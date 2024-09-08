Last update:

This year's $890,000 Balzan Prizes awarded for research on aging, restorative justice, climate crisis

References to ancient Britain linked to hostility online

Political posts on social media that most frequently referenced ancient history tended to be more extreme, hostile and overwhelmingly negative in tone than average, finds a new study by researchers from UCL and the University ...

Social Sciences

6 minutes ago

Ask the experts: 'Childless cat ladies'—how many are there?

U.S. vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance recently made headlines after previous remarks he made in 2021 resurfaced in which he said that the U.S. was being run by Democrats, corporate oligarchs and a "bunch of childless ...

Social Sciences

Sep 6, 2024

Other
US disinformation researcher laments 'incredible witch hunt'
Archaeology
The Roman siege of Masada lasted just a few weeks, not several years, say archaeologists
Education
Virtual learning linked to rise in chronic absenteeism, study finds
Social Sciences
When expressing gratitude, it's all in the timing, says study
Social Sciences
How parents' support and emotional guidance shape homework success
Social Sciences
Report documents paths to prison for those experiencing intimate partner violence
Social Sciences
For decades, we've been told 80% of the world's biodiversity is found on Indigenous lands—but it's wrong
Education
Technology classes at school can also teach skills for business and life: South African teachers share ideas
Social Sciences
If robots could lie, would we be OK with it? A new study produces intriguing results
Social Sciences
What is societal collapse? Lessons from the past can help us understand our future, but only to a point
Economics & Business
Wild weather is costing billions of dollars and putting the future of insurance in doubt
Political science
Do women candidates have a harder time being elected? A political scientist explains
Political science
How to get the housing we need: Healthy, affordable and resilient to climate change
Social Sciences
Domestic violence in sub-Saharan Africa could triple by 2060, warns report
Economics & Business
Oasis tickets: How dynamic pricing works—and how touts may have driven up prices
Social Sciences
Study finds nine UK fathers accused of child sexual abuse given legal access to their alleged victims
Political science
Conservative governments protect more land while socialists and nationalists label more species as 'threatened'
Archaeology
New population model identifies phases of human dispersal across Europe
Social Sciences
Privileged parents who believe in economic upward mobility are more likely to hoard resources: Study
Social Sciences
DNA may be a powerful predictor of educational success, new research suggests

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Economics & Business
Heat waves and droughts cause billions of dollars in global economic losses, research finds
Education
Study finds when self-determination model provided to schools with support, teachers and all students benefit
Economics & Business
What's up with high food prices? Economists assess factors causing food prices to fluctuate
Economics & Business
Puny chocolate bars and miniature crisps: Is 'shrinkflation' the worst business practice ever?
Social Sciences
Study: Creative idea generation at work leads to indulgent behaviors afterwards
Education
STEM afterschool programs' benefits extend to friend groups
Social Sciences
Q&A: Making the case for artisanal and small-scale mining
Social Sciences
Study highlights importance of social media influencers in information dissemination during mpox outbreak
Social Sciences
Study shows 1 in 15 young mothers is involved in care proceedings before their eldest child is 10
Social Sciences
Study finds immediate psychological benefit to churchgoers
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Evolution
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
Condensed Matter
Researchers advance new class of quantum critical metal that could advance electronic devices
