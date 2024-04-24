April 24, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Future hurricanes could compromise New England forests' ability to store and sequester carbon

by Wiley

new england
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Nature-based climate solutions can help mitigate climate change, especially in forested regions capable of storing and sequestering vast amounts of carbon. New research published in Global Change Biology indicates that a single hurricane in New England, one of the most heavily forested regions in the United States, can down 4.6–9.4% of the total above-ground forest carbon, an amount much greater than the carbon sequestered annually by New England's forests.

The work revealed that emissions from hurricanes are not instantaneous—it takes approximately 19 years for downed carbon to become a net emission, and 100 years for 90% of the downed carbon to be emitted.

Models showed that an 8% and 16% increase in hurricane wind speeds leads to a 10.7- and 24.8-fold increase, respectively, in areas that would experience widespread tree mortality. Increased also leads to geographical shifts in damage, both inland and northward, into heavily forested regions that have traditionally been less affected by hurricanes.

"If we are going to rely on forest carbon as a primary tool to mitigate —which seems to be the dominant direction that policies and voluntary/compulsory carbon markets are going in—we have to adequately account for the risks to this forest carbon from disturbances," said corresponding author Shersingh Joseph Tumber-Dávila, Ph.D., of Dartmouth College and Harvard Forest.

"We show that current carbon market policies are incredibly insufficiently buffered against these risks, with a single hurricane having the capacity to emit the equivalent of 10+ years of carbon sequestration from New England forests. To put this in perspective, currently in California's regulatory carbon market (the largest in the US), less than 3% of are set aside to mitigate catastrophic risks. Any storm is likely to deplete what is set aside for risks over 100 years."

More information: Hurricanes pose substantial risk to New England forest carbon stocks, Global Change Biology (2024). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.17259

Journal information: Global Change Biology

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Future hurricanes could compromise New England forests' ability to store and sequester carbon (2024, April 24) retrieved 24 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-future-hurricanes-compromise-england-forests.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Analyzing policy-driven changes to US forest carbon sequestration
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Large eruption at Ruang volcano, Indonesia

20 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Apr 22, 2024

Tidal friction and global warming

Apr 20, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Apr 18, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

Apr 6, 2024

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

Apr 5, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)