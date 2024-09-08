Last update:
Drought sinks longest Polish river to record-low level
Poland's longest river, the Vistula, on Sunday hit a record-low water level in the capital because of drought, the national weather agency said.
Environment
6 hours ago
The world is pumping out 57 million tons of plastic pollution a year
The world creates 57 million tons of plastic pollution every year and spreads it from the deepest oceans to the highest mountaintop to the inside of people's bodies, according to a new study that also said more than two-thirds ...
Environment
20 hours ago
Australia has developed a map for getting to net zero—here's how it will guide us
Australia's push for net-zero emissions received a welcome boost on Thursday, with the release of an official report showing how Australia can seek to cut domestic emissions across each sector of the economy.
Environment
Sep 8, 2024
Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns in foothills of national forest east of LA
Evacuations were ordered Saturday as a wildfire scorched the foothills of a national forest east of Los Angeles, amid a days-long heat wave that pushed temperatures into the triple digits across the region.
Environment
Sep 8, 2024
Super Typhoon Yagi toll rises to 9 in Vietnam after landslide
Super Typhoon Yagi ripped roofs off buildings, sank boats and triggered landslides in Vietnam, leaving nine people dead as of Sunday, after tearing through southern China and the Philippines.
Environment
Sep 8, 2024
Plastic pollution hotspots pinpointed in new research—India ranks top due to high levels of uncollected waste
We have used machine learning to identify the biggest plastic pollution hotspots across more than 50,000 towns, cities and rural areas worldwide. Our new global model reveals the most detailed picture of plastic pollution ...
Environment
Sep 7, 2024
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
The 2024 northern summer saw the highest global temperatures on record, beating 2023's high and making this year likely Earth's hottest ever recorded, the EU's climate monitor said Friday.
Environment
Sep 7, 2024
Deadly Super Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam
Super Typhoon Yagi uprooted thousands of trees and swept ships and boats out to sea, killing one person, as it made landfall in northern Vietnam Saturday, after blowing past southern China where it left two dead.
Environment
Sep 7, 2024
New study reveals urgent need for 'Blue Justice' in the emerging blue economy
A new study has highlighted a critical issue within the rapidly developing Blue Economy; the need for "Blue Justice"—a new concept that originated from this study. As countries and industries increasingly turn to the oceans ...
Environment
Sep 6, 2024
Harnessing the power of AI for climate change impact assessment
As climate change continues to intensify, the world is seeing an increase in the number and intensity of climate- and weather-related disasters. The UN member states need to develop urgent mitigation and adaptation actions ...
Environment
Sep 6, 2024
Did lawmakers know role of fossil fuels in climate change during Clean Air Act era?
How much was known at the mid-20th century about the dangers of human-caused climate change? A lot more than most Americans think.
Environment
Sep 6, 2024
Mushrooms foraged in Sweden could help research Chernobyl fallout
Sweden's strong foraging culture could help determine how much radioactive fallout remains in the Scandinavian country 38 years after the Chernobyl nuclear explosion.
Environment
Sep 6, 2024
Are rising global temperatures the new normal?
During meteorological summer, defined as June through August, several U.S. cities from the East Coast to California either tied or set records for the hottest temperatures on any day in the past seven decades of record-keeping.
Environment
Sep 6, 2024
A chemical cocktail of micropollutants amplified effect of algal toxins in 2022 mass fish mortality event: Study
Tons of dead fish, mussels and snails were seen floating on the Oder River (Germany) in early August 2022. It soon became clear what was causing the environmental disaster in the German-Polish border river: a mixture of excessive ...
Environment
Sep 6, 2024
Study suggests US droughts, rainy extremes are becoming more severe
Severe drought in the American Southwest and Mexico and more severe wet years in the Northeast are the modern norm in North America, according to new research—and the analysis suggests these seasonal patterns will be more ...
Earth Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
Ancient volcanic activity reveals climate threshold for ocean deoxygenation
Massive volcanic carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions contributing to an extreme global ocean deoxygenation event over 120 million years ago has modern day implications for understanding a climate warming "tipping point," according ...
Earth Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
Death Valley, the Earth's hottest place, just had its hottest summer ever, rangers confirm
The hottest place on Earth has officially made it through its hottest summer ever, Death Valley National Park rangers said on Sept 05.
Environment
Sep 6, 2024
The ozone hole above Antarctica will keep opening up each spring for decades to come: Why that still matters
At this time of year, as the sun rises over Antarctica, a "hole" opens up in Earth's ozone layer.
Earth Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
Just how dangerous is Great Salt Lake dust? New research looks for clues
As Utah's Great Salt Lake shrinks, exposing more of its playa, concerns grow about the dust the dry lakebed emits. But scientists lack the data to fully understand what pollutants are present in these airborne sediments.
Earth Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
China logs hottest August in more than six decades
China logged its hottest August in more than six decades last month, its national weather service said, after the country endured a summer of extreme weather and heat waves across much of its north and west.
Environment
Sep 6, 2024
