Yale University was founded in 1701 and known originally as the Collegiate School. Yale University is known for its undergraduate school and graduate schools of Graduate School of Arts & Sciences and Yale Law School. The combined undergraduate and graduate student body tops 11,300 students. Yale has one of the largest endowments in the nation totally $17 billion and its graduate schools of engineering, physics, biology architecture, forestry and the environment are well respected among colleges and universities. Yale confers PhDs, Medical Doctorate degrees, Juris Doctorate and other professional degrees. Yale's new medical school has been awarded Leed Gold certification for its environmentally sustainable construction and features. Yale public affairs is friendly and provides media requests for their research and materials.

265 Church Street, Suite 901 New Haven, CT 06511, USA
http://www.yale.edu/index.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yale_University

Yale University

Seeking an ethical approach to ancient DNA analysis

The study of ancient DNA provides valuable insights into human history, including how ancient populations migrated and merged with each other. But discoveries drawn from this ancient genetic data can directly impact the living ...

Archaeology

Aug 27, 2024

Implementing a new pathway to measure and value biodiversity

In October, world leaders will gather at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia, to put an ambitious plan to halt human-induced species extinction into action. The conference, COP16, will focus on the ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 15, 2024

House call: A new study rethinks early Christian landmark

Since its discovery by modern researchers a century ago, an ancient structure known as the "Christian building" has become widely considered the cornerstone of early Christian architecture. Constructed around 232 C.E. in ...

Archaeology

Aug 13, 2024

For some Black, Latino, and Asian people, summers are hotter 

High summertime temperatures are contributing to health concerns associated with climate change, such as increased deaths from cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases. But for Black, Latino, and some Asian people living ...

Environment

Aug 7, 2024

