% over the last decade, with 1 in 6 traffic deaths involving pedestrians. Programs like Vision Zero and Safe Systems focus on making transportation safe ...
Social Sciences
1 hour ago
0
1
Youth shared-housing program that serves Richmond could be a model elsewhere
For two Virginia Commonwealth University social work professors and their collaborators, it started with "radical imagination"—a youth shared-housing model in Richmond unlike any in the country.
Social Sciences
1 hour ago
0
1
Georgia high school shooting shows how hard it can be to take action even after police see warning signs
Most school shootings don't just happen out of nowhere—there are typically warning signs.
Social Sciences
19 hours ago
0
30
Australian report finds the changing nature of work provides new opportunities for workplace gender equality
A new research report released today has identified an important shift in how employees choose to engage in the workforce, as they increasingly seek flexibility and opportunities to tailor work schedules and locations to ...
Social Sciences
Sep 8, 2024
0
6
Populism's summer of discontent: Are voters turning their backs on authoritarians?
Is authoritarian populism finally being rejected by citizens around the world?
Political science
Sep 7, 2024
4
13
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Ph.D. candidate Elysia Petras and archaeologist Dr. Brandi MacDonald recently discovered 15 shards of Afro-Caribbean pottery ware at Jackson Wall Manor on the Cayman Islands. Through their analysis, they discovered that the ...
Archaeology
Sep 7, 2024
0
154
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
If you're not susceptible to urban myths and misinformation, there's a new study from the World Health Organization that will ease your 2010s-era anxieties about cell phones. There were a lot of other developments this week, ...
Other
Sep 7, 2024
0
41
US food insecurity rate rose to 13.5% in 2023 as government benefits declined and food prices soared
The official U.S. food insecurity rate rose to 13.5% in 2023 from 12.8% in 2022, according to data the U.S. Department of Agriculture released on Sept. 4, 2024. That means more than one in eight Americans—about 47 million ...
Economics & Business
Sep 7, 2024
0
4
A mural honoring scientists hung in Pfizer's NYC lobby for 60 years. Now it's up for grabs
A mural honoring ancient and modern figures in medicine that has hung in the lobby of Pfizer's original New York City headquarters for more than 60 years could soon end up in pieces if conservationists can't find a new home ...
Other
Sep 7, 2024
0
25
Editorial: Rest assured, Ancient teens were full of existential angst too
If you're a young person (or a parent of one), you may be thinking some big thoughts about your future. Am I going to go to university? Maybe I'll look at a trade? I might want to travel? Or maybe I don't? Do I have to decide ...
Archaeology
Sep 6, 2024
0
44
Banned in Brazil: The world is moving toward greater regulation of social media, experts say
Brazil's recent ban of X may seem antithetical to Americans' notion of the First Amendment and the idea of the internet as a "marketplace of ideas" where the good ultimately overshadows the bad and the ugly.
Social Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
0
7
Challenging internal displacement policy within the broader security environment
The time frame defining "protracted displacement" by the United Nations may need to be significantly shortened, according to a new study on internally displaced persons (IDPs) which suggests earlier support is needed for ...
Social Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
0
1
Q&A: Venezuela election fallout will worsen refugee crisis, expert says
Venezuela has been ruled by dictators for nearly a quarter of a century, first under Hugo Chavez, and now under his protege, Nicolas Maduro. Their regimes have suppressed free speech, throttled the economy, committed untold ...
Political science
Sep 6, 2024
0
4
Ask the experts: 'Childless cat ladies'—how many are there?
U.S. vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance recently made headlines after previous remarks he made in 2021 resurfaced in which he said that the U.S. was being run by Democrats, corporate oligarchs and a "bunch of childless ...
Social Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
1
14
Sociologist examines Appalachian voters' rightward shift, with Trump as their 'shame shield'
In her 2016 bestselling book "Strangers in Their Own Land," UC Berkeley sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild proposed that everyone has a "deep story"—a narrative about one's life and the world that's based more on emotion ...
Social Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
0
19