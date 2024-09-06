Last update:

New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion

Analytical Chemistry news

How fish guts might play a role in future skin care products

There are some pretty strange ingredients in cosmetics and skin care products. One example is snail mucin—also known as snail slime—which is used for its moisturizing and antioxidant properties. But researchers reporting ...

Biochemistry

Sep 5, 2024

0

31

New method sheds light on the hidden world of solvation shells

Scientists from the Fritz Haber Institute, Sorbonne University, and Uppsala University have made a discovery that can help to improve our understanding of the behavior of ions in solutions. Their paper, titled "The solvation ...

Analytical Chemistry

Sep 3, 2024

0

66

Porous gas-adsorbing materials reveal hidden softness

A team of researchers has reshaped our understanding of developing gas storage materials known as porous coordination polymers (PCPs), which is also known as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

Polymers

Sep 3, 2024

0

55

More news

Biochemistry
Chemists find new pharmaceutically active substances from billions of newly combined molecules
Analytical Chemistry
Copper-based catalyst paves the way for sustainable ammonia production
Analytical Chemistry
3D bioprinting materials offer possibility for better bone and soft tissue repair
Biochemistry
Study combines data and molecular simulations to accelerate drug discovery
Analytical Chemistry
Novel chemical tool aims to streamline drug-making process
Analytical Chemistry
Researchers explore design of polar crystalline solids of pure molecular materials
Analytical Chemistry
Chemists achieve PFAS-free synthesis of fluorinated pharmaceutical and agrochemical compounds
Analytical Chemistry
Team using AI finds a cheaper way to make green hydrogen
Analytical Chemistry
Neutron scattering instrument represents a new dawn for AI-powered atomic-scale 3D imaging
Analytical Chemistry
Spectroscopy study reveals electrons in cocatalyst periphery drive photocatalytic hydrogen evolution
Analytical Chemistry
Practical formate/bicarbonate energy system shows promise for hydrogen storage
Biochemistry
Scientists develop new chemical tool for infection research
Analytical Chemistry
Exploring functional organic materials for the energy transition
Analytical Chemistry
Study: Plasmonic copper nanowires boost nitrate reduction efficiency
Biochemistry
Scientists modify citrus pectin with induced electric field
Analytical Chemistry
A way to recover silver from dead solar panels with 98% efficiency
Analytical Chemistry
Breaking open the AI black box, team finds key chemistry for solar energy and beyond
Biochemistry
Simulation model shows ribosome tunnel's impact on protein structures
Analytical Chemistry
Using high resolution mass spectrometry to study fuel chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
Environmentally friendly method uses selective synthesized sponges to purify rare-earth elements

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Analytical Chemistry
Insights into spinel cobalt oxides may lead to efficient ammonia synthesis
Analytical Chemistry
Study reveals new catalytic pathway for efficient water pollution control
Analytical Chemistry
Sol-gel transition effect based on thermosensitive hydrogel shows promised for photo-assisted uranium extraction
Analytical Chemistry
Towards a large materials model for AI-driven materials discovery
Analytical Chemistry
Controlling molecular electronics with rigid, ladder-like molecules
Biochemistry
Dual protein analysis approach provides potential way to slow cancer growth
Analytical Chemistry
Simulations identify how critical elements distribute in abundant mineral ores
Analytical Chemistry
Chemists succeed in upscaling a common reagent for industrial level applications
Analytical Chemistry
Researchers synthesize molecular aggregates for solar energy applications
Polymers
Machine learning uses X-ray diffraction data from polymers to predict the behavior of new materials
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Evolution
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
Load more