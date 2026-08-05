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Bacterial enzyme switch could weaken antibiotic defenses in MRSA and other pathogens

Cell & Microbiology news

Little-known protein helps the body restrain scar-forming signals

U.K. and U.S. scientists have uncovered an important piece of the puzzle in the signaling pathway that causes damaging scar tissue to build up in the body, raising hopes for future treatments. A team from the University of ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 5, 2026

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Artificial cells reveal how living ones take shape

Using simple artificial cells, a research group led by Makito Miyazaki of the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan has uncovered fundamental physical principles that govern how living cells change ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 5, 2026

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How a unique environment sets Australian chocolate apart

University of Queensland research has shown microbes could give Australian-grown chocolate an edge in the global market. Working with growers in Far North Queensland, scientists found the cocoa fermentation process may have ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 4, 2026

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Evolution
Ancient smallpox genomes reveal how European colonization brought the disease to the Americas
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US firm takes on backyard mosquitoes—with 600,000 mosquitoes
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JWST study suggests a handful of 'leaky' galaxies reionized the early universe
Optics & Photonics
Two-qubit entangling gate flags its own errors as detectable photon losses
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Sunlight-powered setup generates quantum entanglement
Evolution
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Social Sciences
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Astronomy
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Optics & Photonics
New quantum microscopy trick quadruples microscope resolution
Condensed Matter
Researchers demonstrate first fully solution-processed solid-state polariton laser
Optics & Photonics
An elegant modification doubles the range of low-noise 'white lasers' in a single fiber
Earth Sciences
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Plants & Animals
Zoo-housed lions show wild-style behaviors when fed whole carcasses
Plants & Animals
Decoding the North American bison's genome to better inform conservation efforts
Biochemistry
How 'smart' hydrogel packaging tells you if your food is still fresh
Astronomy
Spacecraft observations may conceal how particles really move through near-Earth space
General Physics
X(2370) emerges as glueball-dominated particle in collider experiments
Condensed Matter
Never-before-seen woven structure that forms naturally inside a crystal discovered
Ecology
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Why the hepatitis E virus cannot infect mice
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A lipid switch that blocks anthrax from entering cells
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Analytical Chemistry
Observing key material properties atom by atom for the first time
Astronomy
Milky Way-like simulation reveals how central galactic structures grow together
Plants & Animals
One ant can trigger colony-wide activity bursts, mathematical model suggests
Astronomy
Two decades of blazar observations, and the mysteries keep piling up
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Planetary Sciences
Super-Earths may be solid deep inside their mantles
Astronomy
Rare ultra-magnetic star may be key to solving 90-year old quantum cold case
Earth Sciences
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Evolution
Sugars may have helped fuel the evolution of the human brain, new research suggests
Plants & Animals
First complete songbird genome exposes missing genes and chromosome architecture
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