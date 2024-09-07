Last update:
Space Exploration news
Space travel comes with risk—SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission will push the envelope further than ever
Space is an unnatural environment for humans. We can't survive unprotected in a pure vacuum for more than two minutes. Getting to space involves being strapped to a barely contained chemical explosion.
Sep 7, 2024
Old satellite to burn up over Pacific in 'targeted' re-entry first
After 24 years diligently studying Earth's magnetic field, a satellite will mostly burn up over the Pacific Ocean on Sunday during a "targeted" re-entry into the atmosphere, in a first for the European Space Agency as it ...
Sep 7, 2024
Two NASA astronauts stuck in space have flown long missions before
The two NASA astronauts left behind at the International Space Station following the return of Boeing's troubled capsule are Navy test pilots who have ridden out long missions before.
Sep 7, 2024
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Boeing's first astronaut mission ended Friday night with an empty capsule landing and two test pilots still in space, left behind until next year because NASA judged their return too risky.
Sep 7, 2024
Video: Mars rover trials
Rover trials in a quarry in the U.K. showing a four-wheeled rover, known as Codi, using its robotic arm and a powerful computer vision system to pick up sample tubes.
Sep 6, 2024
Boeing's beleaguered space capsule is heading back to Earth without two NASA astronauts
After months of turmoil over its safety, Boeing's new astronaut capsule is set to depart the International Space Station on Friday without its crew.
Sep 6, 2024
First metal part 3D printed in space
ESA's Metal 3D Printer has produced the first metal part ever created in space.
Sep 6, 2024
Boeing's troubled Starliner spaceship to return to Earth sans crew
Boeing's problem-plagued Starliner is set to finally depart the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, returning to Earth without astronauts after NASA deemed the risk too great.
Sep 6, 2024
Sentinel-2C joins the Copernicus family in orbit
Sentinel-2C launched into orbit on 5 September at 03:50 CEST (4 September 22:50 local time) and separated from the Vega rocket at approximately 04:48 CEST.
Sep 5, 2024
Managing space debris through space law
It's becoming increasingly crowded in the orbits around Earth that are popular for space travel. And that's not just due to satellites—there's also more waste material, which is compromising safety. Ph.D. candidate Zhuang ...
Sep 5, 2024
BOLT-1B hypersonic experiment soars and collects vital data
The Boundary Layer Transition 1B (BOLT-1B) experiment, a joint research project of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), ...
Sep 5, 2024
New Galileo satellites operational after successful in-orbit testing
Three months after their launch from Cape Canaveral, Galileo satellites 29 and 30 have reached their target positions at an altitude of 23,222 km, where they have been fully tested and declared operational.
Sep 5, 2024
S. Korea space transport ambitions hopes to challenge SpaceX
South Korea's new space agency said Thursday it was looking to grow its share of the industry and take on Elon Musk's SpaceX, as it unveiled plans to create a "space passageway".
Sep 5, 2024
Spacecraft flies closer to Mercury than planned after thruster glitch
A spacecraft carrying European and Japanese probes passed closer to Mercury than originally planned overnight after thruster problems delayed the mission to study the little-known, sun-scorched planet.
Sep 5, 2024
A review of humanity's planned expansion between the Earth and the moon
Between low Earth orbit and the moon, there is a region of space measuring 384,400 km (238,855 mi) wide known as Cislunar space. In the coming decades, multiple space agencies will send missions to this region to support ...
Sep 5, 2024
Artemis IV: Gateway gadget fuels deep space dining
NASA engineers are working hard to ensure no astronaut goes hungry on the Artemis IV mission.
Sep 5, 2024
Gateway's propulsion system testing throttles up
The powerhouse of Gateway, NASA's orbiting outpost around the moon and a critical piece of infrastructure for Artemis, is in the midst of several electric propulsion system tests.
Sep 5, 2024
Outer solar system is more populated than previously thought, research reveals
Survey observations using the Subaru Telescope's ultra-widefield prime focus camera have revealed that there may be a population of small bodies further out in the Kuiper Belt waiting to be discovered.
Sep 5, 2024
Blue Origin set to test fire New Glenn stage at Canaveral launch pad
Blue Origin has only 40 days to go to be ready for its first launch of its heavy lift New Glenn rocket, but has a lot of boxes to tick before liftoff.
Sep 5, 2024
Europe's Vega rocket launches in French Guiana
Europe's Vega rocket launched Wednesday from French Guiana, an AFP journalist said, carrying a satellite which will help combat natural disasters.
Sep 5, 2024
