Yale University was founded in 1701 and known originally as the Collegiate School. Yale University is known for its undergraduate school and graduate schools of Graduate School of Arts & Sciences and Yale Law School. The combined undergraduate and graduate student body tops 11,300 students. Yale has one of the largest endowments in the nation totally $17 billion and its graduate schools of engineering, physics, biology architecture, forestry and the environment are well respected among colleges and universities. Yale confers PhDs, Medical Doctorate degrees, Juris Doctorate and other professional degrees. Yale's new medical school has been awarded Leed Gold certification for its environmentally sustainable construction and features. Yale public affairs is friendly and provides media requests for their research and materials.

Address 265 Church Street, Suite 901 New Haven, CT 06511, USA Website http://www.yale.edu/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yale_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

