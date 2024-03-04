March 4, 2024

Researchers develop amphibian-inspired camouflage skin

Preparation method of PDGI/PAAM (Glycerol/H2O). Credit: Advanced Optical Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1002/adom.202302234

Inspired by amphibians such as the wood frog, investigators designed and synthesized a new type of camouflage skin involving one-dimensional photonic crystal structures assembled in three-dimensional flexible gels.

As described in Advanced Optical Materials, the camouflage skin can quickly recognize and match the background by modulating the optical signals of external stimuli.

It demonstrated excellent mechanical performance, self-adaptive camouflage capabilities in response to complex surroundings, and long-term stability in real-world living environments. Bright structural color and mechanical flexibility were maintained even at temperatures as low as -80℃.

The advance could have a range of applications in areas such as , self-adaptive camouflage, soft robotics, and flexible wearable electronics.

"There is a strong driving force toward artificial camouflage skin innovation in terms of flexibility, , and ," said co-corresponding author Wen-Yong Lai, Ph.D., of Nanjing University of Posts & Telecommunications, in China.

"We expect active cooperation with professionals of diverse backgrounds to enable further progress in high-performance amphibian-inspired artificial camouflage research."

More information: Yanting Gong et al, Bio‐Inspired Camouflage Skin with Photonic Crystal Structure and Size‐Confinement Effect, Advanced Optical Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1002/adom.202302234

