STEM afterschool programs' benefits extend to friend groups

Research has established that youth participation in science-focused afterschool clubs leads to a higher science identity—or seeing oneself as a science kind of person or as a scientist—and that peers exert influence ...

Education

Sep 4, 2024

What nonverbal cues reveal about online learning and robotics

In today's digital reality, where virtual classrooms are increasingly commonplace, it's essential to know how to make online education as impactful as traditional face-to-face learning. A recent study conducted at Cluster ...

Social Sciences

Sep 4, 2024

When is a good time for a child to start music lessons?

There are many reasons a child should learn a musical instrument. Not only does it give them the opportunity to make music, a significant body of research points to benefits for cognitive and academic achievement.

Education

Sep 3, 2024

Where are all the male teachers?

Step into any early childhood education center, and you'll encounter a whirlwind of activity: colorful art, energetic play and caring educators shaping young minds. But amid the vibrancy, there's something often missing … ...

Education

Aug 30, 2024

Mathematics
Different mathematical solving methods can affect how information is memorized
Education
Don't say math is hard: How parents can help children succeed at math
Social Sciences
New school year offers chance to help teens manage stress
Education
Proper greening of schoolyards fosters inclusion, creative learning and children's health
Education
Political posts on X could harm academics' credibility, new study finds
Education
Study reveals impact of research assessments on UK legal publishing
Education
Researcher: Playing technology games and making science fun helps young kids solve visual problems, grasp ideas better
Education
Research-based toolkit supports neurodiverse children
Education
AI tools like ChatGPT popular among students who struggle with concentration and attention
Education
STEM program for middle- and high-school girls inspires brilliance
Education
Short empathy training program found to measurably improve classroom behavior
Education
Identifying inclusive training needs for English teachers in Japan teaching students with disabilities
Education
Researchers find academic equivalent of a Great Gatsby Curve in science mentorships
Education
How a downtown university 'story walk' promotes children's literacy and belonging in higher education
Education
Tim Walz's son Gus has a nonverbal learning disorder: What is that?
Social Sciences
Transgender students more likely than cisgender peers to seek support from school staff, study finds
Education
Fostering creativity in the scientific research process
Education
How to help your child as they start at primary school—an educational psychologist explains
Education
Schools are competing with cellphones. Here's how they think they could win
Education
Does it matter if students do tests on computers or on paper?

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Education
Letting teachers choose what they want to learn supports teacher morale—and yields better teaching
Social Sciences
Socioeconomics found to shape children's connection to nature more than where they live
Social Sciences
'Time poverty' can keep college students from graduating—especially if they have jobs or children to care for
Education
Calls for a new 'digital vaccination' for children to tackle fake news and disinformation
Economics & Business
Why entrepreneurship education fails in impoverished regions
Education
More academic freedom leads to more innovation, reports study
Education
Study shows successful use of ChatGPT in agriculture education
Education
LLMs are unsuited for meeting the standards of Platonic epistemology in education, researchers find
Social Sciences
High school book club with prisoner on Death Row explores the complexities, joys of Black life
Education
Facts alone fall short in correcting science misinformation
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
