Last update:

Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield; we asked travelers what they actually think

Economics & Business news

Q&A: Making the case for artisanal and small-scale mining

Artisanal and small-scale mining plays a critical role in supplying the world with minerals vital for decarbonization, but this kind of mining typically lacks regulation and can be socially and environmentally harmful.

Social Sciences

Sep 4, 2024

0

0

People in financial distress behave more morally, says study

A new study conducted at Reichman University, in collaboration with Aarhus University in Denmark, challenges the negative stereotypes associated with individuals facing economic hardship. The study, led by Prof. Guy Hochman ...

Social Sciences

Sep 3, 2024

2

8

More news

Social Sciences
Simulation study explores how gift giving drives social change
Social Sciences
The right to be wrong: How context or human rationality may influence our decisions
Economics & Business
Going down: A drop in rankings matters more than a rise for organizations, study finds
Social Sciences
Research reveals huge volume of sports gambling advertising on social media in the US
Social Sciences
Miscategorization fuels discrimination within organizations and workplaces, say researcher
Social Sciences
Poor quality of employment is responsible for UK workers' reliance on foodbanks, study shows
Economics & Business
Four-day week may lead to greater satisfaction but workers will face trade-off, expert says
Social Sciences
How thinking about death—mortality salience—drives early Halloween shopping and retail trends
Economics & Business
Schemes linking company bosses' pay to cuts in greenhouse gas emissions are ineffective, research shows
Economics & Business
Twenty-six states may soon need to regulate cannabis—here's what they can learn from Colorado and Washington
Social Sciences
DEI policies work best when they are designed to include everyone and are backed by evidence, says researcher
Social Sciences
Queer tabletop roleplaying games provide valuable lessons that even 'Dungeons & Dragons' can learn from
Economics & Business
Opinion: The real issue at the heart of Canada's meat processing industry isn't labor shortages—it's low wages
Social Sciences
Research exposes how repeated information warps our decisions
Social Sciences
Plenty of ups and downs are key to a great story, research finds
Economics & Business
More frequent financial reporting benefits investors
Economics & Business
AI can mitigate bias against women in loan decisions and boost lenders' profits and reputations
Economics & Business
Examining WTO system amidst growing trade imbalances
Economics & Business
Why are food prices still so high? What is price gouging—and why is it so complicated?
Economics & Business
Study finds national decline in workplace well-being

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Social Sciences
Married to the job? How having a self-employed partner might be hurting your happiness
Social Sciences
The balance battle: Five reasons why dads are struggling with workplace flexibility
Social Sciences
Who are the global super-rich of tomorrow? Teens at one of the world's most expensive schools interviewed
Economics & Business
Lack of competition between petrol stations hits households most in poorest areas: Study
Economics & Business
Q&A: Business expert shares insights from panel formed to examine infant formula crisis
Social Sciences
Husbands still dominate investment decisions, research reveals
Economics & Business
Study links gentrification to reduced crime, but downsides of gentrification can't be ignored
Economics & Business
Researchers present a high-dimensional choice model for online retailing
Social Sciences
Africa's 'youthquake': Huge numbers of young people have no jobs, the wrong skills and little hope
Social Sciences
Research connects happy keywords to happier shoppers
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Load more