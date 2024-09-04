Last update:
Moderna mRNA mpox vaccine shows promise in animal study
An experimental Moderna mRNA vaccine for mpox has demonstrated greater effectiveness than current shots in reducing disease symptoms and duration, according to an animal study published in the journal Cell on Wednesday.
Other
Sep 4, 2024
Climate adaptation funds sow seeds of resilience
Beaming with smiles, Zambian farmer Mary Dimba points to a newly harvested crop of maize on her silo. The mother-of-four from Mpande village in Zambia's Lusaka Province tells how the beginning of the last cropping season ...
Other
Sep 2, 2024
Biodiversity loss: Many students of environment-related subjects are partly unaware of the causes
As far as the causes of global biodiversity loss are concerned, there are evidently perception gaps among students of environment-related subjects worldwide, as a survey conducted by Goethe University Frankfurt with more ...
Ecology
Aug 30, 2024
Exploring Darwin's longstanding interest in biological rhythms
A close reading of Darwin's work suggests a deep interest in cyclical events. Rhythmic phenomena in nature—today the subjects of the field of chronobiology—have been studied since at least the 18th century. In a perspective, ...
Evolution
Aug 27, 2024
Human manure or 'nightsoil' makes great crop fertilizer—but attitudes to poo-grown produce differ drastically
Would you eat potatoes grown in human poo? And how would you feel if the marigolds in your local park sprouted from human manure? In the midst of climate crisis, human manure offers significant environmental benefits. But ...
Other
Aug 21, 2024
'Baby talk:' Decoding how children's vocal and cognitive cues sway adults
Compared to other mammals, human children are dependent on their caregivers for a remarkably long time. Throughout the ages, they have developed "psychological tactics" to endear themselves to adults and thus enhance their ...
Evolution
Aug 6, 2024
The rise, fall and revival of research on human development
A new study takes a tour of the history of research into human embryology and development to show the "cycles of attention" that led to major scientific breakthroughs.
Other
Aug 2, 2024
Researchers put a finger on why men and women feel touch differently
The lab of University of Virginia systems engineer Gregory J. Gerling recently made a discovery on a touchy subject: why women generally seem to have a more acute sense of touch than men.
Other
Jul 31, 2024
New study shows that 'super spikes' can increase track running speeds by 2%
New research led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst shows that super spikes, scientifically described as advanced footwear technology (AFT) spikes, can give runners about a 2% edge in middle-distance track races, ...
Other
Jul 29, 2024
Your world is different from a pigeon's—but a new theory explains how we can still live in the same reality
The human eye registers three colors of light: red, green and blue. But pigeons (and many other animal species) can also see a fourth color, ultraviolet.
Plants & Animals
Jul 25, 2024
Russia's war in Ukraine has been devastating for animals—but they've also given the nation reason for hope
Russia's war in Ukraine has caused immense suffering to the civilian population. Tens of thousands are believed to have been killed, though an exact figure is impossible to know. Russia's aggression has also sparked the biggest ...
Plants & Animals
Jul 24, 2024
Carbon dating: Developing a measurement tool for a 23-year-old cold case
When local law enforcement are unable to identify skeletal remains, they may seek out external resources and capabilities like those at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's (LLNL) Center for Accelerator Mass Spectrometry ...
Other
Jul 23, 2024
Using forest resources strengthens food security, study finds
Forests can reduce hunger in rural households while also capturing carbon and advancing sustainability goals for low- and middle-income countries, according to new research by University of Notre Dame experts.
Ecology
Jul 22, 2024
Researchers reveal pivotal role of online communities in helping those affected by pet theft
Social media and online communities can play a crucial role for owners searching for their stolen pets, researchers have revealed, both in physically tracking them down and as a source of comfort after their loss.
Other
Jul 18, 2024
Researchers propose improvement in identification of human remains using craniofacial superimposition
Researchers have published a new study in Information Fusion that demonstrates an improvement in the identification of human remains using craniofacial superimposition, making decision-making by forensic experts much more ...
Other
Jul 18, 2024
Subsurface of fingernails found to have precise tactile localization
A psychologist at the University of London has found that humans have a surprisingly precise degree of tactile localization beneath their fingernails. In his study, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Matthew ...
Evolution
Jul 10, 2024
Two new species of Psilocybe mushrooms discovered in southern Africa
Two new species of psychoactive mushrooms in the genus Psilocybe have been described from southern Africa, bringing the list to six known species indigenous to Africa. Psilocybe species are among the most well-known and well-studied ...
Ecology
Jul 2, 2024
A management strategy for producing scientific breakthroughs
New analysis of a laboratory renowned for producing Nobel Prize winners has revealed how a clear management strategy plays a critical part in producing scientific breakthroughs.
Other
Jul 2, 2024
Researchers propose a new, holistic way to teach synthetic biology
The field of synthetic biology, the science of manipulating biology, has a lot of "cooks in the kitchen," which has both helped it flourish and made it unusually difficult to create a cohesive, consistent curriculum for students ...
Other
Jun 27, 2024
Unlocking biodiversity insights from the tropical Andes
Despite hosting some of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems and the urgency of the region's conservation challenges, researchers in Bolivia, Ecuador, and Peru often struggle to share their unique insights into these complex ...
Ecology
Jun 27, 2024
