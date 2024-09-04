Plasma Physics news

Last update:

Measuring the gamma-ray-to-neutron branching ratio in the deuterium-tritium reaction

Heating for fusion: Why toast plasma when you can microwave it

Some believe the future of fusion in the U.S. lies in compact, spherical fusion vessels. A smaller tokamak, it is thought, could offer a more economical fusion option. The trick is squeezing everything into a small space. ...

Plasma Physics

Aug 6, 2024

3D visualization brings nuclear fusion to life

When it comes to promising forms of energy, nuclear fusion checks all the boxes: it's clean, abundant, continuous and safe. It's produced when the lightweight nuclei of two atoms fuse together to form a heavier nucleus, releasing ...

Plasma Physics

Jul 17, 2024

New AI program helps identify elusive space plasmoids

In an ongoing game of cosmic hide and seek, scientists have a new tool that may give them an edge. Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have developed a computer program ...

Plasma Physics

Jul 2, 2024

Plasma Physics
Using supercomputer researchers discover new clues to improving fusion confinement
Plasma Physics
Researchers find potential new method to control plasma density in fusion reactors
Plasma Physics
Study reveals material erosion and deposition in fusion reactors
Plasma Physics
Investigating plasma deviations inside nuclear fusion reactors
Plasma Physics
25 years of massive fusion energy experiment data open on the 'cloud' and available to everyone
Plasma Physics
Pair plasmas found in deep space can now be generated in the lab
Plasma Physics
New plasma escape mechanism could protect fusion vessels from excessive heat
Plasma Physics
How does light interact with matter at extreme intensities, near the Schwinger limit?
Plasma Physics
The discovery of new turbulence transition in fusion plasmas
Plasma Physics
Apple versus donut: How the shape of a tokamak impacts the limits of the edge of the plasma
Optics & Photonics
Researchers create the world's strongest ionizing terahertz radiation
Plasma Physics
Researchers create new type of composite material for shielding against neutron and gamma radiation
Plasma Physics
Researchers unveil tritium release behavior of solid breeder irradiated with fusion neutron
Optics & Photonics
New discoveries about the nature of light could improve methods for heating fusion plasma
Plasma Physics
Using AI to speed up and improve the most computationally-intensive aspects of plasma physics in fusion
Optics & Photonics
Researchers elucidate ultrafast laser-induced solid-to-overdense-plasma transitions
Optics & Photonics
Smaller laser facility uses new method to exceed previous record for proton acceleration
Plasma Physics
Fusion record set for tungsten tokamak WEST
Plasma Physics
New instrument could help scientists tailor plasma to produce more fusion heat
Plasma Physics
Physicists overcome two key operating hurdles in fusion reactions

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Plasma Physics
Record electron temperatures for a small-scale, sheared-flow-stabilized Z-pinch fusion device achieved
Plasma Physics
Fusion-energy quest makes big advance with EU-Japan reactor
Plasma Physics
Creating an island paradise in a fusion reactor
Plasma Physics
A return to roots: Lab builds its first stellarator in 50 years and opens the door for research into new plasma physics
Plasma Physics
Plasma fusion: Adding just enough fuel to the fire
Plasma Physics
New design prolongs the lifespan of plasma torches
Condensed Matter
New research on tungsten unlocks potential for improving fusion materials
Optics & Photonics
Researchers generate super-fast electrons with table-top laser systems
Plasma Physics
Study shows inverting fusion plasmas improves performance
Condensed Matter
One way to improve a fusion reaction: Use weaknesses as strengths
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
