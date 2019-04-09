April 9, 2019

In cellular world, strong relationships the key to healing old wounds

by Jon Atherton, Yale University

cells
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Yale scientists with colleagues at University College London have taken the next step towards unravelling how cells work together during wound closure, a question that could be fundamental to determining optimal healing rates after injury or disease.

How cells behave, the rate at which they repair skin tissue, and how they coordinate the production of mechanical , has been poorly understood by researchers.

Yale scientists have now identified new processes of cell movement in wound healing in outer layer, or "epithelial" tissue abrasions. The findings are published in the journal Nature Physics.

Using lasers to eliminate individual epithelial cells, the researchers "tracked" the movement of remaining cells atop fluorescent hydrogels to calculate the rate of wound deformation and closure, and the total force being generated.

In general, cells move by using cytoskeletal muscle proteins or "lamellipodia" at the leading edge of the cell to propel the whole structure across a substrate.

However, the researchers found that, in the case of smaller abrasions, cells at the wound edge act collectively using two different mechanisms to close a wound: the more common lamellipodium, and also a "purse-string"—a thick bundle across the leading edge of the wound that contracts the rim of cells inwards, closing the wound.

Credit: Yale University

No matter which mechanism was chosen, or where a combination was deployed, the cells maintained a constant rate of energy and closure speed.

"Our results provide a robust model of how cells collectively coordinate their behaviors to dynamically regulate tissue-scale mechanical outputs," said Michael Murrell, assistant professor of biomedical engineering and physics and senior author of the article. "This universal behavior determines how fast your heal."

The researchers aim to expand their work to examine the that determine the rate at which similar biological processes happen, particularly in relation to the consumption of energy by cancer .

Explore further

Balance of biomolecular signals stimulates healing by setting skin cells into motion
More information: Visar Ajeti et al. Wound healing coordinates actin architectures to regulate mechanical work, Nature Physics (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-019-0485-9
Journal information: Nature Physics

Provided by Yale University
Citation: In cellular world, strong relationships the key to healing old wounds (2019, April 9) retrieved 9 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-cellular-world-strong-relationships-key.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why doesn't the atom absorb heat energy when it is low?

1 hour ago

How to remove Ethanol from Gasoline?

1 hour ago

Questions Regarding the Fundamental Rules of Error Analysis

2 hours ago

The capacitance of an isolated sphere

14 hours ago

Data analysis for theoretical vs experimental results

14 hours ago

Orbital Slingshot and Conservation of Momentum Confusion

14 hours ago

More from General Physics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration