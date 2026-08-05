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Cell & Microbiology news
Bacterial enzyme switch could weaken antibiotic defenses in MRSA and other pathogens
If you ask Vijay Parashar, associate professor of medical and molecular sciences (MMSC) at the University of Delaware College of Health Sciences, human bodies are bags of bacteria. "It sounds gross, but not all bacteria are ...
Cell & Microbiology
14 hours ago
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Mitochondria act as sensors for essential iron molecule, study reveals
Heme, a bioactive form of iron, has numerous essential functions in the cell. As a key component of hemoglobin, it enables oxygen transport in the blood. In addition, it performs important functions in other proteins in processes ...
Evolution
17 hours ago
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AI and 'Ramanomics' could eliminate a major obstacle to studying living cells
Fluorescent dyes have long been used in biological research to identify and visualize structures within living cells. Although effective, they have several drawbacks, including altering the cells under study, limiting the ...
Cell & Microbiology
17 hours ago
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First metabolically activated molecular glue degrader may target cancer cells under oxidative stress
Investigators at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed a platform for systematically discovering molecular glues that could become protein degradation drug candidates. The platform could help drug developers dramatically ...
Cell & Microbiology
19 hours ago
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Interlocking molecular propellers create stable 'islands' in artificial lipid membranes
Cells are enclosed by a cell membrane, a sophisticated structure mainly made of lipids that is vital for fundamental biological processes. Artificial lipid membranes have many practical applications, such as drug delivery, ...
Cell & Microbiology
21 hours ago
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Bioengineers develop biochemical halo to cloak insulin-producing cells from body defenses
A protein known as interleukin 10 (IL-10) is the lynchpin of a new method to protect transplanted cells from host immune system attacks. Rice University researchers engineered a living factory to produce a localized biochemical ...
Cell & Microbiology
22 hours ago
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Unexpected E. coli response may complicate peptide-based antibiotic combinations
A group of Cornell College students and their professor found surprising results in research on antimicrobial peptides, which are being studied as a method of combating antibiotic resistance. These peptides, part of the innate ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2026
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Little-known protein helps the body restrain scar-forming signals
U.K. and U.S. scientists have uncovered an important piece of the puzzle in the signaling pathway that causes damaging scar tissue to build up in the body, raising hopes for future treatments. A team from the University of ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2026
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Artificial cells reveal how living ones take shape
Using simple artificial cells, a research group led by Makito Miyazaki of the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan has uncovered fundamental physical principles that govern how living cells change ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2026
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Two origins of life: Free-living cells may have emerged twice as bacteria and archaea diverged
How and where did the first forms of life arise? These are the main questions driving research at the Institute of Molecular Evolution at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU). In a new publication in Science Advances, ...
Evolution
Aug 5, 2026
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125
Tangled seaweed inspires one-size-fits-all cleaners for ocean microplastics
Inspired by naturally occurring mats and balls of seaweed, researchers have created highly porous, superadhesive meshes capable of capturing both large and small microplastic particles—a longstanding challenge in the field. ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2026
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Restoring the silenced Friedreich's ataxia gene through unconventional means
Cells can switch off genes by tightly packaging DNA around proteins called histones. However, scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have discovered that under certain conditions, this packaging acts more like ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2026
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Backpack lab finds wastewater contamination and drug-resistant bacteria in Galápagos waters
From routine surgeries to cancer treatment, modern medicine depends on drugs that can fight infections caused by microbes such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. But some microbes are becoming resistant to the drugs ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2026
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Soilless farming system design can determine microbial growth, impact on crops
Soilless farming—a method of growing plants in a nutrient-rich solution rather than traditional soil—accounts for a significant share of vegetable production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), with more ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2026
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How a unique environment sets Australian chocolate apart
University of Queensland research has shown microbes could give Australian-grown chocolate an edge in the global market. Working with growers in Far North Queensland, scientists found the cocoa fermentation process may have ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 4, 2026
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Why some people are mosquito magnets while others get away unbitten
Some mosquitoes really are picky eaters. They will not just stick their proboscis into any old human. We know this anecdotally, with some people claiming they are always bitten while others are completely ignored, though ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 4, 2026
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3D DNA mapping in rare immune cells reveals new genes linked with autoimmune disease risk
Our DNA is often pictured as a simple spiral, like a piece of rope held taut. But inside cells, it folds into a complex three-dimensional structure, with 2 meters (6.6 feet) of DNA scrunched like a headphone wire in a pocket. ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 4, 2026
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New method could sharpen diamond quantum sensors for tracking activity in single cells
A diamond-based quantum sensor inserted into a living cell can provide previously unseen levels of detail about how life works and how diseases form. "Think of it as an EKG for a single cell—a way to capture everything happening ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 4, 2026
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Scientists build 'cell villages' to map the genetics of brain cell fitness
How readily a cell divides and how well it survives are fundamental to life, shaping everything from organ size to the body's ability to withstand disease. That combination, known as cell fitness, isn't the same for everyone. ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 4, 2026
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Tiny predatory bacteria help protect endangered Caribbean corals
A microscopic predator may offer a new way to protect some of the Caribbean's most endangered corals. Georgia Tech researchers found that tiny predatory bacteria can halt the spread of a destructive coral disease by hunting ...
Ecology
Aug 3, 2026
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