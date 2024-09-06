Last update:

New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids

Bio & Medicine news

New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids

A new molecular engineering technique can precisely influence the development of organoids. Microbeads made of specifically folded DNA are used to release growth factors or other signal molecules inside the tissue structures. ...

Bio & Medicine

1 hour ago

0

1

Tiny magnetic robots could treat bleeds in the brain

Researchers have created nanoscale robots which could be used to manage bleeds in the brain caused by aneurysms. The development could enable precise, relatively low-risk treatment of brain aneurysms, which cause around ...

Bio & Medicine

Sep 6, 2024

0

15

CeO₂ nanoparticles: A double-edged sword for aquatic algal life

A new study reveals significant alterations in growth, photosynthetic activity, and gene expression of freshwater algae due to cerium oxide nanoparticles. This research highlights the complex interactions between these microscopic ...

Bio & Medicine

Aug 22, 2024

0

17

More news

Bio & Medicine
For first time, DNA tech offers both data storage and computing functions
Bio & Medicine
Novel carbon nanohorn-based treatment enables efficient delivery of drugs in cancer therapy
Bio & Medicine
Lipid nanoparticle mRNA therapy improves survival in mouse models of maple syrup urine disease
Bio & Medicine
New method uses nanoparticles to reprogram exhausted immune cells
Bio & Medicine
Researchers develop nanoparticle array implantation for sensitive and reusable detection
Bio & Medicine
Method to separate microplastics from water could also speed up blood analyses
Bio & Medicine
Study finds protein reduces toxicity of graphene oxide for drug delivery
Bio & Medicine
Tick-borne red meat allergy prevented in mice through new nanoparticle treatment
Bio & Medicine
Researchers show that pesticide contamination is more than apple-skin deep
Bio & Medicine
Nanomaterials may enhance plant tolerance to high soil salt levels
Bio & Medicine
The shape of molecules to come: A Q&A on designing DNA nanostructures for biomedical applications
Bio & Medicine
Researchers develop soft gold nanowires for neural interfaces
Bio & Medicine
Molecules get a boost from metallic carbon nanotubes
Bio & Medicine
High speed atomic force microscopy studies provide insights into influenza A viral replication
Bio & Medicine
Tea brews up silver nanoparticles for wound healing in the developing world
Bio & Medicine
Novel nanosensing technique for quality control of viral vectors in gene therapy
Bio & Medicine
New method for disinfecting surfaces and hands in hospitals makes transmission paths visible
Bio & Medicine
Dual-action therapy shows promise against aggressive oral cancer
Bio & Medicine
'Russian doll' packaging could boost drug delivery
Bio & Medicine
New and improved drug-delivery molecules for skeletal muscle

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Bio & Medicine
New nanoparticles boost immune system in mice to fight melanoma and breast cancer
Bio & Medicine
Researchers explore interplay between high-affinity DNA and carbon nanotubes
Bio & Medicine
Inspired by cicada wings, researchers study the insects' antimicrobial properties to develop antibacterial surfaces
Bio & Medicine
Study links nanoparticles to oxidative stress and neuron death
Bio & Medicine
Improving the design of mRNA-loaded nanocarriers for targeted therapies
Bio & Medicine
Innovative microscopy reveals amyloid architecture, may give insights into neurodegenerative disease
Bio & Medicine
New nanoparticle delivery method targets sickle cell mutations in bone marrow
Bio & Medicine
Unlocking the power of nanopores: New design approach scales up opportunities for single-molecule analytics
Bio & Medicine
New technique to diagnose cancer metastasis uses origami nanoprobes
Bio & Medicine
Nanomedicine researchers develop new technology to control neural circuits using magnetic fields
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Load more