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Biotechnology news
With new digital tools, researchers are helping Joshua trees survive wildfires
When UC Berkeley postdoctoral researchers Maya Zomer and Lucia Layritz first drove through burned portions of Mojave National Preserve in Southern California, the sight stunned them. "It looks like a pretty dystopian landscape," ...
Ecology
17 hours ago
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AI and 'Ramanomics' could eliminate a major obstacle to studying living cells
Fluorescent dyes have long been used in biological research to identify and visualize structures within living cells. Although effective, they have several drawbacks, including altering the cells under study, limiting the ...
Cell & Microbiology
17 hours ago
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10
Interlocking molecular propellers create stable 'islands' in artificial lipid membranes
Cells are enclosed by a cell membrane, a sophisticated structure mainly made of lipids that is vital for fundamental biological processes. Artificial lipid membranes have many practical applications, such as drug delivery, ...
Cell & Microbiology
21 hours ago
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4
New study: Less invasive thermal imaging could improve research on endangered hatchling tortoises
A new study by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance researchers has identified a less invasive way to estimate the body temperature of hatchling Mojave desert tortoises, offering scientists a promising tool for studying endangered ...
Plants & Animals
22 hours ago
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Bioengineers develop biochemical halo to cloak insulin-producing cells from body defenses
A protein known as interleukin 10 (IL-10) is the lynchpin of a new method to protect transplanted cells from host immune system attacks. Rice University researchers engineered a living factory to produce a localized biochemical ...
Cell & Microbiology
22 hours ago
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10
Powerhouses for fake meat: Muscle protein can now be grown in chloroplasts of lettuce and tobacco plants
Livestock farming requires valuable land to grow fodder, uses vast amounts of freshwater and contributes to global warming through methane and nitrous oxide emissions. And, for many consumers it is important to prevent animal ...
Biotechnology
Aug 6, 2026
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111
Laser scanning may help prevent urban trees from falling
For the first time, a group of biologists and engineers from the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil applied LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology to investigate the health of trees and optimize pruning with ...
Ecology
Aug 5, 2026
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6
Artificial cells reveal how living ones take shape
Using simple artificial cells, a research group led by Makito Miyazaki of the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan has uncovered fundamental physical principles that govern how living cells change ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2026
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8
Tangled seaweed inspires one-size-fits-all cleaners for ocean microplastics
Inspired by naturally occurring mats and balls of seaweed, researchers have created highly porous, superadhesive meshes capable of capturing both large and small microplastic particles—a longstanding challenge in the field. ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2026
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7
Gene-edited beagles may offer a future option for people with dog allergies
Matt Walker couldn't pet a dog without sneezing—until he and other scientists used a gene editing technique to produce a hypoallergenic beagle named Bailey.
Biotechnology
Aug 5, 2026
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10
Backpack lab finds wastewater contamination and drug-resistant bacteria in Galápagos waters
From routine surgeries to cancer treatment, modern medicine depends on drugs that can fight infections caused by microbes such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. But some microbes are becoming resistant to the drugs ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2026
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115
New biosynthetic pathway could expand production of high-value bio-based oils
Vegetable oils serve as critical feedstocks for biofuels and bioproducts by providing energy-dense hydrocarbon molecules. Some plants have evolved divergent enzyme sets to produce high-value unusual fatty acids with novel ...
Biotechnology
Aug 4, 2026
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8
Field trials support oil-rich sorghum as a potential sustainable aviation fuel feedstock
In a new study by the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI), researchers evaluated oil sorghum lines in Nebraska and Illinois over two years to quantify genotype-by-environment effects on agronomic ...
Biotechnology
Aug 4, 2026
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11
New method could sharpen diamond quantum sensors for tracking activity in single cells
A diamond-based quantum sensor inserted into a living cell can provide previously unseen levels of detail about how life works and how diseases form. "Think of it as an EKG for a single cell—a way to capture everything happening ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 4, 2026
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15
Scientists build 'cell villages' to map the genetics of brain cell fitness
How readily a cell divides and how well it survives are fundamental to life, shaping everything from organ size to the body's ability to withstand disease. That combination, known as cell fitness, isn't the same for everyone. ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 4, 2026
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7
Pollen movement tracked from ground to sky with new modeling method
Plant biologists and engineers have extended their studies to the skies to track airborne pollen once it leaves a crop. In a new study, published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, researchers established an accurate ...
Ecology
Aug 3, 2026
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11
Digital tools alone cannot secure food supplies, study suggests
Digital technologies could strengthen food security in developing countries, but their impact will be limited unless governments address distrust, weak collaboration and institutional inefficiencies, according to a study ...
Biotechnology
Aug 3, 2026
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9
176-year oyster mystery spanning WA and the Indo-Pacific solved by DNA
An international study led by Curtin University has put to bed a scientific debate dating back 176 years, confirming that two historically significant oyster species from Western Australia and Fiji are distinct species.
Ecology
Aug 3, 2026
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8
Fluorescent probes offer sharper view of plant tissues
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) and the Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad, have developed and tested a new class of fluorescent probes that enable scientists to visualize xylem, ...
Plants & Animals
Aug 1, 2026
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63
AI opens new era in cognitive studies of wild primates
Scientists created an AI system that uses facial recognition and real-time touchscreen testing to automate cognitive studies of capuchin monkeys in the wild. The American Journal of Primatology published a proof-of-concept ...
Plants & Animals
Aug 1, 2026
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