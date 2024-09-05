Last update:
Technology classes at school can also teach skills for business and life: South African teachers share ideas
Starting and running your own business takes hard work and a can-do attitude. Typically, entrepreneurs are the kinds of people who can identify and solve problems innovatively, are willing to take risks and learn from mistakes.
How parents' support and emotional guidance shape homework success
New research from Hebrew University shows that how well parents understand their children and manage their own emotions greatly affects homework time. Parents who are good at understanding their kids are more supportive and ...
Virtual learning linked to rise in chronic absenteeism, study finds
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of chronic absenteeism have nearly doubled across the nation for students in kindergarten through grade 12.
DNA may be a powerful predictor of educational success, new research suggests
Researchers at the University of York are calling for further exploration of the role DNA could play in predicting educational outcomes. The work is published in the journal Educational Psychology Review.
Schools urged to teach children how to spot conspiracies and fake news
Young people are as engaged and interested in current affairs as ever, but social media is siloing their opinions and making fake news hard to spot, and schools are the places to tackle this, according to a conspiracy theory ...
A 'river of experience': How many ways of knowing inform a course on the climate crisis and actions
How can we educate about the climate crisis in a way that gives students the tools they need to move towards hopeful visions for the future?
Study finds when self-determination model provided to schools with support, teachers and all students benefit
For more than a decade, University of Kansas researchers have shown that giving students, especially those with disabilities, ownership of their education improves their outcomes. The Kansas University Center on Developmental ...
STEM afterschool programs' benefits extend to friend groups
Research has established that youth participation in science-focused afterschool clubs leads to a higher science identity—or seeing oneself as a science kind of person or as a scientist—and that peers exert influence ...
Licking an ice lolly at school might make a good memory, but this isn't the secret to learning science
A group of scientists, including people from the Royal Society of Chemistry, recently proposed that experiences such as licking an ice lolly should be part of the science curriculum. By licking a lolly and seeing how it melts—the ...
How stories can teach young people about life in a changing climate
Education is key to empowering young people to respond to climate change. It's something that will reach into every aspect of their lives in complex ways. However, the national curriculum largely confines climate change to ...
What nonverbal cues reveal about online learning and robotics
In today's digital reality, where virtual classrooms are increasingly commonplace, it's essential to know how to make online education as impactful as traditional face-to-face learning. A recent study conducted at Cluster ...
Should you reward kids for success? Or is there a better way to talk about achievement?
It's become a ritual in our family—after a long day at his rowing regatta, my 17-year-old son and I get fast food on the way home. I am sure there are far more nutritious ways to replace the calories he's burned. But I ...
Film director explains how to make inclusive cinema to favor access for people with disabilities
The film director Miguel Ángel Font Bisier, a student on the Ph.D. program in Applied Languages, Literature and Translation, has defended an innovative thesis at the Universitat Jaume I in Castellón titled "Inclusive cinema: ...
'Digital pause': France pilots school mobile phone ban
Tens of thousands of pupils in France are going through a slightly different return to school this autumn, deprived of their mobile phones.
For a young child, the first day in day-care center opens the door to a new world
A study at the Department of Education, University of Jyväskylä, Finland, has investigated the contribution of young children beginning in early childhood education and care (ECEC) during their first days in the new environment. ...
Researchers: An overhaul of sex education is needed to combat sexual and gender-based violence in schools across England
Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in schools across England is not merely a series of isolated incidents but a deeply rooted systemic issue. This growing problem within school and online environments demands immediate ...
Study finds program boosts cognitive engagement of students with language and attention difficulties
A new study has found high school students with disabilities impacting language and information processing were able to better comprehend content when teachers adopted evidence-based strategies to increase the accessibility ...
When is a good time for a child to start music lessons?
There are many reasons a child should learn a musical instrument. Not only does it give them the opportunity to make music, a significant body of research points to benefits for cognitive and academic achievement.
All types of school absences can be damaging to exam results and career prospects: UK Report
Even moderate levels of school absence, not just extreme absences, can have a negative impact on exam results and career prospects, but they are frequently overlooked, according to a University of Strathclyde report.
Where are all the male teachers?
Step into any early childhood education center, and you'll encounter a whirlwind of activity: colorful art, energetic play and caring educators shaping young minds. But amid the vibrancy, there's something often missing … ...
