Last update:

Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds

Ecology news

Q&A: What 106°F heat does to plants

With temperatures across much of Southern California crossing triple digits this week, we are relying more than ever on plants to keep us cool outside. But the plants don't get much of a break from the relentless sun.

Plants & Animals

Sep 6, 2024

0

14

New firmoss species found in Guizhou, China

Huperzia is a genus of lycophyte plants, sometimes known as the firmosses or fir clubmosses. It contains about 25 species that mainly occur in temperate and boreal climatic zones of the world.

Plants & Animals

Sep 6, 2024

0

0

Hit or miss: Collisions affect raptors on a global scale

What do windows, vehicles, power lines, fences, communication towers, wind turbines, and airfields all have in common? They block the flight path of raptors—sometimes with fatal consequences.

Plants & Animals

Sep 6, 2024

0

4

Study reveals new female-determining pathway in turtles

In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a research group led by Prof. Du Weiguo from the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed that the transcription factor ...

Ecology

Sep 6, 2024

0

1

Islands are engines of linguistic diversity, study shows

Islands drive language change and generate language diversity in similar ways to how they drive species diversity, according to research from The Australian National University (ANU) that analyzed languages from over 13,000 ...

Evolution

Sep 6, 2024

0

13

More news

Ecology
Taiwan volunteers fight rise in whale and dolphin strandings
Ecology
Andean 'Viagra': Peru seizes hundreds of frogs used as aphrodisiacs
Plants & Animals
Northern elephant seals use deep-sea research sonar as dinner bell
Ecology
Bat population collapse linked to increased pesticide use and more than 1,000 infant deaths
Plants & Animals
Guardians of the reef: How parrotfish promote coral health
Plants & Animals
Chickadee research finds cognitive skills impact lifespan
Plants & Animals
Researchers rewrite termite classification system
Ecology
Replacement crop treatment not safe for important pollinator, experts say
Ecology
Aquatic invasive species are more widespread in Wisconsin than previously thought
Plants & Animals
Research shows queen conch populations in marine reserves replenish populations beyond the reserve in The Bahamas
Plants & Animals
Fish kill results in about 24,000 dead fish in Baltimore's Inner Harbor
Plants & Animals
Phylogeny vital to study tree growth response to changing climate, say researchers
Plants & Animals
Aggressive seagrass species discovered in Biscayne Bay
Plants & Animals
For many animals sleep is a social activity, but the interconnections are not fully understood
Plants & Animals
An ecological history of resilience and rewilding of a tall forest in southern Italy
Plants & Animals
State-by-state data boosts bird conservation planning
Plants & Animals
Critically endangered California condor shot and killed in Colorado
Ecology
Wildlife trafficking ring killed at least 118 eagles, prosecutors say
Ecology
Soil treated with organic fertilizers stores more carbon, study finds
Ecology
Dozens of viruses detected in Chinese fur farm animals

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Plants & Animals
Soil pollution surpasses climate change as top threat to underground biodiversity, study finds
Ecology
H5N1 avian influenza virus found in multiple bird species in Antarctica
Plants & Animals
City light pollution is shrinking spiders' brains, new study finds
Plants & Animals
Birds are shifting more in time than space as they adjust to global warming, shows study
Ecology
Genomic analyses of prairie chickens cast doubt on species classifications
Plants & Animals
Providing blooms all season long may be key to attracting pollinators, no matter what landscape is near your garden
Plants & Animals
At-risk butterflies more likely to survive with human help
Ecology
Arctic microalgae show photosynthesis in near darkness is possible
Plants & Animals
Two billion termites in two weeks: How Amur falcons cross the Arabian Sea
Ecology
Under US pressure, Mexico probes loggerhead sea turtle deaths
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Evolution
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
Condensed Matter
Researchers advance new class of quantum critical metal that could advance electronic devices
Load more