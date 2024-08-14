American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev was established in 1969 in Beersheba, Israel. The university is headquartered for administrative purposes in New York City. Today, Ben-Gurion University has over 17,400 students enrolled in Faculties of Humanities and Social Science, Natural Science, Engineering Science, Health Science and Management with a unique study in Desert Research. The university has collaborations with various American universities including Columbia Medical School providing degrees in the health sciences. Ben-Gurion is one of the fastest growing universities in Israel.
- Address
- 1430 Broadway, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10018
- Website
- https://in.bgu.ac.il/en/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben-Gurion_University_of_the_Negev
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed