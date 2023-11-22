November 22, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

Analyzing policy-driven changes to US forest carbon sequestration

by PNAS Nexus

forests
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Climate change influences the frequency and intensity of wildfires in many areas of the United States. Trees remove carbon from the atmosphere, so tree planting can mitigate climate change. However, managing forests to prevent large destructive fires can involve thinning and prescribed burning, which releases a portion of forest carbon. To complicate matters further, large fires themselves can release significant carbon.

John W. Coulston and colleagues analyzed data from more than 130,000 national forest inventory plots to project how recent legislation to increase and in the United States could affect the country's forest carbon sequestration 30 years into the future, given various fuel management, climate, economic, and energy use scenarios. The research is published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

Fuel reduction activities could remove 194–288 million metric tons of carbon from western forests over the next 10 years. However, fuel management can also increase annual net carbon sequestration rates over the long term, both because trees in thinned stands can grow larger faster and because avoided fires reduce overall emissions.

By 2050, fuel management could actually increase annual carbon sequestration over business as usual. This increase is modest, however, and the projected cumulative 2022–2050 carbon sequestered under fuel management scenarios is 200–310 million metric tons less than business as usual.

All wood removed during fuel management was assumed to be an emission for the purposes of the analysis, but the authors note that wood product innovation could change that picture by allowing removed from forests to be stored in durable wood products.

More information: John W Coulston et al, Near-term investments in forest management support long-term carbon sequestration capacity in forests of the United States, PNAS Nexus (2023). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad345

Journal information: PNAS Nexus

Provided by PNAS Nexus

Citation: Analyzing policy-driven changes to US forest carbon sequestration (2023, November 22) retrieved 22 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-policy-driven-forest-carbon-sequestration.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Forest modeling shows which harvest rotations lead to maximum carbon sequestration
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

16 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

16 hours ago

Mag 2.7 earthquake in Cornwall, 19 Nov 2023

17 hours ago

M6.7 earthquake in Philippines off S coast of Mindinao

Nov 17, 2023

Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano eruption - October/November 2023

Nov 15, 2023

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Nov 14, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)