Last update:

Space travel comes with risk—SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission will push the envelope further than ever

Space Exploration news

Video: Mars rover trials

Rover trials in a quarry in the U.K. showing a four-wheeled rover, known as Codi, using its robotic arm and a powerful computer vision system to pick up sample tubes.

Space Exploration

Sep 6, 2024

0

23

Managing space debris through space law

It's becoming increasingly crowded in the orbits around Earth that are popular for space travel. And that's not just due to satellites—there's also more waste material, which is compromising safety. Ph.D. candidate Zhuang ...

Space Exploration

Sep 5, 2024

0

3

BOLT-1B hypersonic experiment soars and collects vital data

The Boundary Layer Transition 1B (BOLT-1B) experiment, a joint research project of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), ...

Space Exploration

Sep 5, 2024

0

17

Gateway's propulsion system testing throttles up

The powerhouse of Gateway, NASA's orbiting outpost around the moon and a critical piece of infrastructure for Artemis, is in the midst of several electric propulsion system tests.

Space Exploration

Sep 5, 2024

0

3

More news

Space Exploration
Small, harmless asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines
Space Exploration
Boeing will fly its empty capsule back to Earth soon. Two NASA astronauts will stay behind
Space Exploration
NASA admits tension with Boeing over space rescue plan
Space Exploration
Astronaut's 'science of opportunity' experiments help prepare for launch to the International Space Station
Space Exploration
Audit warns costs for NASA's new Artemis launcher could balloon to $2.7 billion
Space Exploration
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission set to launch early Friday
Space Exploration
NASA explains strange noise heard by astronaut in Boeing's Starliner
Astronomy
NASA's mini BurstCube mission detects its first gamma-ray burst
Space Exploration
Sentinel-2C operators complete final rehearsals
Space Exploration
NASA lines up return date for Boeing Starliner minus humans
Space Exploration
FAA lets SpaceX get back to launches, but Polaris Dawn awaits good weather
Space Exploration
Fourth Mercury flyby begins BepiColombo's new trajectory
Astronomy
Two solar probes are helping researchers understand what phenomenon powers the solar wind
Space Exploration
Q&A: Scientist discusses the MESSENGER mission to Mercury
Space Exploration
Christa McAuliffe, still pioneering, is first woman with a statue on New Hampshire capitol grounds
Astronomy
Data from space probes show that Alfvén waves drive the acceleration and heating of the solar wind
Space Exploration
SpaceX cleared to fly Falcon 9 rocket after landing mishap
Astronomy
Solar Orbiter shows how solar wind gets a magnetic push
Space Exploration
NASA cuts 2 from next SpaceX flight to make room for astronauts stuck at space station
Space Exploration
What type of excavator is most suitable for asteroids?

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Space Exploration
Naval Research Laboratory's LARADO instrument to detect lethal orbital debris, integrated on STP satellite
Space Exploration
NASA G-IV plane will carry next-generation science instrument
Space Exploration
NASA record holder can relate to astronauts stuck in space. He was, too
Space Exploration
NASA's new solar sail extends its booms and sets sail
Space Exploration
NZ's Space Agency is both regulator and developer of the aerospace industry—that's a point of tension, say researchers
Space Exploration
University of Florida professor to fly Blue Origin New Shepard on mission for NASA
Astronomy
New Horizons spacecraft measurements shed light on the darkness of the universe
Space Exploration
International consortium with NASA reveals hidden impact of spaceflight on gut health
Astronomy
What if you flew your warp drive spaceship into a black hole?
Space Exploration
Astronauts stranded in space: Unexpected eight-month stay highlights risks of space exploration
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Load more