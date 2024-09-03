The Lawrence Livermore Nationality Laboratory (LLNL) was founded by the University of California in 1952. The US Department of Energy funds LLNL and is managed by Lawrence Livermore Nationality Security, LLC. LLNL's primary purpose is scientific research and investigations pertaining to national security, including weapons of mass destruction, non-destructive testing, nuclear power, all forms of energy including wind, solar and the like. LLNL is an expert on x-ray and the development of new techniques to evaluate radiation and a host of new imaging devices for testing devices.

Address P.O. Box 808, Livermore, CA 94551-0808 Website https://www.llnl.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Livermore_National_Laboratory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

