rss Last update Graphene photodetector enhanced by fractal golden 'snowflake', 1 hour ago

Cell & Microbiology news

More news
Other news

Retroviruses 'almost half a billion years old'

Retroviruses - the family of viruses that includes HIV - are almost half a billion years old, according to new research by scientists at Oxford University. That's several hundred million years older than previously thought ...

Histone degradation accompanies the DNA repair response

Earlier work from the laboratory of Susan Gasser had noted changes in the physical behavior of chromatin when it incurred DNA damage: loci bearing double-strand breaks showed enhanced movement, becoming highly dynamic. Furthermore, ...

Seeing viruses by both light and electron microscopy

Advances in both light and electron microscopy are improving scientists' ability to visualize viruses such as HIV, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), measles, influenza, and Zika in their native states. Researchers from Emory ...

Scientists crack the structure of HIV machinery

Salk Institute scientists have solved the atomic structure of a key piece of machinery that allows HIV to integrate into human host DNA and replicate in the body, which has eluded researchers for decades. The findings describing ...

Antibiotic resistance just became more complex

Bacteria that are susceptible to antibiotics can survive when enough resistant cells around them are expressing an antibiotic-deactivating factor. This new take on how the microbial context can compromise antibiotic therapy ...

New molecular map reveals how cells spew out potassium

New research from Roderick MacKinnon's Laboratory of Molecular Neurobiology and Biophysics at The Rockefeller University has determined, for the first time, the complete structure of an ion channel that plays an important ...

Live cell imaging using a smartphone

A recent study from Uppsala University shows how smartphones can be used to make movies of living cells, without the need for expensive equipment. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, making it possible ...

Study finds links between swearing and honesty
Golden mystery solved
How the darkness and the cold killed the dinosaurs
Nanoscale view of energy storage
A universe of 2 trillion galaxies
Soil pores, carbon stores, and breathing microbes
Seeing the quantum future... literally
How to be winner in the game of evolution
Hubble gazes into a black hole of puzzling lightness
WhatsApp vulnerable to snooping: report

Find more news articles via sort by date page