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Earth Sciences news
Adding an AI tool to Google Earth shook our trust in maps that has been centuries in the making
Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, Europe's cartographers traded on their reputation for accuracy and detail at a time of huge societal change. But as demand grew for increasingly detailed maps of the world to support ...
Earth Sciences
16 hours ago
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Earthquake sensors can help forecast how hurricanes intensify
Stanford researchers have shown that instruments primarily used to understand earthquakes can capture key details about hurricanes, helping meteorologists better predict how storms will evolve and intensify.
Earth Sciences
19 hours ago
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Siberia's growing methane threat could offset 20% of global methane reduction targets by 2050
The Arctic is warming at an accelerating pace. As permafrost thaws across vast areas and wildfires become more frequent, large amounts of methane (CH4) are being released. Together, these changes are reshaping the region's ...
Earth Sciences
19 hours ago
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Measurements trace European wildfire smoke high into upper troposphere
The images of the major forest fires in Spain and France, with fire clouds near Bordeaux, have shocked many people. There have been numerous reports of the formation of a pyrocumulonimbus cloud—a fire-driven thundercloud—and ...
Earth Sciences
20 hours ago
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Giant ice mountains on the other side of Earth once dictated Australia's climate—new study
During the most recent ice age, much of North America disappeared beneath ice sheets several kilometers thick. These frozen giants covered most of present-day Canada and parts of the northern United States, while smaller ...
Earth Sciences
21 hours ago
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Coupled AI and physics model improves typhoon-wave height forecasting
Typhoons pose significant threats, with sudden, dangerous waves that endanger ships, offshore platforms and coastal infrastructure in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Current typhoon forecasting methods sometimes underestimate ...
Earth Sciences
23 hours ago
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Damaging coastal storm conditions have become twice as frequent at a New Jersey Beach since 1979
Storm conditions capable of causing major coastal erosion at New Jersey's North Beach on Sandy Hook are occurring about twice as often as they did in 1979, according to Rutgers researchers. The finding offers new evidence ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 5, 2026
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Human activity more than doubles Arctic fire occurrence, satellite analysis suggests
Fires in the Arctic are not solely a regional issue, as shown by the hazy skies in Switzerland last summer despite otherwise sunny weather. Smoke from major fires in northern Canada crossed the Atlantic and reached Europe. ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 5, 2026
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Avalanche cracks may appear globally supersonic while remaining locally subsonic
Can a crack be supersonic? Can the fracture that triggers an avalanche propagate faster than the limiting velocity predicted by classical fracture mechanics? The question remains the subject of debate within the scientific ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 5, 2026
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Study finds climate-driven greening is reshaping East Asia's air pollution
The effects of climate change extend far beyond rising temperatures. As forests and other vegetation respond to a warming world, they also change the amount of biogenic emissions released into the atmosphere, influencing ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 5, 2026
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Melting sea ice combines with Arctic sea to make clouds
Scientists have uncovered a previously unknown natural process that dramatically increases the number of cloud-forming particles in the Arctic atmosphere—potentially altering cloud cover, sunlight reflection and future climate ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 5, 2026
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East Africa's iconic snow peaks will soon disappear for good. What will be lost when they melt?
East Africa's shrinking mountain glaciers on three peaks in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will soon be no more. The 2025 State of the Climate in Africa report (page 13) estimates that the ice areas on Mount Kenya, the continent's ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 4, 2026
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Cannabis farming is changing streams in California, experts warn
Groundwater pumped to irrigate cannabis crops in California's Emerald Triangle can cause some streams that normally run year-round to dry up entirely during summer, say researchers from Simon Fraser University, the University ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 4, 2026
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Early snow loss exposes Barnes Ice Cap bare ice by mid-July
For most of the year, the Barnes Ice Cap in the Canadian Arctic lies quiet under a blanket of snow. By summer, that snow melts back, and the ice cap transforms in texture, its bare ice dotted with turquoise ponds and its ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 4, 2026
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New findings on the eruption history of the West Eifel maar volcanoes
The West Eifel Volcanic Field comprises more than 100 maars—circular lakes formed by explosive eruptions. Until now, little was known about when these volcanic eruptions occurred. A research team from Heidelberg University, ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 4, 2026
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Mechanical shortcut' rapidly carries organic particles into the deep ocean
The processes that capture carbon from the atmosphere and store it on the seabed are crucial for climate balance. However, assessing these mechanisms is often complicated because it requires measurements ranging from the ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 3, 2026
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Marine microbes point to ancient seawater source beneath Antarctica's Blood Falls
Salty water flowing through Antarctica's Blood Falls contains a distinct community of marine-specific microorganisms, providing evidence that the brine system beneath the glacier has a marine origin, according to a paper ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 3, 2026
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World Meteorological Organization says prepare for a strong El Niño
El Niño continues to intensify steadily and is expected to dominate global climate patterns in the August to October 2026 season, increasing the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across much of the world and driving ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 3, 2026
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Hurricane storm surge follows predictable patterns, study finds
When a hurricane roars toward land, forecasters try to predict how high sea levels will rise to help coastal communities prepare for the worst impacts.
Earth Sciences
Aug 3, 2026
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New models shed light on how an exotic phase of hydrogen in Earth's core may behave
While Earth's core consists mostly of iron, its density implies that lighter elements are also mixed in. Because hydrogen is abundant in the universe and can mix with iron under certain conditions, scientists suspect it makes ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 3, 2026
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