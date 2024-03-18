March 18, 2024

Can used coffee grounds help clean up environmental toxins?

by Wiley

coffee
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Global coffee consumption generates millions of tons of spent coffee grounds each year, which can be damaging to wildlife and the environment.

However, new research published in the Journal of Chemical Technology and Biotechnology reveals that spent could be repurposed to act as a powerful adsorbent of bentazone, a herbicide commonly used in agriculture that is highly neurotoxic.

In the study, investigators found that when they used zinc chloride to activate the carbon from spent coffee grounds, the activated carbon showed a 70% efficiency in bentazone removal. The was also efficient in a high-sensitivity test for pollutants in water.

"Spent coffee grounds... represent an opportunity to contribute to a ," the authors wrote.

More information: Bianca Caroline da Silva Rocha et al, Removal Of Bentazone Using Activated Carbon From Spent Coffee Grounds, Journal of Chemical Technology & Biotechnology (2024). DOI: 10.1002/jctb.7630

Journal information: Journal of Chemical Technology and Biotechnology

Provided by Wiley

