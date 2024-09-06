Physics news

Last update:

Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening

Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?

Neutron stars are timelike matter with a maximum mass of about 2.34 solar masses in quantum chromodynamics (the strong color force). Black holes are spacelike matter that have no maximum mass, but a minimum mass of 2.35 solar ...

General Physics

Sep 6, 2024

Researchers create a one-dimensional gas out of light

Physicists at the University of Bonn and the University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RPTU) have created a one-dimensional gas out of light. This has enabled them to test theoretical predictions about the transition into this ...

Quantum Physics

Sep 6, 2024

A window into the body: New technique makes skin invisible

Researchers have developed a new way to see organs within a body by rendering overlying tissues transparent to visible light. The counterintuitive process—a topical application of food-safe dye—was reversible in tests ...

Optics & Photonics

Sep 5, 2024

Optics & Photonics
Novel metasurface enables temperature-adaptive radiative cooling
General Physics
Major leap for nuclear clock paves way for ultraprecise timekeeping
Plasma Physics
Measuring the gamma-ray-to-neutron branching ratio in the deuterium-tritium reaction
General Physics
Bridging quantum mechanics and cosmology: The role of the generalized uncertainty principle
Condensed Matter
Optoelectronic diamond device reveals an unexpected phenomenon reminiscent of lightning in slow motion
Optics & Photonics
Entangled photon pairs enable hidden image encoding
Quantum Physics
Quantum error correction research reveals fundamental insights into quantum systems
General Physics
Accelerator report: LHC run 3 achieves record-breaking integrated luminosity
Optics & Photonics
Scientists demonstrate octave-spanning soliton frequency combs on thin-film lithium niobate
General Physics
How gravitational waves could help detect Star Trek-style warp drive spaceships
Optics & Photonics
Long-range-interacting topological photonic lattices breaking channel-bandwidth limit
Optics & Photonics
Beyond point-to-point triangulation: Dynamic 3D imaging under global illumination
General Physics
Supercomputer simulations provide new insights into calcium-48's controversial nuclear magnetic excitation
Optics & Photonics
The world's fastest single-shot 2D imaging technique films ultrafast dynamics in flames
Quantum Physics
Cold-atom simulator demonstrates quantum entanglement between electronic and motional states
Condensed Matter
Researchers demonstrate spontaneous synchronization of quantum vortices in semiconductor microcavities
General Physics
Researchers' video techniques reveal trout's energy-saving secret
Optics & Photonics
Study: Giant ultrafast dichroism and birefringence with active nonlocal metasurfaces
Condensed Matter
Study predicts a new quantum anomalous crystal in fractionally filled moiré superlattices
Optics & Photonics
A device to sort photon states could be useful for quantum optical computer circuits

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Condensed Matter
Creating an 'imprint' on a super photon
Optics & Photonics
On the way to optical logic gates: Study demonstrates the basics for purely optical processing of information
Optics & Photonics
Experiments demonstrates chiral quantum heating and cooling with an optically controlled ion
Quantum Physics
Researcher discusses a new type of collective interference effect
Optics & Photonics
Scientists demonstrate giant THz Kerr effect via stimulated phonon polaritons
Optics & Photonics
Replica symmetry breaking in 1D Rayleigh scattering system: Theory and validations
Optics & Photonics
Study: Quantum-dot-enabled infrared hyperspectral imaging with single-pixel detection
Optics & Photonics
Copper iodide nanoclusters offer environment-friendly solution for healthy lighting
General Physics
Using a gamma ray burst to search for violations of Einstein's relativity postulates
Optics & Photonics
Researchers present new diagnostic tool for laser-plasma accelerator using metal foil as 3D scanner
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Evolution
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
Astronomy
AI helps distinguish dark matter from cosmic noise
Analytical Chemistry
Supramolecular material able to store compressed hydrogen in a way that is not too heavy
Biotechnology
Solving the side effect problem of siRNA drugs for genetic disease treatment
