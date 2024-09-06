Last update:
Analytical Chemistry news
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molybdenum (Mo) carbides, known for their unique electronic and structural properties, are considered promising alternatives to noble metal catalysts in heterogeneous catalysis. However, traditional methods for preparing ...
Analytical Chemistry
5 hours ago
0
54
Fluorescent probe reveals action mechanism of serotonin in depression
The correlation between serotonin and depression is highly debated and is relevant for diagnosis, treatment, and drug development. To better study this area, a Chinese team has now developed a fluorescent probe for imaging ...
Biochemistry
Sep 6, 2024
0
22
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
One of the most promising strategies being investigated to mitigate emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2)—a byproduct of electricity and heat production, transportation, and other industries—is the process of electrochemical ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 6, 2024
2
22
Supramolecular material able to store compressed hydrogen in a way that is not too heavy
A team of chemists with members from the University of Hong Kong, Northwestern University and Duke University has developed a supramolecular material that can be used to compress hydrogen for storage that is not too heavy. ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 6, 2024
0
27
How fish guts might play a role in future skin care products
There are some pretty strange ingredients in cosmetics and skin care products. One example is snail mucin—also known as snail slime—which is used for its moisturizing and antioxidant properties. But researchers reporting ...
Biochemistry
Sep 5, 2024
0
31
Novel design strategy advances discovery of metal-organic frameworks
An innovative strategy, known as the "Up-Down Approach," has the potential to dramatically accelerate the creation of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). The paper is published in the journal Nature Synthesis.
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 5, 2024
0
60
Chemists create industrially important alkyl amines from dinitrogen and alkenes
A critical chemical bond can be assembled using dinitrogen (N2)—a molecule freely available in the air around us—chemists at RIKEN have shown in a new article published in Nature.
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 5, 2024
0
21
Probing the depths of complex electron shells: New insights into uranium's tricky chemistry
The heavy metal uranium is, besides its radioactive reputation, known for its intricate chemistry and diverse bonding behaviors. Now, an international team of scientists have utilized synchrotron light at the Rossendorf Beamline ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 5, 2024
0
100
Strain engineering of Pt-based electrocatalysts for oxygen reaction reduction
The quest for efficient and durable oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) electrocatalysts is pivotal for the advancement of proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) technology. Despite their widespread use, the high cost and ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 4, 2024
0
0
Novel glass-forming liquid electrolyte shows glass transition across broad range
As the world shifts towards a more sustainable future, the development of advanced electrochemical devices, such as rechargeable batteries with higher energy densities and efficient electrodeposition capabilities, has become ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 4, 2024
0
26
Assorted, distinctive behavior of molten uranium salt revealed by neutrons
In a paper published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, researchers have documented for the first time the unique chemistry dynamics and structure of high-temperature liquid uranium trichloride (UCl3) salt, ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 4, 2024
0
160
Boosting glycerol's value: A new process makes biodiesel more profitable
Biodiesel, a green alternative to conventional diesel, has been shown to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 74%. Biodiesel is produced through transesterification, converting triglycerides into biodiesel and producing ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 3, 2024
0
2
Researchers explore key interaction sites and pathways in ammonia capture
The design and development of high-performance materials are crucial for efficient ammonia capture. Generally, these materials are characterized by abundant ammonia adsorption sites and rapid ammonia transport channels, enabling ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 3, 2024
0
8
New method sheds light on the hidden world of solvation shells
Scientists from the Fritz Haber Institute, Sorbonne University, and Uppsala University have made a discovery that can help to improve our understanding of the behavior of ions in solutions. Their paper, titled "The solvation ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 3, 2024
0
66
Mass cytometry barcoding strategy offers a new perspective of non-specific binding
Non-specific binding (NSB), the most annoying thing to scientists in the biosensing field, is one of the main factors limiting the performance of diagnostic sensors.
Biochemistry
Sep 3, 2024
0
11
Sulfurous acid detected in gas phase under atmospheric conditions for first time
Once again, the atmosphere amazes us with its diverse chemical processes. For the first time, researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) in Leipzig have demonstrated the existence of sulfurous ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 3, 2024
0
37
Porous gas-adsorbing materials reveal hidden softness
A team of researchers has reshaped our understanding of developing gas storage materials known as porous coordination polymers (PCPs), which is also known as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
Polymers
Sep 3, 2024
0
55
Expanding click chemistry: An eco-friendly conversion process for the synthesis of sulfonyl fluorides
For the first time, thiols and disulfides have been converted into sulfonyl fluorides using SHC5 and KF, expanding click chemistry with high efficiency and low environmental impact.
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 3, 2024
0
1
Exploring peptide clumping for improved drug and material solutions
Scientists from China have investigated how short peptide chains aggregate together in order to deepen our understanding of the process which is crucial for drug stability and material development.
Biochemistry
Sep 3, 2024
0
59
Scientists develop multifunctional photocatalyst for wastewater treatment
Water contamination by pharmaceuticals and heavy metals poses severe environmental and health risks. Traditional methods like biodegradation and filtration often lack efficiency and sustainability. Photocatalysis, using solar ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 2, 2024
0
2