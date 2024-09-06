Evolution news

Last update:

Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics

Islands are engines of linguistic diversity, study shows

Islands drive language change and generate language diversity in similar ways to how they drive species diversity, according to research from The Australian National University (ANU) that analyzed languages from over 13,000 ...

Evolution

Sep 6, 2024

Research team discovers 'impossible' unicellular organism

The origin of eukaryotes is considered one of the greatest enigmas in biology: according to current doctrine, two prokaryotes, a so-called Asgard archaeon and a bacterium, are believed to have merged. The bacterium is said ...

Evolution

Aug 28, 2024

Exploring Darwin's longstanding interest in biological rhythms

A close reading of Darwin's work suggests a deep interest in cyclical events. Rhythmic phenomena in nature—today the subjects of the field of chronobiology—have been studied since at least the 18th century. In a perspective, ...

Evolution

Aug 27, 2024

