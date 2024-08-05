August 5, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Scientist uses state-of-the-art microscopy to discover drug candidates for cancer

by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Scientist uses state-of-the-art microscopy to discover drug candidates for cancer
The overall organization of the NCOA4FB-FTH1 complex. Credit: Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-48151-1

Microscopy has been making leaps and bounds in recent years. Science that was inconceivable a few years ago has become a matter of programming state-of-the-art microscopes to process reams of data. Dr. Gabriel Frank quickly realized the potential of cryo-electron microscopy to discover the molecular structures at levels heretofore unobservable.

When he joined Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, he pushed for the University to enter the field, culminating in the establishment of the Guzik Center for Advanced Microscopy and the purchase of a new, more advanced electron microscope. Using this microscope, Dr. Frank discovers promising for cancer—the disease widely and rightfully referred to as "The emperor of all maladies," a phrase coined by Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee.

Dr. Frank's latest research, published in Nature Communications, which is the first with BGU's more advanced , explicates the interactions of with its regulator Nuclear Receptor Coactivator 4 (NCOA4).

In the cell, ferritin acts as a cage for iron ions. NCOA4 is used by the cell to decide when to release them from the cage and when to store them. Too much iron in the cell is toxic and leads to its death. Too little and the cell slows it down until all its processes are brought to a halt, including cell replication, which is crucial for cancer progression.

Using the cryo-electron microscope, Dr. Frank and his students were able to see for the first time the atomic details of the interaction between NCOA4 and ferritin. Understanding how NCOA4 binds ferritin could potentially pave the way for the synthesis of drugs that block this interaction, thus slowing down aggressive cancer cells, which strongly depend on large amounts of free iron.

In addition to his own research, Dr. Frank is passionate about the potential of cryo- and advancing it in Israel. To that end, he runs courses for students and faculty from other universities on BGU's microscope.

More information: Fabian Hoelzgen et al, Structural basis for the intracellular regulation of ferritin degradation, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-48151-1

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Citation: Scientist uses state-of-the-art microscopy to discover drug candidates for cancer (2024, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-scientist-state-art-microscopy-drug.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New method discovered to view proteins inside human cells
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Contradictory statements made by two different professors about IQ scores

Aug 2, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Aug 2, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)