  • Home
  • Astronomy & Space

rss Last update Graphene photodetector enhanced by fractal golden 'snowflake', 1 hour ago

Astronomy & Space news

A universe of 2 trillion galaxies

An international team of astronomers, led by Christopher Conselice, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Nottingham, have found that the universe contains at least 2 trillion galaxies, ten times more than previously ...

date4 hours ago in Astronomy
shares1650 comments 3

Hubble gazes into a black hole of puzzling lightness

The beautiful spiral galaxy visible in the center of the image is known as RX J1140.1+0307, a galaxy in the Virgo constellation imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, and it presents an interesting puzzle. At first ...

dateJan 13, 2017 in Astronomy
shares240 comments 8

Outflowing gas in ultraluminous galaxies

Galaxies evolve over billions of years in part through the activity of star formation and their supermassive nuclear black holes, and also by mergers with other galaxies. Some features of galaxies, in particular the strong ...

dateJan 09, 2017 in Astronomy
shares26 comments 2
Trending topics
  1. nasa
  2. international space station
  3. space
  4. earth
  1. stars
  2. solar system
  3. planets
  4. european space agency
  1. milky way
  2. space station
  3. hubble space telescope
  4. galaxies
More news
Other news

Black holes hide in our cosmic backyard

Monster black holes sometimes lurk behind gas and dust, hiding from the gaze of most telescopes. But they give themselves away when material they feed on emits high-energy X-rays that NASA's NuSTAR (Nuclear Spectroscopic ...

SpaceX set to launch again Monday

SpaceX plans to resume flights of its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, after pinning down the cause of a launchpad explosion that destroyed a satellite in September, a spokesman said.

Can garnet planets be habitable?

What makes a rocky planet Earth-like? Astronomers and geoscientists have joined forces using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) to study the mix of elements in exoplanet host stars, and to consider what this reveals ...

The case of the 'missing link' neutron star

Like anthropologists piecing together the human family tree, astronomers have found that a misfit "skeleton" of a star may link two different kinds of stellar remains. The mysterious object, called PSR J1119-6127, has been ...

Astronomers discover powerful cosmic double whammy

Astronomers have discovered a cosmic one-two punch unlike any ever seen before. Two of the most powerful phenomena in the Universe, a supermassive black hole, and the collision of giant galaxy clusters, have combined to create ...

NASA moon data provides more accurate 2017 eclipse path

On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, millions in the U.S. will have their eyes to the sky as they witness a total solar eclipse. The moon's shadow will race across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina. The path of this shadow, ...

Image: Hues in a Martian crater slope

Impact craters expose the subsurface materials on the steep slopes of Mars. However, these slopes often experience rockfalls and debris avalanches that keep the surface clean of dust, revealing a variety of hues, like in ...

The mystery of part-time pulsars

A new discovery has upended the widely held view that all pulsars are orderly ticking clocks of the universe. A survey done at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has fortuitously discovered two extremely strange pulsars ...

Study finds links between swearing and honesty
Golden mystery solved
How the darkness and the cold killed the dinosaurs
Nanoscale view of energy storage
Soil pores, carbon stores, and breathing microbes
Seeing the quantum future... literally
How to be winner in the game of evolution
WhatsApp vulnerable to snooping: report
Arabica coffee genome sequenced

Find more news articles via sort by date page