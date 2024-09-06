General Physics news

Last update:
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Researchers at ETH Zurich have managed to make sound waves travel only in one direction. In the future, this method could also be used in technical applications with electromagnetic waves.
Sep 6, 2024
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Neutron stars are timelike matter with a maximum mass of about 2.34 solar masses in quantum chromodynamics (the strong color force). Black holes are spacelike matter that have no maximum mass, but a minimum mass of 2.35 solar ...
Sep 6, 2024
First detection of cross-correlation between cosmic shear and X-ray background enhances baryonic matter understanding
A new study in Physical Review Letters offers the first detection of the cross-correlation between cosmic shear and diffuse X-ray background, helping to understand the distribution of baryonic matter in the universe.
Sep 5, 2024
How gravitational waves could help detect Star Trek-style warp drive spaceships
How much do we really know about what else is out there in the universe?
Sep 4, 2024
Accelerator report: LHC run 3 achieves record-breaking integrated luminosity
LHC Run 3 began in 2022, with the recommissioning of the LHC at 6.8 TeV, resulting in the delivery of 39.7 fb⁻¹ of integrated luminosity, surpassing initial expectations. Luminosity is an important indicator of the performance ...
Sep 4, 2024
Major leap for nuclear clock paves way for ultraprecise timekeeping
The world keeps time with the ticks of atomic clocks, but a new type of clock under development—a nuclear clock—could revolutionize how we measure time and probe fundamental physics.
Sep 4, 2024
Bridging quantum mechanics and cosmology: The role of the generalized uncertainty principle
In a continuous pursuit to understand the fundamental laws that govern the universe, researchers have ventured deep into the realms of string theory, loop quantum gravity, and quantum geometry. These advanced theoretical ...
Sep 4, 2024
Supercomputer simulations provide new insights into calcium-48's controversial nuclear magnetic excitation
The world's most powerful supercomputer is helping resolve conflicting research results that have puzzled scientists for more than a decade, which could also shine new light inside collapsing stars.
Sep 3, 2024
Researchers' video techniques reveal trout's energy-saving secret
Mimicking animals is a proven strategy in robot design. Take, for example, Haibo Dong's seminal studies on how fins propel fish by churning the water in a vortex.
Sep 3, 2024
Using a gamma ray burst to search for violations of Einstein's relativity postulates
Einstein's theory of relativity is based on two assumptions, or postulates. The first is that the laws of physics look the same to everyone traveling in a straight line with no acceleration.
Aug 30, 2024
Novel encoding mechanism unveiled for particle physics
In the development of particle physics, researchers have introduced an innovative particle encoding mechanism that promises to improve how information in particle physics is digitally registered and analyzed. This new method, ...
Aug 29, 2024
New Sisyphus cooling technique could enhance precision of atomic clocks
Researchers in the Neutral Atom Optical Clocks Group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), University of Colorado and Pennsylvania State University recently devised a new sub-recoil Sisyphus cooling ...
Aug 29, 2024
Unveiling a novel sample configuration for ultrahigh pressure equation of state calibrations
In a paper published recently in the Journal of Applied Physics, an international team of scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Argonne National Laboratory and Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron have ...
Aug 28, 2024
Researchers model physics of the pumping technique used to achieve air on a skateboard half-pipe
A team of engineers and mathematicians from ETH Zürich, working with colleagues from The Institute of Statistical Mathematics, and ATR Institute International, both in Japan, has successfully modeled the physics involved ...
Aug 28, 2024
Pioneering research suggests nature of dark matter is more elusive than ever
New results from the world's most sensitive dark matter detector narrow down its characteristics, edging closer to unraveling one of the biggest mysteries of the universe.
Aug 28, 2024
Research team develops atomic comagnetometer that suppresses noise by two orders of magnitude
A research team has discovered the Fano resonance interference effect between mixed atomic spins. They proposed a novel magnetic noise suppression technique, reducing magnetic noise interference by at least two orders of ...
Aug 27, 2024
New research suggests a way to capture physicists' most wanted particle—gravitons
A team led by Stevens professor Igor Pikovski has just outlined how to detect single gravitons, thought to be the quantum building blocks of gravity—and making that experiment real should be possible with quantum technology, ...
Aug 27, 2024
Paper types ranked by likelihood of paper cuts
Via testing with a skin stand-in, a trio of physicists at Technical University of Denmark has ranked the types of paper that are the most likely to cause a paper cut. In an article published in Physical Review E, Sif Fink ...
Aug 27, 2024
Using machine learning to speed up simulations of irregularly shaped particles
Simulating particles is a relatively simple task when those particles are spherical. In the real world, however, most particles are not perfect spheres, but take on irregular and varying shapes and sizes. Simulating these ...
Aug 26, 2024
Heaviest antimatter observation yet will fine-tune numbers for dark matter search
In experiments at the Brookhaven National Lab in the US, an international team of physicists has detected the heaviest "anti-nuclei" ever seen. The tiny, short-lived objects are composed of exotic antimatter particles.
Aug 25, 2024
