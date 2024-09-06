Bio & Medicine news

Last update:
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
A new molecular engineering technique can precisely influence the development of organoids. Microbeads made of specifically folded DNA are used to release growth factors or other signal molecules inside the tissue structures. ...
Bio & Medicine
1 hour ago
Low-cost nanomaterial technology can detect cancer genes with ultra-high sensitivity
Dr. Min-young Lee and Dr. Sung-gyu Park of the Advanced Bio and Healthcare Materials Research Division at KIMS have developed a technology that can detect cancer mutant genes in blood with the world's highest sensitivity ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 6, 2024
Tiny magnetic robots could treat bleeds in the brain
Researchers have created nanoscale robots which could be used to manage bleeds in the brain caused by aneurysms. The development could enable precise, relatively low-risk treatment of brain aneurysms, which cause around ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 6, 2024
Global experts present early-stage recommendations for nanomedicine development
They're tiny drug-delivery systems 1,000 times smaller than a human hair, but while nanomedicines have long been hailed as the future for treating debilitating and life-threatening diseases, their journey from lab to patient ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 6, 2024
0
Space-based experiments could help to advance early cancer detection through blood tests
Imagine a sensor so sensitive it can detect early cancer in a single drop of blood, enabling diagnosis and treatment before the first symptoms—possibly before a tumor even forms.
Bio & Medicine
Sep 5, 2024
0
Nature-based filtration material could remove long-lasting chemicals from water
Water contamination by the chemicals used in today's technology is a rapidly growing problem globally. A recent study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control found that 98% of people tested had detectable levels of PFAS, ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 5, 2024
0
Nanoplastics have potential to cross blood-brain barrier, study reveals
A new study published in the journal Nano Today reveals that nanoplastics, which are tiny plastic particles less than 1 micrometer in size, may cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB).
Bio & Medicine
Sep 4, 2024
0
Team identifies a 'forcefield-like' defense system in solid tumors and the genetic elements that can switch it off
The tumor microenvironment—an ad hoc, messy amalgamation of signaling molecules, immune cells, fibroblasts, blood vessels, and the extracellular matrix—acts like a "powerful security system that protects solid tumors ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 4, 2024
0
Scientists use magnetic nanotech to safely rewarm frozen tissues for transplant
Every day, people die waiting for an organ transplant. Time is at a premium, not just for those awaiting organs, but also for the organs themselves, which can deteriorate rapidly during transportation.
Bio & Medicine
Sep 4, 2024
0
Bioengineers develop protein assembly road map for nature-derived nanobubbles
As far as water gear goes, floaties are not exactly high tech. But the tiny air-filled bubbles some microorganisms use as flotation devices when they compete for light on the water surface are a different story.
Bio & Medicine
Sep 3, 2024
0
Color-changing, self-healing hydrogel microparticles: A smart solution for advanced wound care
Chronic diabetic wounds are prevalent in patients and are difficult to heal, presenting a significant medical challenge. The development of multifunctional hydrogel dressings with a well-designed morphology and structure ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 3, 2024
0
How stressed are you? Nanoparticles pave the way for home stress testing
Stress takes various shapes in our daily lives, from relentless work demands to the constant rush of the school run. But ignoring high stress levels can lead to serious health issues like depression and Alzheimer's disease. ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 30, 2024
0
A chloroplast-mimicking nanoreactor for enhanced CO₂ electrocatalysis
Chloroplast, which is a double-membrane-bounded organelle, is the main site for CO2 fixation via photosynthesis in green plants. The double-membrane configuration can regulate the transport of substances into and out of the ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 29, 2024
0
Using metal ion-linked nanostructures to improve immune response and boost breast tumor treatment
Immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) is one of the primary methods of tumor immunotherapy. However, clinical data have shown that only a portion of patients respond to ICB treatment. Since the tumor's immune-suppressive environment ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 29, 2024
0
Researchers take inspiration from viruses to improve delivery of nucleic acid-based therapies to cancer cells
A researcher in Purdue University's College of Science is developing a patent-pending platform technology that mimics the dual-layer structure of viruses to deliver nucleic acid (NA)-based therapies to targeted cancer cells.
Bio & Medicine
Aug 28, 2024
0
High-speed atomic force microscopy reveals dynamic behavior of brain receptors
Researchers at the Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI), Kanazawa University, used high-speed atomic force microscopy to observe dynamic changes in AMPA receptors, which are vital for brain communication. Their findings, ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 28, 2024
0
How much microplastic are you drinking? New tool can tell you in minutes
Micro- and nanoplastics are in our food, water and the air we breathe. They are showing up in our bodies, from testicles to brain matter. Now, University of British Columbia researchers have developed a low-cost, portable ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 27, 2024
0
Engineers design lookalike drug nanocarrier to evade lung's lines of defense
A drug-carrying molecule designed to cure disease by slipping past the lung's natural defenses offers new hope for people with chronic or deadly respiratory diseases, say its creators, researchers in assistant professor Liheng ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 22, 2024
0
CeO₂ nanoparticles: A double-edged sword for aquatic algal life
A new study reveals significant alterations in growth, photosynthetic activity, and gene expression of freshwater algae due to cerium oxide nanoparticles. This research highlights the complex interactions between these microscopic ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 22, 2024
0
Alzheimer's drug may someday help save lives by inducing a state of 'suspended animation'
Researchers at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University report that they were able to successfully put tadpoles of Xenopus laevis frogs into a hibernation-like torpor state using donepezil ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 22, 2024
0
