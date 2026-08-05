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Adding an AI tool to Google Earth shook our trust in maps that has been centuries in the making

Earth Sciences news

Melting sea ice combines with Arctic sea to make clouds

Scientists have uncovered a previously unknown natural process that dramatically increases the number of cloud-forming particles in the Arctic atmosphere—potentially altering cloud cover, sunlight reflection and future climate ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 5, 2026

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Cannabis farming is changing streams in California, experts warn

Groundwater pumped to irrigate cannabis crops in California's Emerald Triangle can cause some streams that normally run year-round to dry up entirely during summer, say researchers from Simon Fraser University, the University ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 4, 2026

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Early snow loss exposes Barnes Ice Cap bare ice by mid-July

For most of the year, the Barnes Ice Cap in the Canadian Arctic lies quiet under a blanket of snow. By summer, that snow melts back, and the ice cap transforms in texture, its bare ice dotted with turquoise ponds and its ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 4, 2026

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More news

Earth Sciences
Geological evidence questions the role of Agulhas Leakage in Atlantic Ocean circulation
Earth Sciences
Rising seas are inundating US coastal wetlands, putting many on track to become open water
Earth Sciences
Metal deposits reveal how ice ages reshaped oxygen levels across Earth's oceans
Earth Sciences
Over 100 South American lakes could become climate-change early-warning observatories
Earth Sciences
Pacific cloud brightening could weaken El Nino, but models reveal risks for Europe and Asia
Earth Sciences
Ancient diamond preserves evidence of water-bearing mineral deep in Earth's mantle
Earth Sciences
Four ways wildfires generate tornadoes, lightning and other extreme weather, sometimes miles from the flames
Earth Sciences
Experts survey the glacier ice on Mount Ararat for the first time
Earth Sciences
Ancient Irish volcano offers new clues about the development of its modern-day, active 'brothers and sisters'
Earth Sciences
The Arctic Ocean keeps permafrost carbon firmly locked
Earth Sciences
New method flags hurricane rapid intensification up to five days ahead
Earth Sciences
Can pumping groundwater really flip Earth's poles? An expert explains
Earth Sciences
Rainfall across the US is increasingly coming from farther away
Earth Sciences
Volcanic eruptions in Pacific Ring of Fire may have cooled Earth for centuries
Earth Sciences
Pacific Ocean pattern helps explain diverging wildfire trends in US and Australia
Earth Sciences
From single projection to many possibilities: A new tool for climate risk assessment
Earth Sciences
Tiny fossils crack a Cretaceous cold case: Ocean acidification triggered one of the ocean's most severe extinctions
Earth Sciences
Likelihood of wildfires in Southern Europe has doubled since the 80s, study shows
Earth Sciences
Flash droughts can pull 'alarming' amounts of moisture from the landscape and intensify wildfires
Earth Sciences
Rural runoff funnels hurricane floodwater toward coastal cities, model finds

Other news

Astronomy
Physicists trace solar outbursts that led to historic Mother's Day storms
Astronomy
An ultramassive white dwarf half Earth's size may hold a rare oxygen-neon core
Ecology
US firm takes on backyard mosquitoes—with 600,000 mosquitoes
Astronomy
JWST study suggests a handful of 'leaky' galaxies reionized the early universe
Optics & Photonics
Two-qubit entangling gate flags its own errors as detectable photon losses
Optics & Photonics
Sunlight-powered setup generates quantum entanglement
Evolution
Fossil study finds vision—not the 'thinking' frontal lobe—drove varied brain development in primates
Social Sciences
AI for homework—parents more willing to pay subscriptions for their children as peer pressure rises
Astronomy
Charting the galaxy: Milky Way Mapper survey releases latest all-sky spectra
Optics & Photonics
New quantum microscopy trick quadruples microscope resolution
Condensed Matter
Researchers demonstrate first fully solution-processed solid-state polariton laser
Optics & Photonics
An elegant modification doubles the range of low-noise 'white lasers' in a single fiber
Cell & Microbiology
Bacterial enzyme switch could weaken antibiotic defenses in MRSA and other pathogens
Plants & Animals
Zoo-housed lions show wild-style behaviors when fed whole carcasses
Plants & Animals
Decoding the North American bison's genome to better inform conservation efforts
Biochemistry
How 'smart' hydrogel packaging tells you if your food is still fresh
Astronomy
Spacecraft observations may conceal how particles really move through near-Earth space
General Physics
X(2370) emerges as glueball-dominated particle in collider experiments
Condensed Matter
Never-before-seen woven structure that forms naturally inside a crystal discovered
Ecology
One-third of agricultural land accounts for two-thirds of global impact, study reveals
Earth Sciences
Meet WOMBATlite, the model helping researchers follow the ocean's carbon
Earth Sciences
SMOS mission could offer early indicator of El Niño
Earth Sciences
Cool it: AI-driven solutions to lower urban heat need community buy-in to work
Earth Sciences
The oceans near Australia may be the best places to fertilize for removing carbon dioxide
Earth Sciences
Antarctic storms are becoming more frequent and intense, affecting sea ice
Earth Sciences
Hydrothermal microbes shape seafloor minerals at newly found vents near Greek island
Earth Sciences
In seconds, fiber optic cables detect earthquake size
Earth Sciences
6.5 million Americans face landslide risks—a new database shows where they live
Earth Sciences
Hollywood films distort real volcanic eruptions, study finds
Earth Sciences
Warm Agulhas Current fuels Western Cape's worst flood‑producing storms
Analytical Chemistry
Observing key material properties atom by atom for the first time
Astronomy
Milky Way-like simulation reveals how central galactic structures grow together
Evolution
Mitochondria act as sensors for essential iron molecule, study reveals
Plants & Animals
One ant can trigger colony-wide activity bursts, mathematical model suggests
Astronomy
Two decades of blazar observations, and the mysteries keep piling up
Astronomy
Trillion-mile gas streamer may explain tilt of triple-star system's outer planet-forming ring
Planetary Sciences
Super-Earths may be solid deep inside their mantles
Astronomy
Rare ultra-magnetic star may be key to solving 90-year old quantum cold case
Cell & Microbiology
AI and 'Ramanomics' could eliminate a major obstacle to studying living cells
Evolution
Sugars may have helped fuel the evolution of the human brain, new research suggests
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