Biotechnology news

Arabica coffee genome sequenced

The first public genome sequence for Coffea arabica, the species responsible for more than 70 percent of global coffee production, was released today by researchers at the University of California, Davis.

dateJan 13, 2017 in Biotechnology
Cyanobacteria—the future of sunscreen?

Sunscreens and moisturizers derived from biological sources such as cyanobacteria could represent a safer alternative to current, synthetically produced cosmetics, research published in the European Journal of Phycology suggests.

dateJan 13, 2017 in Biotechnology
More efficient vaccine production

Many vaccines contain viruses that are inactivated to prevent them from harming recipients. This is generally achieved by adding chemicals. Fraunhofer scientists are taking a different approach, using low-energy-electrons ...

dateJan 03, 2017 in Biotechnology
New software makes CRISPR-methodology easier

Scientists at Karolinska Institutet and the University of Gothenburg have generated a web-based software, Green Listed, which can facilitate the use of the CRISPR methodology. The software is published in the journal Bioinformatics ...

dateJan 02, 2017 in Biotechnology
Other news

Researchers publish reference genome of gulf pipefish

University of Oregon biologists have produced a detailed genome of the snakelike gulf pipefish, delivering a new research reference tool to help explore an ancient fish family that includes seahorses and sea dragons and has ...

Gene editing takes on new roles

What combinations of mutations help cancer cells survive? Which cells in the brain are involved in the onset of Alzheimer's? How do immune cells conduct their convoluted decision-making processes? Researchers at the Weizmann ...

