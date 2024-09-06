Last update:
Materials Science news
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molybdenum (Mo) carbides, known for their unique electronic and structural properties, are considered promising alternatives to noble metal catalysts in heterogeneous catalysis. However, traditional methods for preparing ...
Analytical Chemistry
5 hours ago
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
One of the most promising strategies being investigated to mitigate emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2)—a byproduct of electricity and heat production, transportation, and other industries—is the process of electrochemical ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 6, 2024
Supramolecular material able to store compressed hydrogen in a way that is not too heavy
A team of chemists with members from the University of Hong Kong, Northwestern University and Duke University has developed a supramolecular material that can be used to compress hydrogen for storage that is not too heavy. ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 6, 2024
Novel design strategy advances discovery of metal-organic frameworks
An innovative strategy, known as the "Up-Down Approach," has the potential to dramatically accelerate the creation of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). The paper is published in the journal Nature Synthesis.
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 5, 2024
Chemists create industrially important alkyl amines from dinitrogen and alkenes
A critical chemical bond can be assembled using dinitrogen (N2)—a molecule freely available in the air around us—chemists at RIKEN have shown in a new article published in Nature.
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 5, 2024
New filter removes chemical contaminants from water even at very low concentrations
Pharmaceuticals and personal care products pose a major environmental threat. These chemicals, found in everyday items like medicines and cosmetics, can pollute waterways, harming the plants and animals living in the waterways ...
Polymers
Sep 5, 2024
Probing the depths of complex electron shells: New insights into uranium's tricky chemistry
The heavy metal uranium is, besides its radioactive reputation, known for its intricate chemistry and diverse bonding behaviors. Now, an international team of scientists have utilized synchrotron light at the Rossendorf Beamline ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 5, 2024
Novel glass-forming liquid electrolyte shows glass transition across broad range
As the world shifts towards a more sustainable future, the development of advanced electrochemical devices, such as rechargeable batteries with higher energy densities and efficient electrodeposition capabilities, has become ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 4, 2024
Assorted, distinctive behavior of molten uranium salt revealed by neutrons
In a paper published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, researchers have documented for the first time the unique chemistry dynamics and structure of high-temperature liquid uranium trichloride (UCl3) salt, ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 4, 2024
Boosting glycerol's value: A new process makes biodiesel more profitable
Biodiesel, a green alternative to conventional diesel, has been shown to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 74%. Biodiesel is produced through transesterification, converting triglycerides into biodiesel and producing ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 3, 2024
Polymer foam aims to transform oil spill cleanup
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new material that can absorb more than eight times its weight in oil, offering a new solution in preventing groundwater contamination from spills or accidents. The study, ...
Polymers
Sep 3, 2024
Plant proteins could be radical alternative to oil-based super lubricants
An oil-free super-lubricant created from potato proteins could pave the way for sustainable engineering and biomedical applications, thanks to research led by the University of Leeds.
Biochemistry
Sep 3, 2024
Expanding click chemistry: An eco-friendly conversion process for the synthesis of sulfonyl fluorides
For the first time, thiols and disulfides have been converted into sulfonyl fluorides using SHC5 and KF, expanding click chemistry with high efficiency and low environmental impact.
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 3, 2024
Using fungal mycelium as the basis for sustainable products
Fungi have more to offer than meets the eye. Their thread-like cells, which grow extensively and out of sight underground like a network of roots, offer huge potential for producing sustainable, biodegradable materials. Researchers ...
Biochemistry
Sep 2, 2024
Scientists develop multifunctional photocatalyst for wastewater treatment
Water contamination by pharmaceuticals and heavy metals poses severe environmental and health risks. Traditional methods like biodegradation and filtration often lack efficiency and sustainability. Photocatalysis, using solar ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 2, 2024
3D bioprinting materials offer possibility for better bone and soft tissue repair
3D bioprinting is an advanced tissue engineering technique that builds complex tissues using bioactive substances like living cells and scaffolds. It provides personalized tissue repair solutions, reducing immune rejection ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 2, 2024
Copper-based catalyst paves the way for sustainable ammonia production
Ammonia plays a critical role in food production and industrial development, with a global market size of approximately 175 million metric tons and a market value of $67 billion. Likewise, it is a high-energy-density carrier, ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 2, 2024
Depolymerization method achieves exclusive chemical recycling of PET from cloth waste and plastic waste mixtures
A research team led by Professor Kotohiro Nomura from Tokyo Metropolitan University has developed a method for the depolymerization of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) using alcohols and an inexpensive, readily available ...
Polymers
Sep 2, 2024
Researchers explore design of polar crystalline solids of pure molecular materials
Harmeet Bhoday, a Missouri S&T Ph.D. student in chemistry from Chandigarh, India, was the lead author of an article titled "Perfect Polar Alignment of Parallel Beloamphiphile Layers: Improved Structural Design Bias Realized ...
Analytical Chemistry
Aug 30, 2024
Novel chemical tool aims to streamline drug-making process
The invention of a tool capable of unlocking previously impossible organic chemical reactions has opened new pathways in the pharmaceutical industry to create effective drugs more quickly.
Analytical Chemistry
Aug 30, 2024
