April 26, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

A new way to study and help prevent landslides

by Mollie Radzinski, Rochester Institute of Technology

A new way to study and help prevent landslides
Researchers studied landslides around the world, like the 2008 disaster in Beichuan, China, to develop a new paradigm for understanding their movements and failure types. Credit: Kushanav Bhuyan

Landslides are one of the most destructive natural disasters on the planet, causing billions of dollars of damage and devastating loss of life every year. By introducing a new paradigm for studying landslide shapes and failure types, a global team of researchers has provided help for those who work to predict landslides and risk evaluations.

Rochester Institute of Technology Ph.D. student Kamal Rana (imaging science) was a lead author on a paper recently published in Nature Communications, along with co-author Nishant Malik, assistant professor in RIT's School of Mathematics and Statistics. Kushanav Bhuyan, from the University of Padova and Machine Intelligence and Slope Stability Laboratory, was also a lead co-author.

Current predictive models rely on databases that do not generally include information on the type of failure of mapped landslides. By using the aerial view and elevation data of landslide sites combined with , the researchers were able to achieve 80–94% accuracy in identifying landslide movements in diverse locations around the world. Specifically, the study introduces a method of examining slides, flows, and fails, finding distinct patterns.

"Our algorithm is not predicting landslides," explained Malik. "But the people who are in the business of predicting landslides need to know more information about them, like what caused them and what mechanisms they were."

Various locations were studied, including Italy, the United States, Denmark, Turkey, and China. The wide array of countries helped confirm the strength of the findings, since they can be successfully utilized in diverse regions and climates.

"It was quite exhilarating when we saw the success numbers," said Bhuyan. "We got the results, which are really good, but we need to be able to connect this to reality."

The real-world application of this research has a personal impact for Rana, who is from the Himalayan region of India.

"I have seen so many cases when have occurred," said Rana. "The roads are blocked for two or three weeks. There is no communication from the cities to the villages. It blocks people from going to their jobs or students going to school."

The hope is that this deeper understanding of failure movements will help those who work to predict deadly events and enhance the accuracy and reliability of hazard and risk assessment models, which will help save lives and reduce damage.

Along with Rana, Bhuyan, and Malik, co-authors of the paper include Joaquin V. Ferrer, Fabrice Cotton, and Ugur Ozturk from the University of Potsdam, and Filippo Catani from the University of Padova.

More information: Kushanav Bhuyan et al, Landslide topology uncovers failure movements, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-46741-7

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Rochester Institute of Technology

Citation: A new way to study and help prevent landslides (2024, April 26) retrieved 26 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-landslides.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Landslides increasingly threaten the world's urban poor
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

20 hours ago

Large eruption at Ruang volcano, Indonesia

Apr 23, 2024

Tidal friction and global warming

Apr 20, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Apr 18, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

Apr 6, 2024

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

Apr 5, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)