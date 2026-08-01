Two-qubit entangling gate flags its own errors as detectable photon losses
Quantum errors are a normal part of quantum computing because fragile physical qubits (the tiny components storing data) can easily break down because of environmental noise, like heat, stray signals or microscopic vibrations. ...
Optics & Photonics
20 hours ago
0
34
Sunlight-powered setup generates quantum entanglement
Today's quantum technologies rely on energy-intensive lasers, raising concerns that scaling them up could further increase energy demands. In new work, researchers have demonstrated that quantum entanglement between photons ...
Optics & Photonics
23 hours ago
0
61
Fossil study finds vision—not the 'thinking' frontal lobe—drove varied brain development in primates
A new study led by a Duke University scientist overturns a long-held idea about how primates, including humans, came to have such large and sophisticated brains. The research finds that the dramatic expansion of the primate ...
Evolution
19 hours ago
0
301
Ketamine triggers morning cortisol surge tied to fewer suicidal thoughts—but the link remains uncertain
In 1970, ketamine was approved as an anesthetic. It works by blocking receptors in the brain. Suicidal tendencies are among the dangers that accompany severe depression. Doctors have found that a low dose of ketamine, much ...
Medical Xpress
1 hour ago
0
3
A precise neuronal mechanism allows the brain to plan future routes to remembered goals
When humans and other animals move through familiar or unfamiliar environments, their brains rely on numerous intricate neural processes to decide which path to take next. Past studies have identified a specific population ...
Medical Xpress
18 hours ago
0
30
Common midlife vascular risk factors may cut dementia-free life by up to 13 years
A new study, published in Neurology Open Access, shows an association between three common vascular risk factors and the amount of dementia-free time people experience after age 55. The study hints that dementia is not inevitable ...
Medical Xpress
20 hours ago
1
27
'Chameleon' chip adapts to changing data speeds, cutting prediction errors by up to 40-fold
AI semiconductors are becoming more programmable. KAIST researchers have developed a device whose response characteristics can be programmed to process data that changes at different speeds. The technology reduced prediction ...
Hardware
7 minutes ago
0
0
Wildfires now the dominant contributor to unhealthy levels of air pollution for pregnant women in the US
Wildfires are well-known health risks. Now, in a new Frontiers in Environmental Health study, researchers in the U.S. have—for the first time—evaluated how prenatal PM2.5 exposure has changed over space and time on a national ...
Medical Xpress
9 hours ago
0
3
The Future is Interdisciplinary
Find out how ACS can accelerate your research to keep up with the discoveries that are pushing us into science’s next frontier
Medical Xpress
Tech Xplore
Not all clean power cuts emissions equally: Timing and location determine impact
Meta says its AI model hacked another company, adding to worries about bots going rogue
Bringing 'giant batteries' closer to commercialization in the AI data center era
Engineered atomic interface opens a new path for atomically thin transistors
AI for homework—parents more willing to pay subscriptions for their children as peer pressure rises
Many parents have mixed feelings about the unrestricted use of artificial intelligence (AI) for schoolwork. They are concerned about the potential impact on their child's ability to learn but also don't want them to be left ...
Social Sciences
13 hours ago
0
16
Charting the galaxy: Milky Way Mapper survey releases latest all-sky spectra
The Sloan Digital Sky Survey V (SDSS-V) has announced its 20th public data release (DR20), delivering a dramatic expansion of the Milky Way Mapper (MWM) scientific survey—the most detailed spectroscopic map yet assembled ...
Astronomy
14 hours ago
0
28
New quantum microscopy trick quadruples microscope resolution
Three years after a team of Caltech scientists showed that pairs of entangled photons could double the resolution of a light microscope, the same lab has figured out a way to double down on that improvement. They have now ...
Optics & Photonics
16 hours ago
0
50
Researchers demonstrate first fully solution-processed solid-state polariton laser
Researchers have demonstrated a solid-state organic laser microcavity fabricated entirely by solution processing. The device operates in the strong light–matter coupling regime, where light and matter form hybrid states called ...
Condensed Matter
15 hours ago
0
23
An elegant modification doubles the range of low-noise 'white lasers' in a single fiber
Supercontinuum light sources—often called "white lasers" because they emit a broad, continuous rainbow of colors—are essential tools for everything from advanced medical imaging to environmental gas detection. However, researchers ...
Optics & Photonics
14 hours ago
0
13
Bacterial enzyme switch could weaken antibiotic defenses in MRSA and other pathogens
If you ask Vijay Parashar, associate professor of medical and molecular sciences (MMSC) at the University of Delaware College of Health Sciences, human bodies are bags of bacteria. "It sounds gross, but not all bacteria are ...
Cell & Microbiology
14 hours ago
0
10
Coupled AI and physics model improves typhoon-wave height forecasting
Typhoons pose significant threats, with sudden, dangerous waves that endanger ships, offshore platforms and coastal infrastructure in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Current typhoon forecasting methods sometimes underestimate ...
Earth Sciences
23 hours ago
0
11
Zoo-housed lions show wild-style behaviors when fed whole carcasses
A new Australian study has found that feeding zoo-housed lions whole-animal carcasses on a feast-and-fast schedule encourages behaviors more closely aligned with those seen in the wild.
