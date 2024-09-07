Ecology news

Last update:
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Gray reef sharks are having to abandon the coral reefs they call home in the face of warming oceans, new research finds.
41 minutes ago
If Colorado voters ban mountain lion hunting, would the feline's population explode or stabilize on its own?
For decades, licensed hunters have killed hundreds of Colorado mountain lions every year to control the state's population of the elusive feline.
52 minutes ago
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
It is hard to protect something if you don't know where it is. Yet many people who study and want to safeguard native plants are faced with this exact problem.
1 hour ago
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Microplastics have raised concerns among scientists and the public in recent years due to their widespread presence and associated health risks. They have been found in every corner of the planet, from mountain peaks to the ...
1 hour ago
California to get first new national marine sanctuary in 32 years, banning offshore oil drilling along miles of coast
A long-running effort by native tribes and environmentalists to establish the first new national marine sanctuary along California's coastline in 32 years—the aquatic version of a new national park—where offshore oil ...
1 hour ago
To save its tigers, India has relocated thousands of people—it could enlist their help instead
British colonialism turned India's tigers into trophies. Between 1860 and 1950, more than 65,000 were shot for their skins. The fortunes of the Bengal tiger, one of Earth's biggest species of big cat, did not markedly improve ...
17 hours ago
Bunyip birds and brolgas: How can we better protect species important to Indigenous people?
Kamilaroi Country lies in far northwest New South Wales, past Tamworth and crossing over the Queensland border. Here, the bunyip bird (Australasian bittern, Botaurus poiciloptilus), and the brolga (Grus rubicunda or burraalga ...
Sep 7, 2024
Colombian court orders Escobar's hippos to be hunted
A Colombian court on Friday called for the hunting of hippos, introduced to the country in the 1980s by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.
Sep 7, 2024
Q&A: What 106°F heat does to plants
With temperatures across much of Southern California crossing triple digits this week, we are relying more than ever on plants to keep us cool outside. But the plants don't get much of a break from the relentless sun.
Sep 6, 2024
New firmoss species found in Guizhou, China
Huperzia is a genus of lycophyte plants, sometimes known as the firmosses or fir clubmosses. It contains about 25 species that mainly occur in temperate and boreal climatic zones of the world.
Sep 6, 2024
Tagged fish help scientists improve restoration efforts
NOAA scientists are collaborating with some unique partners to learn more about how several Chesapeake Bay species use natural and restored areas near Poplar Island, on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
Sep 6, 2024
Protecting just 0.7% of world's land could help save a third of unique and endangered species
Conservation efforts directed towards just 0.7% of the world's land mass could help protect one third of the world's threatened and unique tetrapod (four-limbed vertebrate) species, new research by Imperial College London, ...
Sep 6, 2024
New book takes philosophical approach to deep time
Contemporary life is rife with talk of impending apocalypse, from the plots of countless books and movies to the increasingly grim predictions associated with climate change.
Sep 6, 2024
Researchers propose mechanistic framework to explain complex microbe-host symbioses
Virtually all multicellular organisms on Earth live in symbiotic associations with very large and complex microbial communities known as microbiomes. New research has just been published aimed at offering a complete understanding ...
Sep 6, 2024
Hit or miss: Collisions affect raptors on a global scale
What do windows, vehicles, power lines, fences, communication towers, wind turbines, and airfields all have in common? They block the flight path of raptors—sometimes with fatal consequences.
Sep 6, 2024
Five lessons to level up conservation successfully
Conservation needs to scale successfully to protect nature. A new paper in Nature Ecology & Evolution takes lessons from around the world to show how that might be done.
Sep 6, 2024
Genome analyses show melanins are particularly important for lichens
A crust-like miniature dot lichen recently discovered in Bavaria shows lots of ability to protect itself from the sun and herbivores. An international team of SNSB researchers found certain genes in the sequenced lichen genome ...
Sep 6, 2024
Study reveals new female-determining pathway in turtles
In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a research group led by Prof. Du Weiguo from the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed that the transcription factor ...
Sep 6, 2024
Anthrax outbreak kills 50 cattle and a moose in Wyoming, officials say
Dozens of cattle and a moose dropped dead amid an anthrax outbreak in southeastern Wyoming, officials say.
Sep 6, 2024
Islands are engines of linguistic diversity, study shows
Islands drive language change and generate language diversity in similar ways to how they drive species diversity, according to research from The Australian National University (ANU) that analyzed languages from over 13,000 ...
Sep 6, 2024
