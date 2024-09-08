Last update:

Drought sinks longest Polish river to record-low level

Deadly Super Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam

Super Typhoon Yagi uprooted thousands of trees and swept ships and boats out to sea, killing one person, as it made landfall in northern Vietnam Saturday, after blowing past southern China where it left two dead.

Environment

Sep 7, 2024

Harnessing the power of AI for climate change impact assessment

As climate change continues to intensify, the world is seeing an increase in the number and intensity of climate- and weather-related disasters. The UN member states need to develop urgent mitigation and adaptation actions ...

Environment

Sep 6, 2024

Are rising global temperatures the new normal?

During meteorological summer, defined as June through August, several U.S. cities from the East Coast to California either tied or set records for the hottest temperatures on any day in the past seven decades of record-keeping.

Environment

Sep 6, 2024

China logs hottest August in more than six decades

China logged its hottest August in more than six decades last month, its national weather service said, after the country endured a summer of extreme weather and heat waves across much of its north and west.

Environment

Sep 6, 2024

