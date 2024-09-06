Last update:

Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death

Molecular & Computational biology news

Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth

During protein synthesis, or translation, genetic information transcribed in the cell's mRNA directs the stringing together of amino acids—the building blocks of proteins. As the translation machinery carouses along the ...

Cell & Microbiology

34 minutes ago

How context-specific factors control gene activity

Every cell in our body contains the same DNA, yet liver cells are different from brain cells, and skin cells differ from muscle cells. What determines these differences? It all comes down to gene regulation; essentially how ...

Molecular & Computational biology

5 hours ago

Making sense of crime scene DNA patterns

Piecing together the evidence to accurately replicate the movements of a culprit at a crime scene is becoming a more exact science, with new investigations by Flinders University and other experts on various DNA transfer ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 6, 2024

Study reveals new female-determining pathway in turtles

In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a research group led by Prof. Du Weiguo from the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed that the transcription factor ...

Ecology

Sep 6, 2024

Monoclonal antibody neutralizes numerous COVID-19 variants

A monoclonal antibody appears effective at neutralizing the numerous variants of SARS-CoV-2, as well as related viruses in animals that could pose a threat if they were to begin spreading in people. The antibody, called SC27, ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 6, 2024

Cell & Microbiology
Decoding the language of cells with the power of proteomics
Biotechnology
Researchers develop molecular biosensors that only light up upon binding to their targets
Cell & Microbiology
Cohesion at the cellular level is flexible yet stable, study shows
Cell & Microbiology
Algorithm maps protein degradation patterns to improve infection diagnosis and treatment
Plants & Animals
Regulatory gene influences shape recognition in medaka fish, scientists discover
Plants & Animals
Plant scientists link phospholipid sensing with control of gene expression
Molecular & Computational biology
Q&A: How single-cell and spatial proteomics reveal proteins' nuanced roles in health and disease
Plants & Animals
Angiosperms study provides insights into genome evolution after whole-genome duplications
Cell & Microbiology
Fungal spores of the mold Aspergillus fumigatus produce an enzyme that weakens the immune system
Cell & Microbiology
Researcher helps develop new technique to explore oceanic microbes
Ecology
Genomic analyses of prairie chickens cast doubt on species classifications
Evolution
Agriculture accelerated human genome evolution to capture energy from starchy foods, study suggests
Molecular & Computational biology
Researchers find genetic variant for speed of hair graying, susceptibility to skin melanoma in horses
Molecular & Computational biology
Scientists use AI to unlock protein structures of hundreds of viruses for the first time
Molecular & Computational biology
Chemists explain why dinosaur collagen may have survived for millions of years
Cell & Microbiology
Brazilian researchers discover key gene regulating virulence of fungus that causes severe lung infections
Biotechnology
Novel software tool enables quality control independent of omics molecular types and can be used on multiple platforms
Plants & Animals
RNA editing plays critical role in fruit flies' sense of smell and social interactions
Molecular & Computational biology
Scientists discover stable intermediate of serotonin receptor
Cell & Microbiology
Newly discovered viruses in parasitic nematodes could change our understanding of how they cause disease

Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Molecular & Computational biology
Video: Homing in on the role of chromatin organization in gene regulation
Cell & Microbiology
Drosophila study discovers mechanism that could control longevity, cancer cell production
Cell & Microbiology
Preventing cell damage: Working principle of proton-activated chloride channels revealed
Cell & Microbiology
Unveiling the molecular mechanisms linking aging with neurodegenerative diseases
Biotechnology
Biologists warn of potential errors in microRNA overexpression method
Cell & Microbiology
Scientists reveal mechanism of maternal protein Pramel15 in promoting DNA demethylation in mouse zygotes
Molecular & Computational biology
Scientists develop new TRV vector-based method for peach gene analysis
Molecular & Computational biology
Genomic study illuminates mango's heritage and future
Molecular & Computational biology
Whole genome duplications linked to higher oil yields in key crops
Molecular & Computational biology
Research uncovers new strategy for salt-resistant poplar
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Evolution
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
Condensed Matter
Researchers advance new class of quantum critical metal that could advance electronic devices
Astronomy
AI helps distinguish dark matter from cosmic noise
Analytical Chemistry
Supramolecular material able to store compressed hydrogen in a way that is not too heavy
