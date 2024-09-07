Plants & Animals news

Last update:

Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds

Q&A: What 106°F heat does to plants

With temperatures across much of Southern California crossing triple digits this week, we are relying more than ever on plants to keep us cool outside. But the plants don't get much of a break from the relentless sun.

Sep 6, 2024

New firmoss species found in Guizhou, China

Huperzia is a genus of lycophyte plants, sometimes known as the firmosses or fir clubmosses. It contains about 25 species that mainly occur in temperate and boreal climatic zones of the world.

Sep 6, 2024

Hit or miss: Collisions affect raptors on a global scale

What do windows, vehicles, power lines, fences, communication towers, wind turbines, and airfields all have in common? They block the flight path of raptors—sometimes with fatal consequences.

Sep 6, 2024

State-by-state data boosts bird conservation planning

New data summaries from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's eBird platform will help state wildlife planners assess the status of bird populations that live in or pass through their state—a crucial tool in protecting species.

Sep 5, 2024

