General Physics news

Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology

Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?

Neutron stars are timelike matter with a maximum mass of about 2.34 solar masses in quantum chromodynamics (the strong color force). Black holes are spacelike matter that have no maximum mass, but a minimum mass of 2.35 solar ...

Sep 6, 2024

Novel encoding mechanism unveiled for particle physics

In the development of particle physics, researchers have introduced an innovative particle encoding mechanism that promises to improve how information in particle physics is digitally registered and analyzed. This new method, ...

Aug 29, 2024

Paper types ranked by likelihood of paper cuts

Via testing with a skin stand-in, a trio of physicists at Technical University of Denmark has ranked the types of paper that are the most likely to cause a paper cut. In an article published in Physical Review E, Sif Fink ...

Aug 27, 2024

How do curve balls, cutters, sinkers and sweepers work?
Deviations in particle interactions point to the existence of new bosons
How particles of light may be producing drops of the perfect liquid
New heaviest exotic antimatter nucleus discovered
Physicists develop new model that describes how filaments assemble into active foams
Physicists successfully observe Kibble–Zurek scaling in an atomic Fermi superfluid
Novel ratchet mechanism uses a geometrically symmetric gear driven by asymmetric surface wettability
Researchers precisely measure effect of electromagnetic shielding in beryllium atoms
Photon entanglement could explain the rapid brain signals behind consciousness
Large Hadron Collider pipe brings search for elusive magnetic monopole closer than ever
Crashes, blackouts and climate tipping points: How can we tell when a system is close to the edge?
Scientists characterize shale cap rocks at tiny scales
Electromagnetic vortex cannon could enhance communication systems
Researchers discover new way to purify liquid argon for neutrino experiments
NASA demonstrates 'ultra-cool' quantum sensor for first time in space
'Mirror' nuclei help connect nuclear theory and neutron stars
An alternative to the Euler equation of rigid body rotational dynamics
Cricket physics: Wind tunnel experiments reveal why bowling with a near horizontal arm makes for tough batting
Align or die: Revealing unknown mechanism essential for bacterial cell division
Chaos theory approach reveals long-distance relationship in seemingly random behavior of bowhead whales

Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
High-speed cameras reveal behavior of microplastics in turbulent water
Scientists observe first neutrinos with prototype detector
ALICE measures interference pattern akin to the double-slit experiment
PhAI—an AI system that figures out the phase of x-rays that crystals have diffracted
Researchers discover new material for optically-controlled magnetic memory
The structure of sound: Network insights into Bach's music
Study observes that similarities between physical and biological systems might be greater than we think
Researcher's cryo-imaging continues to drive quantum discoveries
Researchers dig deeper into stability challenges of nuclear fusion—with mayonnaise
Calculating faster: Coupling AI with fundamental physics
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
