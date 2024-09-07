Plants & Animals news

Last update:
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Gray reef sharks are having to abandon the coral reefs they call home in the face of warming oceans, new research finds.
42 minutes ago
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
It is hard to protect something if you don't know where it is. Yet many people who study and want to safeguard native plants are faced with this exact problem.
1 hour ago
To save its tigers, India has relocated thousands of people—it could enlist their help instead
British colonialism turned India's tigers into trophies. Between 1860 and 1950, more than 65,000 were shot for their skins. The fortunes of the Bengal tiger, one of Earth's biggest species of big cat, did not markedly improve ...
17 hours ago
Bunyip birds and brolgas: How can we better protect species important to Indigenous people?
Kamilaroi Country lies in far northwest New South Wales, past Tamworth and crossing over the Queensland border. Here, the bunyip bird (Australasian bittern, Botaurus poiciloptilus), and the brolga (Grus rubicunda or burraalga ...
Sep 7, 2024
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Orange, blue, calico, two-toned and ... cotton-candy colored?
Sep 7, 2024
Q&A: What 106°F heat does to plants
With temperatures across much of Southern California crossing triple digits this week, we are relying more than ever on plants to keep us cool outside. But the plants don't get much of a break from the relentless sun.
Sep 6, 2024
New firmoss species found in Guizhou, China
Huperzia is a genus of lycophyte plants, sometimes known as the firmosses or fir clubmosses. It contains about 25 species that mainly occur in temperate and boreal climatic zones of the world.
Sep 6, 2024
Protecting just 0.7% of world's land could help save a third of unique and endangered species
Conservation efforts directed towards just 0.7% of the world's land mass could help protect one third of the world's threatened and unique tetrapod (four-limbed vertebrate) species, new research by Imperial College London, ...
Sep 6, 2024
Hit or miss: Collisions affect raptors on a global scale
What do windows, vehicles, power lines, fences, communication towers, wind turbines, and airfields all have in common? They block the flight path of raptors—sometimes with fatal consequences.
Sep 6, 2024
Scientists propose changing bird's problematic name
Researchers have proposed that the common name for the seabird the "flesh-footed shearwater" should be changed to sable shearwater in a bid to redress its racist origin.
Sep 6, 2024
Study finds genetic difference that determines head shape and feeding strategy in beetles
A research team led by Associate Professor Junji Konuma of Toho University and Professor Teiji Sota of Kyoto University has discovered the genetic background of the morphological variation in the snail-eating carabid beetle, ...
Sep 6, 2024
Plant thermogenesis has played key role in attracting pollinating insects for at least 200 million years, study suggests
Thermogenesis is a process by which organisms generate internal heat. Although it is usually associated with animals, some plants have also developed this ability. This metabolic process allows certain parts of the plant, ...
Sep 6, 2024
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Most animals live in intimate relationships with bacteria. Some of these bacteria live inside the cells of their hosts, but only very few are able to live inside cell organelles (structures inside the cell, like organs in ...
Sep 6, 2024
Guardians of the reef: How parrotfish promote coral health
Neighbors can be annoying. They may be loud or intrude on your space. But is it worth fighting with them? Parrotfish choose not to.
Sep 5, 2024
Plant scientists link phospholipid sensing with control of gene expression
Plant scientists have long known that phosphorus is a crucial component in plant growth. A major discovery by a Kansas State University (K-State) biologist and her lab is leading to a better understanding of how plants detect ...
Sep 5, 2024
Research shows queen conch populations in marine reserves replenish populations beyond the reserve in The Bahamas
A new study published in Conservation Science and Practice uncovers how breeding populations of queen conch (Aliger gigas) within a protected marine reserve, where fishing is prohibited, sustain populations beyond the borders ...
Sep 5, 2024
Chickadee research finds cognitive skills impact lifespan
While there is no denying 'survival of the fittest' still reigns supreme in the animal kingdom, a new study shows being smartest—or at least smarter—is pretty important, too.
Sep 5, 2024
State-by-state data boosts bird conservation planning
New data summaries from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's eBird platform will help state wildlife planners assess the status of bird populations that live in or pass through their state—a crucial tool in protecting species.
Sep 5, 2024
Phylogeny vital to study tree growth response to changing climate, say researchers
Tree performance is generally considered as the consequence of the interplay between ecological and evolutionary processes. However, the differential effect among species and the portion of those differences remain largely ...
Sep 5, 2024
Training course empowers wombat caregivers to combat sarcoptic mange
A new training course on the WomSAT platform will help everyone learn how to treat wombats afflicted with sarcoptic mange in the field, enhancing conservation efforts for the species.
Sep 5, 2024
