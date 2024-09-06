Wiley began in 1807 as a printing business and evolved as a publishing company under the name Wiley-Putnam. Today Wiley is an international publisher of scientific books, journals, and a wide-range of academic subject books. Wiley is a knowledge source for authors, educators and professionals. Wiley has a presence in Europe, Asia, Australia and is headquartered in New Jersey. Wiley-Blackwell is a leading science, medical, technical and scholarly publisher. Wiley is a useful tool for the press as it offers a large data base of publishing covering the gamut of interesting subjects.

Address
111 River Street Hoboken, NJ 07030-5774
Website
http://www.wiley.com/WileyCDA/

Comparing methods for extracting edible protein from mealworms

Edible insects are emerging as an alternative protein source that has various benefits compared with conventional animal sources. New research published in the Journal of Food Science compared four different methods for extracting ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 21, 2024

