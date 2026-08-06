Last update:
Astronomy & Space news
Physicists trace solar outbursts that led to historic Mother's Day storms
On Mother's Day weekend in May 2024, Earth experienced its most powerful geomagnetic storm in two decades, spawning auroras—the ribbony bands of light in the nighttime skies in the Northern and Southern hemispheres—that may ...
Astronomy
28 minutes ago
0
1
An ultramassive white dwarf half Earth's size may hold a rare oxygen-neon core
Astronomers have found evidence that one of the most massive white dwarfs known has an oxygen-neon core instead of the more common carbon-oxygen core. The finding is important because the composition of a white dwarf's core ...
Astronomy
1 hour ago
0
5
South Korean satellite captures before and after views of SpaceX rocket's moon crash
A South Korean satellite has captured the first pictures of the moon's fresh crash scene caused by a stray SpaceX rocket.
Space Exploration
6 hours ago
0
22
UK observatory nervously watches growing space junk threat
In the sweeping shadow of a satellite dish, staff at the Chilbolton Observatory in southern England track a growing number of objects in Earth's orbit, providing data that underpins Britain's space monitoring efforts.
Space Exploration
4 hours ago
0
5
JWST study suggests a handful of 'leaky' galaxies reionized the early universe
A new study analyzing the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) spectra of more than 1,400 galaxies suggests a surprisingly small group of "leaky" galaxies was responsible for cosmic reionization. The paper outlining this work ...
Astronomy
18 hours ago
0
57
Charting the galaxy: Milky Way Mapper survey releases latest all-sky spectra
The Sloan Digital Sky Survey V (SDSS-V) has announced its 20th public data release (DR20), delivering a dramatic expansion of the Milky Way Mapper (MWM) scientific survey—the most detailed spectroscopic map yet assembled ...
Astronomy
14 hours ago
0
28
Spacecraft observations may conceal how particles really move through near-Earth space
High-energy particles in Earth's radiation belt can appear to spread out randomly, even when they are moving in a "predictable" way. This is because spacecraft observations naturally blur the fine-scale structure of the particle ...
Astronomy
Aug 6, 2026
0
10
Milky Way-like simulation reveals how central galactic structures grow together
Understanding the formation and evolution of the centers of galaxies is one of the most intriguing challenges in astrophysics. The new study aims to unveil the physical processes that led to the formation of two striking ...
Astronomy
16 hours ago
0
19
Two decades of blazar observations, and the mysteries keep piling up
Narrow jets of luminous matter may be emitted toward Earth from the nuclei of active galaxies billions of light-years away. The galaxy then appears as a point source and is called a blazar. A Polish-German team of scientists ...
Astronomy
17 hours ago
0
22
Trillion-mile gas streamer may explain tilt of triple-star system's outer planet-forming ring
A team of astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has captured a massive stream of gas—one trillion miles, or 0.2 light-years, long—feeding the young triple-star system GW Orionis. These ...
Astronomy
16 hours ago
0
11
Super-Earths may be solid deep inside their mantles
Deep inside super-Earths—rocky planets with masses between 1 and 10 times that of Earth—high pressure can cause familiar minerals to take forms rarely seen on Earth. Understanding more about the temperature and pressure conditions ...
Planetary Sciences
18 hours ago
0
23
Rare ultra-magnetic star may be key to solving 90-year old quantum cold case
Astronomers may have just confirmed one of the quirkiest aspects of quantum mechanics: that seemingly empty space can alter the behavior of light. This phenomenon, called "vacuum birefringence," was first predicted nearly ...
Astronomy
23 hours ago
0
85
We might soon have the technology to reach other star systems
The recent confirmation of an atmosphere around a rocky exoplanet called LHS 1140b has created a wave of interest within the astronomy community. The planet orbits within the habitable zone around its parent star—a red dwarf ...
Space Exploration
19 hours ago
0
140
NASA's Perseverance captures Phobos and Earth
This composite of seven images from the Mastcam-Z instrument aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover shows Earth, visible as a small bright dot moving from upper left to lower right, passing behind the Martian moon Phobos on ...
Astronomy
Aug 6, 2026
0
11
Space kit for future 'away missions' tested in Scotland
Researchers from the University of Leicester and the University of Aberdeen have carried out a series of field demonstrations in Portsoy to test cutting-edge handheld analytical instruments. Designed for use by astronauts ...
Space Exploration
23 hours ago
0
6
Liquid nitrogen may have recently flowed across Pluto's heart-shaped glacier
A new study led by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) provides evidence that liquid nitrogen is rising to Pluto's surface through cracks at the northern edge of Sputnik Planitia, part of the massive heart-shaped glacier ...
Planetary Sciences
Aug 6, 2026
0
20
Scientists are certain a wayward SpaceX rocket slammed into the moon as predicted
A SpaceX rocket that launched a pair of lunar landers slammed into the moon as predicted on Wednesday after drifting off course for the past year, scientists reported.
Space Exploration
Aug 6, 2026
1
17
Astronomers catch massive star's death from the first explosive moment
In March 2026, the Einstein Probe detected a brief flash of soft X-rays emitted from a galaxy about 500 million light-years away. The flash, dubbed EP260321a, immediately triggered a worldwide observing campaign. Within an ...
Astronomy
Aug 5, 2026
6
100
Runaway supermassive black hole RBH-1 offers new way to reconstruct ancient merger
Black holes are fascinating regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing, even light, can escape them. The largest known black holes, called supermassive black holes, contain millions to billions of times the ...
Astronomy
Aug 5, 2026
0
73
Astronomers catch 'Hatchling' quasar breaking out of its dusty cocoon
Using observations from multiple powerful telescopes, a team of astronomers studied a red quasar nicknamed "the Hatchling" at redshift 3.7. They may have identified one of the clearest examples yet of a quasar caught in transition ...
Astronomy
Aug 5, 2026
0
27