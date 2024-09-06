Wiley began in 1807 as a printing business and evolved as a publishing company under the name Wiley-Putnam. Today Wiley is an international publisher of scientific books, journals, and a wide-range of academic subject books. Wiley is a knowledge source for authors, educators and professionals. Wiley has a presence in Europe, Asia, Australia and is headquartered in New Jersey. Wiley-Blackwell is a leading science, medical, technical and scholarly publisher. Wiley is a useful tool for the press as it offers a large data base of publishing covering the gamut of interesting subjects.

Address 111 River Street Hoboken, NJ 07030-5774 Website http://www.wiley.com/WileyCDA/

Subscribe to rss feed