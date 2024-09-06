Soft Matter news

Last update:

Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology

Langbeinites show talents as 3D quantum spin liquids

A 3D quantum spin liquid has been discovered in the vicinity of a member of the langbeinite family. The material's specific crystalline structure and the resulting magnetic interactions induce an unusual behavior that can ...

Aug 23, 2024

Scientists characterize shale cap rocks at tiny scales

A team of researchers is working on a multidisciplinary approach to advancing the exploration of shale rock as a suitable geological seal for resource recovery and underground storage. Given that the pore space in shale rock ...

Aug 15, 2024

Modeling a right royal butterfly effect

The monarch butterfly, Danaus plexippus, is renowned for its striking appearance and perhaps even more than that, its remarkable long-distance migration. The population present in North America heads south each year in the ...

Jul 11, 2024

New theory reveals fracture mechanism in soft materials

A new theory has finally deciphered the physical mechanisms of fracture in soft materials. This discovery could soon lead to new, defect-free materials that are more resistant and durable as well as environmentally friendly. ...

Jul 3, 2024

