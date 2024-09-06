Nature Physics, is a monthly, peer reviewed, scientific journal published by the Nature Publishing Group. It was first published in October 2005 (volume 1, issue 1). The Chief Editor is Alison Wright, who is a full-time professional editor employed by this journal. The impact factor for Nature Physics in 2010 is 18.423, according to Journal Citation Reports. Research paper formats include letters, full length articles, review articles, news, views, physics research highlights, commentaries, book reviews, and correspondence. The main focus of Nature Physics pure and applied physics research, encompassing core physics disciplines and broad topical coverage that is related to these core disciplines. Hence, subject areas cover an exploration and investigation of nature and substances that exist in the world and the universe, from atomic to cosmological scales. This encompasses defining and describing observations, interactions, and forces which occur in nature and, hence, in substances. Such descriptions may include their effect on, or within, a given natural system. More broadly, it is the general analysis of nature, conducted in order to understand how the universe behaves.

Researchers create a one-dimensional gas out of light

Physicists at the University of Bonn and the University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RPTU) have created a one-dimensional gas out of light. This has enabled them to test theoretical predictions about the transition into this ...

Quantum Physics

Sep 6, 2024

1

52

Superconductivity study confirms existence of edge supercurrents

Topological materials are materials that have unusual properties that arise because their wavefunction—the physical law guiding the electrons—is knotted or twisted. Where the topological material meets the surrounding ...

Superconductivity

Aug 26, 2024

0

29

Physicists ease path to entanglement for quantum sensing

Nothing in science can be achieved or understood without measurement. Today, thanks to advances in quantum sensing, scientists can measure things that were once impossible to even imagine: vibrations of atoms, properties ...

Quantum Physics

Aug 26, 2024

0

53

