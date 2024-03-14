March 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

No soft skills training spells missed opportunity for many organizations

by Wiley

computer class
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

New research from Wiley suggests soft skills training can positively impact job performance and retention, but many organizations are missing out on its advantages.

According to the latest Wiley Workplace Intelligence report, "Soft Skills, Big Impact: Elevating Workplace Satisfaction," nearly three-fourths (74%) of individuals surveyed said their organization offers for their employees but only around a third (35%) said it offers . In fact, just half (49%) reported that their employer offers opportunities for learning and development outside of mandatory training.

The findings suggest soft skills training is valued by employees and helpful to their work. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of those who received soft skills training say it positively impacted their performance.

Overall, 48% of those surveyed shared that their training positively impacted their professional growth. Training can also impact retention, as individual contributors and managers were most likely to say that access to professional development opportunities was one of their top three reasons for leaving their prior company.

"Soft skills are crucial for fostering effective communication, collaboration, and adaptability in the workplace," said Dr. Mark Scullard, senior director of product innovation at Wiley. "Organizations that neglect to invest in these areas could hinder employee growth, diminish team dynamics, and potentially limit the organization's ability to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape."

Soft skills, which are also known as , cover areas such as communication, listening, empathy, teamwork, creativity, problem-solving, and leadership, among others.

Respondents said their soft skills training is delivered through a variety of methods, including in-person (28%), virtual with an instructor (20%), virtual self-directed (20%), and, most frequently, a hybrid of in-person and virtual (30%). In-person training was rated most highly by respondents.

While many employees have access to learning and development opportunities, the research suggests they are spending little time on such training. The majority (60%) of those surveyed say they spend two hours or less per month on professional development.

The data in this report are based on completed by 2,070 individuals in North America. Respondents work in a variety of roles across a range of industries, with 56% having direct reports and 36% being individual contributors.

Provided by Wiley

Citation: No soft skills training spells missed opportunity for many organizations (2024, March 14) retrieved 14 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-soft-skills-opportunity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US skills gap rapidly widening, survey reveals
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Biographies, history, personal accounts

1 hour ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

2 hours ago

What was the true purpose of the German expedition to Tibet in 1938?

5 hours ago

The new Shogun show

Mar 13, 2024

Origins of the Hungarians

Mar 13, 2024

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

Mar 12, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)