Plants & Animals
21 hours ago
0
281
Decoding the North American bison's genome to better inform conservation efforts
A new study by ancient DNA researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, used paleogenomics to create a genetic roadmap to help guide the restoration of another iconic species once on the brink of extinction: the ...
Plants & Animals
15 hours ago
0
15
How 'smart' hydrogel packaging tells you if your food is still fresh
The cuts of meat in a supermarket case can look perfectly fresh even as bacteria are already multiplying inside the package. Is there a way to know before you open it?
Biochemistry
14 hours ago
0
11
Orange County residents say the American dream is slipping away
Republicans and Democrats, renters and homeowners, rich and poor—agree on at least one thing: Buying a home is harder today than it was for their parents. The latest UCI-OC Poll suggests that's just the beginning of the problem.
Microbreaks key to boosting energy and motivation at work, study finds
Employees who incorporate microbreaks alongside work-related strategies into their workday are more motivated and energized, University of Queensland research has found.
New study shows urban growers rely on accessible educational resources to adopt pollinator-friendly farming practices
A recent study by MSU entomologists Jen Roedel, Karma Thomas and Zsofia Szendrei found that urban growers' use of pollinator management practices is driven more by access to educational resources, labor and other farming ...
What makes companies dodge taxes?
Few tax issues generate more public frustration than big corporations paying little, or sometimes nothing, in federal income tax. Since 2018, U.S. corporations have faced a 21% federal corporate income tax rate, the lowest ...
UK observatory nervously watches growing space junk threat
In the sweeping shadow of a satellite dish, staff at the Chilbolton Observatory in southern England track a growing number of objects in Earth's orbit, providing data that underpins Britain's space monitoring efforts.
Officials will not release cool water from a Colorado River reservoir to protect threatened fish
Federal officials said Thursday they will not release cool water this year from one of the Colorado River's major reservoirs, which would have protected a threatened native fish downstream but put more strain on already struggling ...
Camels find unlikely home in outback Australia
Far from their origins in the Arabian desert, hundreds of thousands of camels roam outback Australia, where they are used for wild races, an alternative milk source and even to make beer.
South Korean satellite captures before and after views of SpaceX rocket's moon crash
A South Korean satellite has captured the first pictures of the moon's fresh crash scene caused by a stray SpaceX rocket.
Mushroom behind 'tiny people' hallucinations identified
People in communities thousands of miles apart have described the same strange experience after eating a mysterious mushroom: vivid visions of tiny humans moving through and interacting with the physical world around them. ...
Social robots may support learning and reduce teachers' workload, pilot trial finds
When Pepper the social robot was given the chance to try its hand as a teaching assistant, it showed that it can be even better than a human teacher at motivating pupils and helping them learn.
Single-shot phase imaging technique can reconstruct transparent objects
A KAIST research team led by professor Mooseok Jang from the Department of Bio and Brain Engineering has developed a single-shot phase imaging technique that reconstructs a phase object—a transparent object such as glass, ...
Why are deaf audiences still treated as an afterthought in theater and cinema?
In this article, deaf is used as an umbrella term to include Deaf, deaf, hard of hearing, hearing-impaired, deafened and people with hearing loss.
Adding an AI tool to Google Earth shook our trust in maps that has been centuries in the making
Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, Europe's cartographers traded on their reputation for accuracy and detail at a time of huge societal change. But as demand grew for increasingly detailed maps of the world to support ...
With new digital tools, researchers are helping Joshua trees survive wildfires
When UC Berkeley postdoctoral researchers Maya Zomer and Lucia Layritz first drove through burned portions of Mojave National Preserve in Southern California, the sight stunned them. "It looks like a pretty dystopian landscape," ...
Checking out AI: University library puts emerging technology to the test
In a meeting room at the C. V. Starr East Asian Library, a Chinese film poster flickers onto a large screen. Haiqing Lin, the library's head of technical services, is demonstrating an interface he built. With a few practiced ...
Utah's historic fire season of 2026
Early last month, Utah experienced two historic wildfires at the same time, highlighting the record-setting fire season continuing to unfold in the Beehive State.
Drained by humans, rewetted by beavers—opposing forces shape boreal wetlands
Boreal forests and peatlands are shaped by hydrological changes caused by both human activity and natural processes. In a recent study carried out in the Evo area in southern Finland, researchers examined how forestry drainage ...
Are cats getting tamer, or is it people who are changing?
Around 15 years ago, I created a Facebook page for my cat, Sandi. Friends thought it was weird. Today, social media accounts for cats attract millions of followers, cats travel in backpacks and strollers, and surveys consistently ...
Small dinosaur fossil suggests Fukushima coast hosted iguanodontians of different sizes
Iguanodontians are a diverse group of herbivorous dinosaurs that lived from the Late Jurassic to the Late Cretaceous and had a worldwide distribution. Intercontinental dispersal events between Asia, North America and Europe ...
We might soon have the technology to reach other star systems
The recent confirmation of an atmosphere around a rocky exoplanet called LHS 1140b has created a wave of interest within the astronomy community. The planet orbits within the habitable zone around its parent star—a red dwarf ...