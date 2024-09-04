Last update:

Moderna mRNA mpox vaccine shows promise in animal study

An experimental Moderna mRNA vaccine for mpox has demonstrated greater effectiveness than current shots in reducing disease symptoms and duration, according to an animal study published in the journal Cell on Wednesday.

Sep 4, 2024

Climate adaptation funds sow seeds of resilience

Beaming with smiles, Zambian farmer Mary Dimba points to a newly harvested crop of maize on her silo. The mother-of-four from Mpande village in Zambia's Lusaka Province tells how the beginning of the last cropping season ...

Other

Sep 2, 2024

Exploring Darwin's longstanding interest in biological rhythms

A close reading of Darwin's work suggests a deep interest in cyclical events. Rhythmic phenomena in nature—today the subjects of the field of chronobiology—have been studied since at least the 18th century. In a perspective, ...

Evolution

Aug 27, 2024

Unlocking biodiversity insights from the tropical Andes

Despite hosting some of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems and the urgency of the region's conservation challenges, researchers in Bolivia, Ecuador, and Peru often struggle to share their unique insights into these complex ...

Ecology

Jun 27, 2024

A model of Collaborative Ethics to guide translational research from fundamental discoveries to real-world applications
Other
Biomechanics of sound production in high-pitched classical singing
Other
Denmark bans noodles for being too hot—what you need to know about chili heat
Other
Reimagining the undergraduate bio lab experience, and keeping students in STEMM
Other
A visualization of everything on Earth—the difference between biomass and technomass
Other
Returning a 170-year-old preserved lizard to Jamaica is a step toward redressing colonial harms, say researchers
Other
Patents based on traditional knowledge are often 'biopiracy.' A new international treaty will finally combat this
Other
Is your coffee 'not hot' or 'cold'? Observing how the brain processes negated adjectives
Ecology
Your smartphone might be linked to crocodile attacks in Indonesia
Other
Who will like beetle skewers? What Europeans think about alternative protein food
Other
Agreement reached at UN on biopiracy treaty
Other
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty
Ecology
Opinon: Conservation areas stand between needs of local communities and preserving natural resources
Other
Study calls for a repurposing of input subsidies to promote sustainable IPM practices
Biotechnology
It may be time to eliminate the best-before date on food packaging, say smart packaging researchers
Other
'Sour Patch' adults: 1 in 8 grown-ups love extreme tartness, study shows
Ecology
South Africa's conservation model: Why expanding the use of biodiversity to generate money is a good idea
Ecology
Less affluent countries found to be more prone to damage caused by biological invasions despite lower trade volume
Ecology
Study considers ways to increase accessibility for all wildlife enthusiasts
Other
Buying affordable ethical chocolate is almost impossible—but some firms are offering the next best thing

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Other
Acclaimed primatologist Frans de Waal dies at 75: Emory
Biotechnology
Artificial intelligence brings a virtual fly to life
Ecology
Animal photo editing and its impact on donations to conservation charities
Other
'Hybrid' US sheep breeder used endangered genetic material, faces jail
Ecology
Q&A: Bringing forest therapy indoors can improve your health
Ecology
How nature-based knowledge can restore local ecosystems and improve community well-being
Ecology
Researchers propose new method for calculating values of ecosystem services
Ecology
How bias shows up in maps made with citizen science data
Other
Linking environmental influences, genetic research to address concerns of genetic determinism of human behavior
Other
40 years of crop research shows inequities
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
