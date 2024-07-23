July 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Physicists uncover key to resolving long-standing inertial confinement fusion hohlraum drive deficit

by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

LLNL researchers uncover key to resolving long-standing ICF hohlraum drive deficit
In inertial confinement fusion experiments, lasers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility focus on a tiny fuel capsule suspended inside a cylindrical X-ray oven called a hohlraum. Credit: Jason Laurea, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

A team of researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has made advancements in understanding and resolving the long-standing "drive-deficit" problem in indirect-drive inertial confinement fusion (ICF) experiments. This discovery could pave the way for more accurate predictions and improved performance in fusion energy experiments at the National Ignition Facility (NIF).

The team's findings are published in the journal Physical Review E in the paper titled, "Understanding the deficiency in ICF hohlraum X-ray flux predictions using experiments at the National Ignition Facility." The study, led by physicist Hui Chen, Tod Woods and a team of experts at LLNL, focused on the discrepancies between predicted and measured X-ray fluxes in laser-heated hohlraums at NIF.

"Significant effort has been invested over the years to pinpoint the physical cause of the radiation drive-deficit problem," Chen said. "We are excited about this discovery as it helps resolve a decade-long puzzle in ICF research. Our findings point the way to an improvement in the predictive capabilities of simulations, which is crucial for the success of future fusion experiments."

In NIF experiments, scientists use a device called a hohlraum—approximately the size of a pencil eraser—to convert into X-rays, which then compress a fuel capsule to achieve fusion.

For years, there has been a problem where the predicted X-ray energy (drive) was higher than what was measured in experiments. This results in the time of peak neutron production, or "bangtime," occurring roughly 400 picoseconds too early in simulations. This discrepancy is known as the "drive-deficit" because modelers had to artificially reduce the laser drive in the simulations to match observed bangtime.

LLNL researchers found that the models used to predict the X-ray energy were overestimating the X-rays emitted by the gold in the hohlraum in a specific energy range. By reducing X-ray absorption and emission in that range, the models better reproduce the observed X-ray flux both in that energy range and in total X-ray drive, thereby eliminating most of the drive deficit. This reduction is necessary due to uncertainties in rates of certain atomic processes and indicate where the gold atomic models need improvement.

By improving the accuracy of radiation-hydrodynamic codes, researchers can better predict and optimize the performance of deuterium-tritium fuel capsules in fusion experiments. This adjustment helps improve the accuracy of the simulations, enabling more accurate design of ICF and high-energy-density (HED) experiments following ignition and is critical in scaling discussions for upgrades to NIF and for future facilities.

More information: Hui Chen et al, Understanding the deficiency in inertial confinement fusion hohlraum X-ray flux predictions using experiments at the National Ignition Facility, Physical Review E (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevE.110.L013201

Journal information: Physical Review E

Provided by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Citation: Physicists uncover key to resolving long-standing inertial confinement fusion hohlraum drive deficit (2024, July 23) retrieved 23 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-physicists-uncover-key-inertial-confinement.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists create effective 'spark plug' for direct-drive inertial confinement fusion experiments
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Open Questions about Neutrinos Today

15 hours ago

MHV /Parke-Taylor/BCFW references

Jul 19, 2024

New muon g-2 calculation consistent with experiment

Jul 16, 2024

Electron Neutrino Detected! [at a particle collider]

Jul 14, 2024

Proton Decoupling & H & He?

Jul 7, 2024

Help with this Standard Model demonstration please

Jul 6, 2024

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

Load comments (0)