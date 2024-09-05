Veterinary medicine news

Last update:
Researchers find a place to take a python's pulse
Stethoscopes don't work well on reptiles. Scales interfere with sound transmission. Scared tortoises and turtles hide behind their legs, covering their hearts.
Veterinary medicine
Sep 5, 2024
Training course empowers wombat caregivers to combat sarcoptic mange
A new training course on the WomSAT platform will help everyone learn how to treat wombats afflicted with sarcoptic mange in the field, enhancing conservation efforts for the species.
Plants & Animals
Sep 5, 2024
Fetching in cats is more common than previously thought, researchers find
Although it is more common in dogs, 4 in 10 pet cats also choose to play fetch with their owners, report Mikel Delgado from Purdue University, US, and colleagues in PLOS ONE.
Plants & Animals
Sep 4, 2024
Researchers find genetic variant for speed of hair graying, susceptibility to skin melanoma in horses
Graying with age is a common coat color variant in horses, characterized by progressive hair graying and susceptibility to skin melanoma. In a new study published in Nature Communications, an international consortium led ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 4, 2024
Experiment shows dogs are able to remember toy names for up to two years
A trio of ethologists at Eötvös Loránd University, in Hungary, has found, via experimentation, that some dogs are able to remember toy names for up to two years. In their study, published in the journal Biology Letters, ...
Plants & Animals
Sep 4, 2024
H5N1 avian influenza virus found in multiple bird species in Antarctica
A team of virologists with the U.K.'s Animal and Plant Health Agency, working with colleagues from the British Antarctic Survey, the KEMH Pathology and Food, Water & Environmental Laboratory, and the Department of Agriculture, ...
Ecology
Sep 4, 2024
Feeder-free induced pluripotent stem cells show promise for chronic kidney disease therapies in cats
Amid advances in medicine to improve people's quality of life, an Osaka Metropolitan University-led team has, for the first time in the world, generated high-quality feline induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which have ...
Biotechnology
Sep 4, 2024
Rein tension may affect horses' behavior
In a pilot study carried out at the University of Helsinki, high rein tension was found to be associated with trotters opening their mouths, which indicates pain or discomfort in the mouth.
Plants & Animals
Sep 3, 2024
Philippines to roll out unproven swine fever vaccine
The Philippines is under global scrutiny as it proceeds with the controlled rollout of an unproven African swine fever (ASF) vaccine from Vietnam amid doubts from experts about its safety and efficacy.
Veterinary medicine
Sep 2, 2024
Avian flu has infected dairy cows in more than a dozen states—a microbiologist explains how the virus is spreading
The current strain of avian flu, H5N1, is responsible for the culling of millions of domestic birds and has sickened more than a dozen farmworkers in 2024, most recently in Colorado.
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 29, 2024
New research busts the myth that crossbred 'designer dogs' are healthier than pedigrees
Labradoodles, puggles, dorgis, cavoodles, cavapoos: Whatever you call them, there's no escaping the explosion of designer crossbreeds parading along our streets and through our dog parks these days.
Plants & Animals
Aug 29, 2024
Q&A: Protecting people and animals from eastern equine encephalitis
With mosquito-borne disease eastern equine encephalitis currently circulating in New England, Emily Reinhardt '20 (CAHNR), assistant clinical professor, and Ash Nakashima, graduate student, in UConn's Department of Pathobiology ...
Veterinary medicine
Aug 28, 2024
Dogs understand words from soundboard buttons, study reveals
If you've seen those viral social media videos of dogs using soundboard buttons to "talk," you're not alone. These buttons have taken the pet world by storm, leading to impressive and sometimes seemingly miraculous feats ...
Plants & Animals
Aug 28, 2024
New vaccine protects cattle from deadly tick-borne disease
University of Missouri researchers are working to develop the first-ever vaccine proven to protect cattle from a devastating tick-borne cattle disease known as bovine anaplasmosis. The research is vital to the state's economy ...
Veterinary medicine
Aug 28, 2024
Do cats grieve? Research suggests they do
As we grieve the loss of a pet, we may not be the only ones feeling the pain. Research is showing that cats who are left behind when another animal in their home dies could be mourning along with us.
Plants & Animals
Aug 28, 2024
Researchers investigate cell-free DNA as early sepsis marker in foals
It's hard to be a horse. It's especially hard to be a newborn foal, dropped into a world of microbes and bacteria with your sole initial defense against devastating infections being the antibodies you get from your mother's ...
Plants & Animals
Aug 26, 2024
Untangling the web: How to handle spider bites in pets
While Spider-Man may have developed superhuman abilities from a spider bite, our pets are not likely to start slinging webs or crawling up the walls if bitten by an arachnid. Spiders tend to be active in late summer and early ...
Veterinary medicine
Aug 23, 2024
Some wild horses mysteriously vanish for months on North Carolina's Outer Banks. Where do they go?
A ghost of sorts appeared on the northern end of North Carolina's Outer Banks—a wild stallion that goes by the name Dash.
Ecology
Aug 22, 2024
Exploring the benefits of AI in veterinary medicine and education
A researcher at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences (VMBS) is discovering new ways for veterinarians to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools in both the clinic and the classroom.
Veterinary medicine
Aug 21, 2024
Thoroughbred horse's death prompts uncomfortable questions about how champion mares spend their retirement
The death of one of Australia's most-loved thoroughbreds, Black Caviar, brought an outpouring of grief from the racing industry and fans across the world.
Veterinary medicine
Aug 20, 2024
