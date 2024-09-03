The Lawrence Livermore Nationality Laboratory (LLNL) was founded by the University of California in 1952. The US Department of Energy funds LLNL and is managed by Lawrence Livermore Nationality Security, LLC. LLNL's primary purpose is scientific research and investigations pertaining to national security, including weapons of mass destruction, non-destructive testing, nuclear power, all forms of energy including wind, solar and the like. LLNL is an expert on x-ray and the development of new techniques to evaluate radiation and a host of new imaging devices for testing devices.

Address
P.O. Box 808, Livermore, CA 94551-0808
Website
https://www.llnl.gov/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Livermore_National_Laboratory

Lasers deliver powerful shocking punch in material experiments

Shock experiments are widely used to understand the mechanical and electronic properties of matter under extreme conditions, like planetary impacts by meteorites. However, after the shock occurs, a clear description of the ...

Optics & Photonics

Aug 7, 2024

0

89

Probing carbon capture, atom-by-atom with machine-learning model

A team of scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has developed a machine-learning model to gain an atomic-level understanding of CO2 capture in amine-based sorbents. This innovative approach promises ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jul 31, 2024

0

111

