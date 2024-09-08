Last update:
Economics & Business news
Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield; we asked travelers what they actually think
Imagine checking in for a flight with your two teenage children. At the counter, you are told that your youngest teenager's suitcase is two kilograms over the limit. You get slapped with a $75 penalty for their excess luggage.
Social Sciences
1 hour ago
Australian report finds the changing nature of work provides new opportunities for workplace gender equality
A new research report released today has identified an important shift in how employees choose to engage in the workforce, as they increasingly seek flexibility and opportunities to tailor work schedules and locations to ...
Social Sciences
Sep 8, 2024
US food insecurity rate rose to 13.5% in 2023 as government benefits declined and food prices soared
The official U.S. food insecurity rate rose to 13.5% in 2023 from 12.8% in 2022, according to data the U.S. Department of Agriculture released on Sept. 4, 2024. That means more than one in eight Americans—about 47 million ...
Economics & Business
Sep 7, 2024
When expressing gratitude, it's all in the timing, says study
Thanks so much for reading this article all the way to the end! No, that wasn't an editorial error. It's a savvy managerial motivation strategy lurking somewhere in almost every employee's inbox or Slack channel.
Social Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
Oasis tickets: How dynamic pricing works—and how touts may have driven up prices
Tickets to see Oasis in 2025 went on sale at the end of August. Very few will have missed the news that the 17 concerts in the UK are sold out.
Economics & Business
Sep 5, 2024
Wild weather is costing billions of dollars and putting the future of insurance in doubt
Late winter and early spring have been marked by wild weather sweeping large parts of Australia, damaging homes and businesses and causing power outages.
Economics & Business
Sep 5, 2024
Heat waves and droughts cause billions of dollars in global economic losses, research finds
Severe weather costs the global economy billions of dollars a year, highlighting the costs of climate change and the value of mitigating extreme weather, according to a new analysis of weather and economic data.
Economics & Business
Sep 4, 2024
Poor people are business owners, too—but myths around poverty and entrepreneurship hold them back, says researcher
Nearly 1 in 5 people in the world lives in poverty. Even in many developed countries such as the U.S., poverty rates exceed 12%. In an age of breathtaking technological progress and dynamic social change, poverty remains ...
Economics & Business
Sep 4, 2024
Viewpoint: In the face of DEI backlash, belonging plays a key role to future success
Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts have become increasingly visible in U.S. workplaces, especially over the past five years. However, DEI has recently come under attack, with companies scaling back their DEI plans.
Social Sciences
Sep 4, 2024
What's up with high food prices? Economists assess factors causing food prices to fluctuate
The latest consumer inflation report indicates that grocery prices have stabilized, yet the perception of high food costs lingers for many.
Economics & Business
Sep 4, 2024
Study: Creative idea generation at work leads to indulgent behaviors afterwards
Generating creative ideas at work tasks employees with thinking expansively and being open to thoughts and concepts they haven't previously considered. Which, of course, provides significant benefits to business because it ...
Social Sciences
Sep 4, 2024
Q&A: Making the case for artisanal and small-scale mining
Artisanal and small-scale mining plays a critical role in supplying the world with minerals vital for decarbonization, but this kind of mining typically lacks regulation and can be socially and environmentally harmful.
Social Sciences
Sep 4, 2024
Puny chocolate bars and miniature crisps: Is 'shrinkflation' the worst business practice ever?
Next time you pick up a package of coffee or a pack of toilet paper, take a closer look. You might notice the package looks familiar, but what is inside has subtly diminished. This is "shrinkflation" in action, a pricing ...
Economics & Business
Sep 4, 2024
'Meme stock' investors are trying to catch up with a financial system which has left them behind
The US stock market took a tumble early in August 2024 as fears rose of an economic slowdown. Then a few days later calm was restored, reminding us how quickly things can change in the financial world.
Economics & Business
Sep 4, 2024
Privileged parents who believe in economic upward mobility are more likely to hoard resources: Study
Opportunity hoarding has gained attention over the last several years, particularly after the 2019 Varsity Blues Scandal in which wealthy, well-known parents used their money, status and privilege to illegally get their children ...
Social Sciences
Sep 4, 2024
'Social profit orientation' can help companies and nonprofits alike do more good in the world
Economist Milton Friedman's influential maxim, that a company's sole obligation is to maximize profits, is outdated. Many companies have voluntarily integrated social concerns into their business operations through corporate ...
Economics & Business
Sep 4, 2024
Study highlights importance of social media influencers in information dissemination during mpox outbreak
A recent study shows social media influencers are more important than previously thought when it comes to getting out vital information in a crisis.
Social Sciences
Sep 4, 2024
Companies with emotionally intelligent managers make more money, research shows
Companies with emotionally intelligent managers are not only nicer places to work, but also make more money, new research says.
Economics & Business
Sep 3, 2024
People in financial distress behave more morally, says study
A new study conducted at Reichman University, in collaboration with Aarhus University in Denmark, challenges the negative stereotypes associated with individuals facing economic hardship. The study, led by Prof. Guy Hochman ...
Social Sciences
Sep 3, 2024
Research explores whether 'everything as a service' will live up to its great expectations
It's no secret that the composition of the American economy is changing. As the manufacturing sector continues to decline, the balance is slowly tipping even further away from goods and towards services. In line with this ...
Economics & Business
Sep 3, 2024
