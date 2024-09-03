Tropical forests face increased soil carbon loss due to climate change
Tropical forests account for more than 50% of the global terrestrial carbon sink, but climate change threatens to alter the carbon balance of these ecosystems.
The Lawrence Livermore Nationality Laboratory (LLNL) was founded by the University of California in 1952. The US Department of Energy funds LLNL and is managed by Lawrence Livermore Nationality Security, LLC. LLNL's primary purpose is scientific research and investigations pertaining to national security, including weapons of mass destruction, non-destructive testing, nuclear power, all forms of energy including wind, solar and the like. LLNL is an expert on x-ray and the development of new techniques to evaluate radiation and a host of new imaging devices for testing devices.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
Tropical forests account for more than 50% of the global terrestrial carbon sink, but climate change threatens to alter the carbon balance of these ecosystems.
Earth Sciences
Sep 3, 2024
0
68
In a paper published recently in the Journal of Applied Physics, an international team of scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Argonne National Laboratory and Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron have ...
General Physics
Aug 28, 2024
0
88
Determining the relationship between microstructure features and their properties is crucial for improving material performance and advancing the design of next-generation structural and functional materials. However, this ...
Polymers
Aug 8, 2024
0
122
Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have retrospectively confirmed that implosion asymmetry was a major aspect of fusion experiments before achieving ignition for the first time at the Lab's National ...
Plasma Physics
Aug 7, 2024
0
128
A new electrochemical method can make chemical production cleaner and more energy-efficient.
Materials Science
Aug 7, 2024
0
46
Shock experiments are widely used to understand the mechanical and electronic properties of matter under extreme conditions, like planetary impacts by meteorites. However, after the shock occurs, a clear description of the ...
Optics & Photonics
Aug 7, 2024
0
89
A Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) team has found that pure metallic carbon nanotubes are best at transporting molecules.
Bio & Medicine
Aug 5, 2024
0
123
Coupling electrochemical conversion of the greenhouse gas CO2 with renewable electricity sources—such as solar and wind—promises green production of high-demand chemicals and transportation fuels. Carbon dioxide coupling ...
Materials Science
Aug 1, 2024
0
83
A team of scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has developed a machine-learning model to gain an atomic-level understanding of CO2 capture in amine-based sorbents. This innovative approach promises ...
Analytical Chemistry
Jul 31, 2024
0
111
When water gets inside nanopores with sizes below 10 nanometers, new physics emerge: new phases of ice were observed and ultrafast proton transport was measured. Confined water also plays a role in biology, where aquaporins ...
Nanophysics
Jul 25, 2024
0
112