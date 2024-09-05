Last update:

Researchers find a place to take a python's pulse

Veterinary medicine news

Rein tension may affect horses' behavior

In a pilot study carried out at the University of Helsinki, high rein tension was found to be associated with trotters opening their mouths, which indicates pain or discomfort in the mouth.

Plants & Animals

Sep 3, 2024

Philippines to roll out unproven swine fever vaccine

The Philippines is under global scrutiny as it proceeds with the controlled rollout of an unproven African swine fever (ASF) vaccine from Vietnam amid doubts from experts about its safety and efficacy.

Veterinary medicine

Sep 2, 2024

Dogs understand words from soundboard buttons, study reveals

If you've seen those viral social media videos of dogs using soundboard buttons to "talk," you're not alone. These buttons have taken the pet world by storm, leading to impressive and sometimes seemingly miraculous feats ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 28, 2024

New vaccine protects cattle from deadly tick-borne disease

University of Missouri researchers are working to develop the first-ever vaccine proven to protect cattle from a devastating tick-borne cattle disease known as bovine anaplasmosis. The research is vital to the state's economy ...

Veterinary medicine

Aug 28, 2024

Do cats grieve? Research suggests they do

As we grieve the loss of a pet, we may not be the only ones feeling the pain. Research is showing that cats who are left behind when another animal in their home dies could be mourning along with us.

Plants & Animals

Aug 28, 2024

Untangling the web: How to handle spider bites in pets

While Spider-Man may have developed superhuman abilities from a spider bite, our pets are not likely to start slinging webs or crawling up the walls if bitten by an arachnid. Spiders tend to be active in late summer and early ...

Veterinary medicine

Aug 23, 2024

Veterinary medicine
Struggling pet owners feel pain of hard choices
Veterinary medicine
Dutch bluetongue cases accelerating: official
Evolution
Chromatin structure found to play a key role in canine social behavior evolution
Veterinary medicine
How to keep your pet's coat healthy
Plants & Animals
Common equine painkiller disrupts assisted reproduction technique efficiency in mares
Veterinary medicine
Bluetongue virus cases soar among Europe livestock
Plants & Animals
Veterinarian says owners should be aware of the risks of letting their dogs drink from public water sources
Plants & Animals
Ten years of research shows chlamydia vaccine can save lives of wild koalas
Plants & Animals
Testing olfactory abilities of family dogs to learn the impacts of environmental and biological factors
Veterinary medicine
Research findings suggest nilgai antelope are not carriers of bovine babesiosis
Veterinary medicine
French sheep farmers fret over bluetongue outbreak
Veterinary medicine
Shaping dairy farm vaccination decisions: Social pressure and vet influence
Plants & Animals
Farmer-led badger vaccination could revolutionize mission to tackle bovine TB
Veterinary medicine
Horse miscarriages offer clues to causes of early human pregnancy loss
Veterinary medicine
More pets relinquished to shelters due to housing insecurity
Cell & Microbiology
Blowflies found to carry bird flu virus
Veterinary medicine
Handling with care: PTSD in horses
Veterinary medicine
Changes to U.S. dog import regulations: What they are and why they matter for dogs and for people
Molecular & Computational biology
Study offers hope for development of vaccine capable of protecting cattle against malignant catarrhal fever
Veterinary medicine
How an emerging disease in dogs is shedding light on cystic fibrosis

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Veterinary medicine
Cow challenge study should help turn tables on H5N1 in dairy herds
Veterinary medicine
Greece bans sheep transport as new plague cases found
Molecular & Computational biology
New study confirms mammal-to-mammal avian flu spread
Plants & Animals
Protecting your pig from diamond skin disease
Cell & Microbiology
Blue light could kill at least 99% of bacteria linked to dog ear infections, new research shows
Ecology
The silent spreader: Reassessing the role of mice in leptospirosis risk
Plants & Animals
Smell of human stress can affect dogs' emotions, leading them to make more pessimistic choices
Ecology
Birds need entertainment during avian flu lockdowns
Molecular & Computational biology
New genetic test can help eliminate a form of inherited blindness in dogs
Veterinary medicine
'Diagnose, treat and prevent:' Scientists develop test and vaccine for common veterinary infection
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
