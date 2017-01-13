The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) broke the news almost one year ago about the first-ever direct observation of gravitational waves. Now, LIGO scientists hope that this year could yield even more ...

Beijing's latest smog alert has dragged on into the first week of 2017. The joint prevention and control policy for atmospheric pollution in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region was announced after the heavy haze event that occurred ...

Jellyfish are a highly diverse group of aquatic animals. Their diameters range from 1 mm to over 1 m. Most have long tentacles, in some cases reaching more than 10 m in length. They come in a wide array of shapes and sizes. ...

As technology caters to an ever-younger crowd, developers are creating new tools for infants and their parents, and even aiming at the yet-to-be born.

The array of products featured at the Consumer Electronics Show flowed into all aspects of modern life—even freshening up happy hour.

Bad weather has postponed SpaceX's plan to resume flights of its Falcon 9 rocket until at least January 14, the California-based private space firm said.

Here are some key highlights of the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show, which concluded Sunday:

Unusually warm winds and seas helped make last year the hottest ever recorded in New Zealand.

Studies have suggested that over recent decades, UK women have postponed motherhood largely because they want to go onto college or university to gain qualifications or fulfil educational aspirations before starting a family. ...

A remote volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands has erupted 10 times in less than a month, and experts say more eruptions are possible.

A dramatic, ultimately tragic tussle over a one-antlered deer that somehow wandered into a tiny Manhattan park has cast a spotlight on a simple question: How much should humans step in to help troubled wildlife?

Officials in Beijing have announced a new environmental police squad to root out illegal burning in the city, the latest government response to the widespread public anger over China's persistent problems with smog.

Kids born to opioid-addicted moms seem to fare poorly in school (HealthDay)—Children exposed to addictive drugs in the womb may be more likely to perform poorly in school, Australian researchers report.

Marijuana compounds show promise in treatment of cardiac disease A Nevada company is hoping to develop new medicines for heart failure using compounds in marijuana and a novel therapy identified by a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researcher.

Bee alert but not alarmed—humble bee among Australia's most lethal An Australian-first national analysis of 13 years' data on bites and stings from venomous creatures reveals Australia's towns and cities are a hot-spot for encounters.

Researchers find that certain anti-influenza compounds also inhibit Zika virus infection Researchers from the University of Helsinki have shown that three anti-influenza compounds effectively inhibit Zika virus infection in human cells. The results provide the foundation for development of the broad-spectrum ...

New research study creates new opportunities for treating brain diseases Immunotherapy has proven to be effective against many serious diseases. But to treat diseases in the brain, the antibodies must first get past the obstacle of the blood-brain barrier. In a new study, a research group at Uppsala ...

The quest by parents and scientists to end pediatric epilepsy Piper Wood had her first seizure in a setting meant for sunscreen, snorkels, shovels, and pails. The island was remote – that was the point of this family vacation. Six months old and turning blue, Piper finally calmed ...

Poll: Parents struggle with when to keep kids home sick from school It can be a nerve-wracking, game time decision for parents: whether their sick child should stay home from school.

Scientists map the genome of a dangerous malaria vector mosquito An international collaborative of researchers has completed work on the physical mapping of the genome of one of the malaria vectors in Central and South America—the malaria mosquito Anopheles albimanus. The map opens a ...

In a first-of-its-kind discovery, bacteria found to form potentially infective prions Nerve-damaging protein particles called prions have long been known to exist in mammals.

SE Asia's first heart transplant patient dies at 76 Southeast Asia's first heart transplant patient and one of the world's longest surviving cases has died, his family said Monday, more than 31 years after his operation.

Vision impairment and eye diseases continue to be concerns for Ebola survivors The acute outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) has subsided in West Africa, but the medical community continues to learn about long-term complications for survivors – including the potential for blinding eye disease. One ...

Are prebiotics the answer for lactose intolerance? For most of us, lactose is one of the first things that we consume – whether in the form of breast milk or formula. But as we age, our bodies express less and less of the enzyme lactase that helps our bodies break down ...

Smoothly sailing into elementary school for children with autism spectrum disorder Do you remember a teacher who changed your life for the better? Many people do, and scores of studies suggest that positive student-teacher relationships are one of the best predictors of children's academic success.

Processing speed training can improve cognitive ability and lift depression in the elderly Researchers at Tohoku University have developed a new Processing Speed Training Game (PSTG) using a Tablet PC, which they say can significantly improve processing speed and inhibition among healthy older adults, while also ...

Rapidly meeting the mental health needs of older adults Nearly 20 percent of older Americans experience depression and the highest rate of suicide is among older adult Caucasian males. Despite the anticipated growth of mental health needs as the U.S. population ages, there is ...

Retail therapy for jealous partners Have you ever felt jealous about the attention your romantic partner was giving to someone else? Perhaps your significant other seems to be enjoying a conversation with someone a little too much, or a co-worker is flirting ...

Opinion: Why is the norovirus such a huge problem for the NHS? Norovirus, also known as winter vomiting disease, is on the rise again according to a report in the BMJ. A familiar set of warnings about ward closures and avoiding visits to patients in hospital was also issued, but why ...

Atrial fibrillation more prevalent in dialysis patients than expected Atrial fibrillation, which is the most common cardiac arrhythmia, is an important risk factor for strokes. A multi-centre study led by MedUni Vienna shows that the prevalence of atrial fibrillation in haemodialysis patients ...

Benzodiazepines and related drugs increase stroke risk among persons with Alzheimer's disease The use of benzodiazepines and benzodiazepine-like drugs was associated with a 20 per cent increased risk of stroke among persons with Alzheimer's disease, shows a recent study from the University of Eastern Finland. Benzodiazepines ...

Pace of influenza activity picking up across the US (HealthDay)—The pace of flu activity continues to quicken across the United States, and probably hasn't peaked yet, according to an assessment by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

China roast duck vendor dies of H7N9 bird flu: Xinhua A roast duck vendor has died of bird flu in central China, the official Xinhua news agency said Saturday, the latest human casualty of the disease this winter.

Winter crisis shows UK health service at 'tipping point' Britain's NHS public health service has been the country's pride since 1948, but is currently gripped by a "humanitarian crisis" due to alleged "third world" conditions that are piling pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May.

Study finds association between eating hot peppers and decreased mortality Like spicy food? If so, you might live longer, say researchers at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, who found that consumption of hot red chili peppers is associated with a 13 percent reduction ...