Physics news

Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
The earliest blacksmiths in the Bronze and Iron Ages figured out that when they deformed metal through bending or hammering, it became stronger. This process, known as work or strain hardening, is still used widely in metallurgy ...
Condensed Matter
32 minutes ago
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Solving the problem of error is essential for the practical application of quantum computing technologies that surpass the performance of digital computers. Information input into a qubit, the smallest unit of quantum computation, ...
Optics & Photonics
1 hour ago
Scalable, multi-functional device lays groundwork for advanced quantum applications
Researchers have demonstrated a new multi-functional device that could help advance the scalability of solid-state color centers, enabling them to be used in larger and more complex quantum computers and networks. As efficient ...
Optics & Photonics
1 hour ago
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Neutron stars are timelike matter with a maximum mass of about 2.34 solar masses in quantum chromodynamics (the strong color force). Black holes are spacelike matter that have no maximum mass, but a minimum mass of 2.35 solar ...
General Physics
Sep 6, 2024
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Researchers at ETH Zurich have managed to make sound waves travel only in one direction. In the future, this method could also be used in technical applications with electromagnetic waves.
General Physics
Sep 6, 2024
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
In work published in Science Advances, Hayato Goto from the RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing in Japan has proposed a new quantum error correction approach using what he calls "many-hypercube codes."
Quantum Physics
Sep 6, 2024
Researchers advance new class of quantum critical metal that could advance electronic devices
A new study led by Rice University's Qimiao Si has unveiled a new class of quantum critical metal, shedding light on the intricate interactions of electrons within quantum materials. Published in Physical Review Letters on ...
Condensed Matter
Sep 6, 2024
Physicists capture images of atoms flowing along a boundary without resistance despite obstacles in their path
Typically, electrons are free agents that can move through most metals in any direction. When they encounter an obstacle, the charged particles experience friction and scatter randomly like colliding billiard balls.
Condensed Matter
Sep 6, 2024
Researchers create a one-dimensional gas out of light
Physicists at the University of Bonn and the University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RPTU) have created a one-dimensional gas out of light. This has enabled them to test theoretical predictions about the transition into this ...
Quantum Physics
Sep 6, 2024
Theoretical research establishes unified way to quantify vital quantum properties
The foundation of nearly all quantum information applications—such as computation and communication—rely on the quantum properties of superposition and entanglement.
Quantum Physics
Sep 6, 2024
Discovery of a new convective instability in complex fluids, 140 years after Lord Rayleigh
An altogether new convective instability has been predicted and experimentally discovered, 140 years after Lord Rayleigh. Convective instabilities are of fundamental importance for both our everyday life as well as for ecology ...
Soft Matter
Sep 6, 2024
Plasmonic modulators could enable high-capacity space communication
Researchers have achieved data rates as high as 424Gbit/s across a 53-km turbulent free-space optical link using plasmonic modulators—devices that use special light waves called surface plasmon polaritons to control and ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 6, 2024
Improved method for phonon lasers 'locks' sound waves into a more stable and powerful state
Scientists have made a significant leap in developing lasers that use sound waves instead of light. These phonon lasers hold promise for advancements in medical imaging, deep-sea exploration, and other areas.
Optics & Photonics
Sep 6, 2024
Unlocking the secrets of diamond: New insights into nitrogen-vacancy center formation
Research teams from Wuhan University and the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) have revealed new insights into the formation mechanism of nitrogen-vacancies (NV) centers in type-Ib diamonds, a phenomenon critical to ...
Condensed Matter
Sep 6, 2024
Neutral atom innovations by quantum systems accelerator mark quantum computing milestones
Before quantum computers can solve complex problems, researchers must develop technologies that manage larger numbers of qubits (the building blocks of quantum computers) for extended periods. Neutral atoms play an important ...
Quantum Physics
Sep 6, 2024
A window into the body: New technique makes skin invisible
Researchers have developed a new way to see organs within a body by rendering overlying tissues transparent to visible light. The counterintuitive process—a topical application of food-safe dye—was reversible in tests ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 5, 2024
First detection of cross-correlation between cosmic shear and X-ray background enhances baryonic matter understanding
A new study in Physical Review Letters offers the first detection of the cross-correlation between cosmic shear and diffuse X-ray background, helping to understand the distribution of baryonic matter in the universe.
General Physics
Sep 5, 2024
Nuclear fuel experiment demonstrates how liquid plutonium oxide behaves at the hottest temperatures
The 2011 accident at the Fukushima-Daiichi plant in Japan inspired extensive research and analysis that elevated nuclear energy into a standard bearer for safety. It also inspired a number of studies at the U.S. Department ...
Condensed Matter
Sep 5, 2024
Adding an alternating magnetic field to layers of twisted graphene creates even more exotic properties
Magnetic fields can engineer flat bands in twisted graphene layers to create a new playground for exotic physics, RIKEN physicists have shown.
Condensed Matter
Sep 5, 2024
Physicists capture first thickness-dependent transitions in two-dimensional magnetic material
A team of physicists from The University of Hong Kong (HKU), Texas Tech University (TTH), and the University of Michigan (UMich), has made an important discovery in the study of van der Waals (vdW) magnetic materials, a special ...
Condensed Matter
Sep 5, 2024
