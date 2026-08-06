Last update:

Physicists trace solar outbursts that led to historic Mother's Day storms

Astronomy & Space news

UK observatory nervously watches growing space junk threat

In the sweeping shadow of a satellite dish, staff at the Chilbolton Observatory in southern England track a growing number of objects in Earth's orbit, providing data that underpins Britain's space monitoring efforts.

Space Exploration

4 hours ago

0

5

Super-Earths may be solid deep inside their mantles

Deep inside super-Earths—rocky planets with masses between 1 and 10 times that of Earth—high pressure can cause familiar minerals to take forms rarely seen on Earth. Understanding more about the temperature and pressure conditions ...

Planetary Sciences

18 hours ago

0

23

We might soon have the technology to reach other star systems

The recent confirmation of an atmosphere around a rocky exoplanet called LHS 1140b has created a wave of interest within the astronomy community. The planet orbits within the habitable zone around its parent star—a red dwarf ...

Space Exploration

19 hours ago

0

140

NASA's Perseverance captures Phobos and Earth

This composite of seven images from the Mastcam-Z instrument aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover shows Earth, visible as a small bright dot moving from upper left to lower right, passing behind the Martian moon Phobos on ...

Astronomy

Aug 6, 2026

0

11

Space kit for future 'away missions' tested in Scotland

Researchers from the University of Leicester and the University of Aberdeen have carried out a series of field demonstrations in Portsoy to test cutting-edge handheld analytical instruments. Designed for use by astronauts ...

Space Exploration

23 hours ago

0

6

More news

Astrobiology
Venus's polygonal plains could point to a watery past
Astronomy
'Little red dots' may be pulsating monster stars that created early-universe black holes
Astronomy
Diffuse inter-filament gas is likely a key fuel source for massive star formation
Planetary Sciences
Total eclipse gives scientists chance to probe sun's mysteries
Space Exploration
SpaceX rocket stage believed to have slammed into the moon
Space Exploration
SpaceX aims to use rockets to quickly transport cargo across the Earth and into orbit
Space Exploration
'Like the end of the world': The eclipse chasers flocking to Spain
Planetary Sciences
Asteroid Nysa's rare three-lobed structure challenges formation models
Astronomy
Mapping monsters: Data release unveils all-sky views of supermassive black holes
Astronomy
NASA's PUNCH sharpens solar storm forecasting in first test
Astronomy
Mapping the upper atmosphere with public Starlink satellite data
Space Exploration
Designing memory-centric chips for future space telescopes
Planetary Sciences
How to keep the Earth habitable when the sun dies
Astronomy
Simulations hint at a hidden population of companionless black holes
Astronomy
A 21-hour dip could help explain Tabby's star's decade-long dimming mystery
Space Exploration
August's total solar eclipse will sweep over Spain, Iceland and Greenland
Planetary Sciences
Pluto's hazy atmosphere may be collapsing as it moves farther from the sun
Astronomy
Rubin Observatory opens a deep window on a famous cosmic field
Astronomy
What happens to a moon when its planet is stolen?
Astrobiology
Zodiacal dust in exoplanetary systems could hinder our search for life on other worlds

Other news

Ecology
US firm takes on backyard mosquitoes—with 600,000 mosquitoes
Optics & Photonics
Two-qubit entangling gate flags its own errors as detectable photon losses
Optics & Photonics
Sunlight-powered setup generates quantum entanglement
Evolution
Fossil study finds vision—not the 'thinking' frontal lobe—drove varied brain development in primates
Social Sciences
AI for homework—parents more willing to pay subscriptions for their children as peer pressure rises
Optics & Photonics
New quantum microscopy trick quadruples microscope resolution
Condensed Matter
Researchers demonstrate first fully solution-processed solid-state polariton laser
Optics & Photonics
An elegant modification doubles the range of low-noise 'white lasers' in a single fiber
Cell & Microbiology
Bacterial enzyme switch could weaken antibiotic defenses in MRSA and other pathogens
Earth Sciences
Coupled AI and physics model improves typhoon-wave height forecasting
Plants & Animals
Zoo-housed lions show wild-style behaviors when fed whole carcasses
Plants & Animals
Decoding the North American bison's genome to better inform conservation efforts
Biochemistry
How 'smart' hydrogel packaging tells you if your food is still fresh
General Physics
X(2370) emerges as glueball-dominated particle in collider experiments
Condensed Matter
Never-before-seen woven structure that forms naturally inside a crystal discovered
Ecology
One-third of agricultural land accounts for two-thirds of global impact, study reveals
Analytical Chemistry
Observing key material properties atom by atom for the first time
Evolution
Mitochondria act as sensors for essential iron molecule, study reveals
Plants & Animals
One ant can trigger colony-wide activity bursts, mathematical model suggests
Cell & Microbiology
AI and 'Ramanomics' could eliminate a major obstacle to studying living cells
Astronomy
Astrobiologist uses Apollo lunar samples as mirror onto early Earth
Planetary Sciences
Study lays groundwork for classifying lunar soil
Space Exploration
Spaceflight could change how astronauts swallow, eat and drink in subtle ways
Astronomy
Webb reveals warped structure in nearby TW Hydrae's protoplanetary disk
Astronomy
DESI side project reveals the spectra of disintegrated exoplanets
Planetary Sciences
Solar wind stirs Mars' upper atmosphere, boosting ion loss to space
Astronomy
Astronomers finally measure the full size of the largest known galaxy
Astrobiology
Laying odds on the potential for Martian water near future landing zones
Space Exploration
Moonquakes could reveal ice buried beneath lunar south polar craters
Astronomy
Homing in on the X-ray sky with eROSITA's second data release
Earth Sciences
Siberia's growing methane threat could offset 20% of global methane reduction targets by 2050
Evolution
Sugars may have helped fuel the evolution of the human brain, new research suggests
Plants & Animals
First complete songbird genome exposes missing genes and chromosome architecture
Cell & Microbiology
First metabolically activated molecular glue degrader may target cancer cells under oxidative stress
Nanomaterials
Carbon nanostructure improves fuel-cell catalyst durability while reducing platinum use
Earth Sciences
Earthquake sensors can help forecast how hurricanes intensify
Plants & Animals
Random physics helps model individual ant motion
Bio & Medicine
Fluorescent nanosensors help distinguish between healthy and diseased immune cells in blood samples
Bio & Medicine
Atomic view of Alzheimer's disease peptide could inform new drugs
Cell & Microbiology
Bioengineers develop biochemical halo to cloak insulin-producing cells from body defenses
Load more