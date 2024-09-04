Plasma Physics news

Last update:
Measuring the gamma-ray-to-neutron branching ratio in the deuterium-tritium reaction
Magnetic confinement fusion devices are technologies that can attain controlled nuclear fusion reactions, using magnetic fields to confine hot plasmas. These devices could contribute to the ongoing transition towards more ...
Plasma Physics
Sep 4, 2024
Researchers present new diagnostic tool for laser-plasma accelerator using metal foil as 3D scanner
Laser-plasma accelerators take up less space than conventional facilities, which are sometimes kilometers long. Such compact particle sources can accelerate electron bunches efficiently, enabling X-ray lasers that fit in ...
Optics & Photonics
Aug 30, 2024
Bubbling, frothing and sloshing: Long-hypothesized plasma instabilities finally observed
Whether between galaxies or within doughnut-shaped fusion devices known as tokamaks, the electrically charged fourth state of matter known as plasma regularly encounters powerful magnetic fields, changing shape and sloshing ...
Plasma Physics
Aug 27, 2024
How particles of light may be producing drops of the perfect liquid
The world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator may be producing the world's tiniest droplets of liquid, right under scientists' noses. Researchers are digging into this subatomic enigma.
General Physics
Aug 22, 2024
Quenching the intense heat of a fusion plasma may require a well-placed liquid metal evaporator
Inside the next generation of fusion vessels known as spherical tokamaks, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) envisioned a hot region with flowing liquid metal that is ...
Plasma Physics
Aug 21, 2024
A first definitive demonstration of nonthermal particle acceleration in magnetorotational turbulence
Researchers at KU Leuven, the University of Colorado, Boulder, the Flatiron Institute, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison recently set out to answer a long-standing research question, specifically whether charged particles ...
Plasma Physics
Aug 14, 2024
Research confirms importance of symmetry in pre-ignition fusion experiments
Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have retrospectively confirmed that implosion asymmetry was a major aspect of fusion experiments before achieving ignition for the first time at the Lab's National ...
Plasma Physics
Aug 7, 2024
Researchers dig deeper into stability challenges of nuclear fusion—with mayonnaise
Mayonnaise continues to help researchers better understand the physics behind nuclear fusion.
General Physics
Aug 6, 2024
Heating for fusion: Why toast plasma when you can microwave it
Some believe the future of fusion in the U.S. lies in compact, spherical fusion vessels. A smaller tokamak, it is thought, could offer a more economical fusion option. The trick is squeezing everything into a small space. ...
Plasma Physics
Aug 6, 2024
Madison Symmetric Torus operates stable plasma at 10 times the Greenwald Limit
If net-positive fusion energy is to ever be achieved, density is key: the more atomic nuclei crashing into each other, the more efficient the reaction will be. Nearly 40 years ago, Martin Greenwald identified a density limit ...
Plasma Physics
Jul 30, 2024
When copper becomes transparent: European XFEL creates exotic matter
Experiments at European XFEL generate states of matter that are close to what occurs in the interior of planets or in the imploding capsule of an inertial fusion reactor. At the same time, they open up a way to measure ultra-short ...
Plasma Physics
Jul 29, 2024
High-energy collision study reveals new insights into quark-gluon plasma
In high-energy physics, researchers have unveiled how high-energy partons lose energy in nucleus-nucleus collisions, an essential process in studying quark-gluon plasma (QGP). This finding could enhance our knowledge of the ...
General Physics
Jul 23, 2024
Physicists uncover key to resolving long-standing inertial confinement fusion hohlraum drive deficit
A team of researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has made advancements in understanding and resolving the long-standing "drive-deficit" problem in indirect-drive inertial confinement fusion (ICF) experiments. ...
Plasma Physics
Jul 23, 2024
3D visualization brings nuclear fusion to life
When it comes to promising forms of energy, nuclear fusion checks all the boxes: it's clean, abundant, continuous and safe. It's produced when the lightweight nuclei of two atoms fuse together to form a heavier nucleus, releasing ...
Plasma Physics
Jul 17, 2024
Advancements in Z-pinch fusion: New insights from plasma pressure profiles
Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have reported advancements in understanding plasma pressure profiles within flow-stabilized Z-pinch fusion, a candidate for achieving net gain fusion energy in a ...
Plasma Physics
Jul 11, 2024
European researchers reach unmatched level in measurements of matter under extreme conditions
Researchers at European XFEL have developed an innovative method to study warm dense matter with unprecedented accuracy. This kind of matter, that exists between condensed matter and plasma physics, can be found, for example, ...
Condensed Matter
Jul 11, 2024
New plasma jet technology effectively treats fungal nail infections
Recently, the team led by Prof. Huang Qing from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed using a portable pulsed cold air plasma jet (PP-CAPJ) to treat Trichophyton rubrum in nails. ...
Plasma Physics
Jul 9, 2024
Super-resolution machining of single crystalline sapphire by femtosecond laser-induced, plasma-assisted ablation
A new study in Opto-Electronic Advances discusses super-resolution machining of single crystalline sapphire by GHz burst mode femtosecond laser-induced plasma assisted ablation.
Optics & Photonics
Jul 8, 2024
New AI program helps identify elusive space plasmoids
In an ongoing game of cosmic hide and seek, scientists have a new tool that may give them an edge. Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have developed a computer program ...
Plasma Physics
Jul 2, 2024
Multinational fusion energy project marks completion of its most complex magnet system
After two decades of design, production, fabrication and assembly on three continents, the historic, multinational ITER fusion energy project today celebrates the completion and delivery of its massive toroidal field coils ...
Plasma Physics
Jul 1, 2024
