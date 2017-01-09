rss Last update Graphene photodetector enhanced by fractal golden 'snowflake', 1 hour ago

Earth Sciences news

Modeling magma to find copper

Copper is an essential element of our society with main uses in the field of electricity and electronics. About 70% of the copper comes from deposits formed several million years ago during events of magma degassing within ...

dateJan 12, 2017 in Earth Sciences
shares8 comments 0

Release of water shakes Pacific Plate at depth

Tonga is a seismologists' paradise, and not just because of the white-sand beaches. The subduction zone off the east coast of the archipelago racks up more intermediate-depth and deep earthquakes than any other subduction ...

dateJan 11, 2017 in Earth Sciences
shares20 comments 0

Some algae like it cold

It may look pretty, but the swaths of delicately-colored, pretty "precipitation" may lead to an increase in glacial melting, according to interdisciplinary research at the University of Cincinnati.

dateJan 10, 2017 in Earth Sciences Environment
shares16 comments 0

NASA spots short-lived Tropical Depression 01W

In just 24 hours after Tropical Depression 01W formed in the Philippine Sea it was already falling apart. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the depression and saw the large, weakening depression being affected by ...

dateJan 09, 2017 in Earth Sciences
shares16 comments 0

NASA sees storms affecting the western US

Extreme rain events have been affecting California and snow has blanketed the Pacific Northwest. NASA/NOAA's GOES Project created a satellite animation showing the storms affecting the region from January 6 through 9, 2017, ...

dateJan 09, 2017 in Earth Sciences
shares49 comments 0
More news
Other news

Exploring our changing Earth, in real time

Across the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory campus, scientists are exploring undersea volcanoes, monitoring coastal erosion along hard-to-reach shorelines, and studying the movement of sea ice – all in real time. By loading ...

Study finds links between swearing and honesty
Golden mystery solved
Nanoscale view of energy storage
A universe of 2 trillion galaxies
Soil pores, carbon stores, and breathing microbes
Seeing the quantum future... literally
How to be winner in the game of evolution
Hubble gazes into a black hole of puzzling lightness
WhatsApp vulnerable to snooping: report
Arabica coffee genome sequenced

Find more news articles via sort by date page