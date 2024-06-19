June 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers fabricate eco-friendly pesticide delivery system

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers fabricate eco-friendly pesticide delivery system
Schematic illustration of fabrication and mechanism of smart pesticides. Credit: Teng Guopeng

A research team led by Prof. Wu Zhengyan and Zhang Jia from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a new environmentally friendly way to deliver pesticides using porous microspheres made of halloysite nanotubes (HNTs).

These microspheres are formed by reversible metal-ligand coordination interactions, making them responsive to changes in pH, humidity, and enzymes. The results were published in the journal Small.

Traditional pesticide formulations are limited by their rapid release, resulting in low efficacy and serious environmental risks. To address this, researchers are developing greener pesticides with controlled-release properties. Improving the release of existing active ingredients is a simpler and more effective way to improve efficacy and reduce ecological risks, thereby reducing misuse.

In this study, the researchers loaded the insecticide avermectin (AVM) and the herbicide prometryn (PMT) into the HNT microspheres. They then coated the microspheres with a /iron complex, fabricating two controlled-release pesticides called HCEAT and HCEPT. These new formulations have high pesticide loading capacities and effectively release the pesticides in response to weak acids.

In addition, these pesticides show improved ultraviolet light resistance, better foliar adhesion, and reduced leaching to soil, with no observed adverse effects on plants and soil organisms.

"This approach could lead to more efficient and environmentally friendly pesticide use in agriculture, supporting sustainable farming practices," said Teng Guopeng, first author of the study.

More information: Guopeng Teng et al, Spherical Assembly of Halloysite Clay Nanotubes as a General Reservoir of Hydrophobic Pesticides for pH‐Responsive Management of Pests and Weeds, Small (2024). DOI: 10.1002/smll.202402921

Journal information: Small

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers fabricate eco-friendly pesticide delivery system (2024, June 19) retrieved 19 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-fabricate-eco-friendly-pesticide-delivery.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Infrared light-responsive controlled-release pesticide helps to regulate pesticide saturation
32 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 18, 2024

A DNA Animation

Jun 15, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 14, 2024

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

Jun 14, 2024

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

Jun 11, 2024

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)