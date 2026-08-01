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Physicists trace solar outbursts that led to historic Mother's Day storms

Science news

Astronomy

Physicists trace solar outbursts that led to historic Mother's Day storms

On Mother's Day weekend in May 2024, Earth experienced its most powerful geomagnetic storm in two decades, spawning auroras—the ribbony bands of light in the nighttime skies in the Northern and Southern hemispheres—that may ...

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Astronomy

An ultramassive white dwarf half Earth's size may hold a rare oxygen-neon core

Astronomers have found evidence that one of the most massive white dwarfs known has an oxygen-neon core instead of the more common carbon-oxygen core. The finding is important because the composition of a white dwarf's core ...

1 hour ago

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Sunlight-powered setup generates quantum entanglement

Today's quantum technologies rely on energy-intensive lasers, raising concerns that scaling them up could further increase energy demands. In new work, researchers have demonstrated that quantum entanglement between photons ...

Optics & Photonics

23 hours ago

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Medical Xpress

Greater intentions to take hypertension medication, fewer intentions to change lifestyle
Study identifies care steps that start head and neck cancer patients on lifesaving treatment sooner
Study: Variable outcomes of stem cell injections for knee osteoarthritis
Medicaid work rule leaves homeless people in the cold
Ketamine triggers morning cortisol surge tied to fewer suicidal thoughts—but the link remains uncertain
Study identifies promising therapy to prevent relapses in rare neurological disease
Expert shares practical tips for treating hair loss
Tips for avoiding potentially serious mosquito-borne illnesses
FLT3 inhibitors trigger ferroptosis, exposing new weakness in acute myeloid leukemia
Study finds many Colorado jails still lack public opioid treatment policies despite state mandate
Wildfires now the dominant contributor to unhealthy levels of air pollution for pregnant women in the US
US sees a big jump in nausea cases among frequent marijuana users in the hospital
Contagious measles case reported at California theme park
A precise neuronal mechanism allows the brain to plan future routes to remembered goals
Trauma analysis finds brain injuries more common among e-scooter riders than motorcyclists
Alzheimer's-linked tau disrupts mitochondria, reversing electron flow in nerve cells
Common midlife vascular risk factors may cut dementia-free life by up to 13 years
Deadly Candida auris hides in hair follicles by rewiring skin immunity
Trial focuses on duration of therapeutic hypothermia for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests
Finding new osteoarthritis medicines via AI and genetics
Scientists discover a brain cycle that may explain why learning eventually stalls
Decades of data reveal who's most at risk of snakebites and how to prevent them
Grid cells turn the brain's searchlight from broad scanning to target-focused search
A new front in the fight against malaria: Experimental bed nets halt parasite growth inside mosquitoes
Why the same antibiotic can cure one infection but fail in another
Mammography use has dropped among some groups, study finds
Discovery reveals aging human brains receive immune cell reinforcements from blood
ChatGPT can generate personality tests and predict people's responses before they take them
Fridge-free tetanus-diphtheria vaccine shows promise of reaching millions worldwide
Why women need to be prioritized in longevity research

Tech Xplore

Hardware
'Chameleon' chip adapts to changing data speeds, cutting prediction errors by up to 40-fold
Energy & Green Tech
Not all clean power cuts emissions equally: Timing and location determine impact
Machine learning & AI
Meta says its AI model hacked another company, adding to worries about bots going rogue
Energy & Green Tech
Chemists race to turn industrial waste into renewable resource
Consumer & Gadgets
Thinking about trading your car in for an EV? Here's a compelling new reason to do it now
Engineering
Pagoda-inspired floors reduce tower sway while cutting material needs
Software
Optimizing software: Computing professor's 'egg' downsizes programs to make them more nimble
Energy & Green Tech
Silver-containing zeolite offers new route for separating fusion fuel isotopes
Engineering
A new way to watch heat move through electronics
Energy & Green Tech
Paste-and-laser strategy helps TOPCon solar cells reach 26.31% certified efficiency
Hardware
Hardware-aware framework accelerates large language models without additional training
Security
Four questions to know your data protection competence
Energy & Green Tech
Low-power AI chip cuts drone identification energy use by 88.7%
Engineering
Generative AI: Modeling a proper cuppa from a proper pot
Business
Will companies ever be run by an AI CEO?
Machine learning & AI
AI autonomously taking over tasks may not reduce employees' mental workload
Machine learning & AI
AI has been stepping out of bounds. Should you be worried?
Engineering
Heat treatment improves strength-ductility balance of 3D-printed aluminum bronze for electronic components
Internet
More than half of Australian children and teens are using AI for personal reasons. This comes with risks
Computer Sciences
Hidden goals can undermine AI teamwork, study finds
Machine learning & AI
Meta chases OpenAI, Anthropic with new AI coding app
Consumer & Gadgets
AI models nearly erase female characters when they write kids stories about animals
Engineering
These 3D-printed objects can tell you if they're being used properly
Energy & Green Tech
Bringing 'giant batteries' closer to commercialization in the AI data center era
Robotics
Human-aware robots adapt to partners, reducing back strain during team lifting
Engineering
Neutron imaging peers inside iron redox flow batteries
Engineering
Waste heat becomes cooling energy: Research team develops next-generation heat pump system
Electronics & Semiconductors
Engineered atomic interface opens a new path for atomically thin transistors
Consumer & Gadgets
Why AI wants you to buy more, and mindfulness could help you buy less
Machine learning & AI
Anthropic AI used fake identities to target real people in UK test

New quantum microscopy trick quadruples microscope resolution

Three years after a team of Caltech scientists showed that pairs of entangled photons could double the resolution of a light microscope, the same lab has figured out a way to double down on that improvement. They have now ...

Optics & Photonics

16 hours ago

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What makes companies dodge taxes?

Few tax issues generate more public frustration than big corporations paying little, or sometimes nothing, in federal income tax. Since 2018, U.S. corporations have faced a 21% federal corporate income tax rate, the lowest ...

Camels find unlikely home in outback Australia

Far from their origins in the Arabian desert, hundreds of thousands of camels roam outback Australia, where they are used for wild races, an alternative milk source and even to make beer.

Mushroom behind 'tiny people' hallucinations identified

People in communities thousands of miles apart have described the same strange experience after eating a mysterious mushroom: vivid visions of tiny humans moving through and interacting with the physical world around them. ...

Utah's historic fire season of 2026

Early last month, Utah experienced two historic wildfires at the same time, highlighting the record-setting fire season continuing to unfold in the Beehive State.

Are cats getting tamer, or is it people who are changing?

Around 15 years ago, I created a Facebook page for my cat, Sandi. Friends thought it was weird. Today, social media accounts for cats attract millions of followers, cats travel in backpacks and strollers, and surveys consistently ...

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