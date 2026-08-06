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With new digital tools, researchers are helping Joshua trees survive wildfires

Biotechnology news

Laser scanning may help prevent urban trees from falling

For the first time, a group of biologists and engineers from the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil applied LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology to investigate the health of trees and optimize pruning with ...

Ecology

Aug 5, 2026

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Artificial cells reveal how living ones take shape

Using simple artificial cells, a research group led by Makito Miyazaki of the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan has uncovered fundamental physical principles that govern how living cells change ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 5, 2026

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Digital tools alone cannot secure food supplies, study suggests

Digital technologies could strengthen food security in developing countries, but their impact will be limited unless governments address distrust, weak collaboration and institutional inefficiencies, according to a study ...

Biotechnology

Aug 3, 2026

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9

Fluorescent probes offer sharper view of plant tissues

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) and the Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad, have developed and tested a new class of fluorescent probes that enable scientists to visualize xylem, ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 1, 2026

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AI opens new era in cognitive studies of wild primates

Scientists created an AI system that uses facial recognition and real-time touchscreen testing to automate cognitive studies of capuchin monkeys in the wild. The American Journal of Primatology published a proof-of-concept ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 1, 2026

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Cell & Microbiology
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Biotechnology
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Biotechnology
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Ecology
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Ecology
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Biotechnology
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Cell & Microbiology
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Cell & Microbiology
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Biotechnology
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Biotechnology
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Cell & Microbiology
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Other news

Astronomy
Physicists trace solar outbursts that led to historic Mother's Day storms
Astronomy
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Ecology
US firm takes on backyard mosquitoes—with 600,000 mosquitoes
Astronomy
JWST study suggests a handful of 'leaky' galaxies reionized the early universe
Optics & Photonics
Two-qubit entangling gate flags its own errors as detectable photon losses
Optics & Photonics
Sunlight-powered setup generates quantum entanglement
Evolution
Fossil study finds vision—not the 'thinking' frontal lobe—drove varied brain development in primates
Social Sciences
AI for homework—parents more willing to pay subscriptions for their children as peer pressure rises
Astronomy
Charting the galaxy: Milky Way Mapper survey releases latest all-sky spectra
Optics & Photonics
New quantum microscopy trick quadruples microscope resolution
Condensed Matter
Researchers demonstrate first fully solution-processed solid-state polariton laser
Optics & Photonics
An elegant modification doubles the range of low-noise 'white lasers' in a single fiber
Cell & Microbiology
Bacterial enzyme switch could weaken antibiotic defenses in MRSA and other pathogens
Earth Sciences
Coupled AI and physics model improves typhoon-wave height forecasting
Plants & Animals
Zoo-housed lions show wild-style behaviors when fed whole carcasses
Plants & Animals
Decoding the North American bison's genome to better inform conservation efforts
Biochemistry
How 'smart' hydrogel packaging tells you if your food is still fresh
Astronomy
Spacecraft observations may conceal how particles really move through near-Earth space
General Physics
X(2370) emerges as glueball-dominated particle in collider experiments
Condensed Matter
Never-before-seen woven structure that forms naturally inside a crystal discovered
Biotechnology
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Plants & Animals
How flying together helps Andean condors save energy
Biotechnology
Trimming rice genes boosts yields up to 25% and improves drought tolerance
Biotechnology
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Biotechnology
Purple corn offers a stable natural alternative to artificial food dyes
Cell & Microbiology
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Plants & Animals
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Biotechnology
Low-cost spray can help tomatoes grow in salty soils
Biotechnology
Satellite images could help target sustainable farming support for small fields
Biotechnology
The hunt for a natural molecule that can release cellular energy
Ecology
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Analytical Chemistry
Observing key material properties atom by atom for the first time
Astronomy
Milky Way-like simulation reveals how central galactic structures grow together
Evolution
Mitochondria act as sensors for essential iron molecule, study reveals
Plants & Animals
One ant can trigger colony-wide activity bursts, mathematical model suggests
Astronomy
Two decades of blazar observations, and the mysteries keep piling up
Astronomy
Trillion-mile gas streamer may explain tilt of triple-star system's outer planet-forming ring
Planetary Sciences
Super-Earths may be solid deep inside their mantles
Astronomy
Rare ultra-magnetic star may be key to solving 90-year old quantum cold case
Earth Sciences
Siberia's growing methane threat could offset 20% of global methane reduction targets by 2050
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