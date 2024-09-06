Last update:

New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion

Materials Science news

Polymer foam aims to transform oil spill cleanup

University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new material that can absorb more than eight times its weight in oil, offering a new solution in preventing groundwater contamination from spills or accidents. The study, ...

Polymers

Sep 3, 2024

Using fungal mycelium as the basis for sustainable products

Fungi have more to offer than meets the eye. Their thread-like cells, which grow extensively and out of sight underground like a network of roots, offer huge potential for producing sustainable, biodegradable materials. Researchers ...

Biochemistry

Sep 2, 2024

Polymers
Scientists offer strong carbon plastics for aviation
Polymers
Catalytic process vaporizes plastic bags and bottles, yielding gases to make new, recycled plastics
Analytical Chemistry
Chemists achieve PFAS-free synthesis of fluorinated pharmaceutical and agrochemical compounds
Analytical Chemistry
Team using AI finds a cheaper way to make green hydrogen
Analytical Chemistry
Neutron scattering instrument represents a new dawn for AI-powered atomic-scale 3D imaging
Analytical Chemistry
Practical formate/bicarbonate energy system shows promise for hydrogen storage
Analytical Chemistry
Exploring functional organic materials for the energy transition
Analytical Chemistry
Study: Plasmonic copper nanowires boost nitrate reduction efficiency
Analytical Chemistry
A way to recover silver from dead solar panels with 98% efficiency
Materials Science
Engineers develop all-in-one solution to catch and destroy 'forever chemicals'
Polymers
Chemical plastics recycling is ready to go: Researchers show that it's all about the stirring
Analytical Chemistry
Breaking open the AI black box, team finds key chemistry for solar energy and beyond
Analytical Chemistry
Environmentally friendly method uses selective synthesized sponges to purify rare-earth elements
Analytical Chemistry
Insights into spinel cobalt oxides may lead to efficient ammonia synthesis
Materials Science
Preventing counterfeiting by adding dye to liquid crystals to create uncrackable coded tags
Analytical Chemistry
Sol-gel transition effect based on thermosensitive hydrogel shows promised for photo-assisted uranium extraction
Biochemistry
New technique paves the way for efficient vitamin D3 production
Analytical Chemistry
Towards a large materials model for AI-driven materials discovery
Polymers
Biomass-based polymer can capture and release CO₂ without high pressure or extreme temperatures
Analytical Chemistry
Controlling molecular electronics with rigid, ladder-like molecules

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Analytical Chemistry
Simulations identify how critical elements distribute in abundant mineral ores
Materials Science
Nontoxic ceramic could replace lead-based electronic components
Analytical Chemistry
Chemists succeed in upscaling a common reagent for industrial level applications
Analytical Chemistry
Researchers synthesize molecular aggregates for solar energy applications
Analytical Chemistry
Highly selective catalyst enables 'one-step' conversion of methane to methanol
Analytical Chemistry
Machine learning explains material's unexpected thermal conductivity
Materials Science
Pong prodigy: Hydrogel material shows unexpected learning abilities
Polymers
Materials scientists develop road map for designing responsive gels with unusual properties
Polymers
Chalk-based coating creates a cooling fabric
Biochemistry
Achieving effective removal of caffeine and painkillers, scientists turn food waste into water cleaners
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Evolution
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
