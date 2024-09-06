Last update:
Molecular & Computational biology news
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
How can molecular structures be analyzed when the resolution of the techniques available is not sufficient? Researchers from the fields of physics, chemistry and medicine at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) have ...
Biotechnology
3 minutes ago
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
During protein synthesis, or translation, genetic information transcribed in the cell's mRNA directs the stringing together of amino acids—the building blocks of proteins. As the translation machinery carouses along the ...
Cell & Microbiology
34 minutes ago
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
A group of scientists at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have conducted neutron scattering research to reveal key information about fungus cell membranes that could aid in developing new antifungal ...
Cell & Microbiology
1 hour ago
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Every cell in our body contains the same DNA, yet liver cells are different from brain cells, and skin cells differ from muscle cells. What determines these differences? It all comes down to gene regulation; essentially how ...
Molecular & Computational biology
5 hours ago
Solving the side effect problem of siRNA drugs for genetic disease treatment
Small interfering RNA (siRNA) drugs are a class of therapeutic agents that silence specific genes associated with inherited diseases. However, siRNA drugs have challenges because siRNAs often silence genes other than the ...
Biotechnology
Sep 6, 2024
Making sense of crime scene DNA patterns
Piecing together the evidence to accurately replicate the movements of a culprit at a crime scene is becoming a more exact science, with new investigations by Flinders University and other experts on various DNA transfer ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 6, 2024
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
The first crystal structure of an alternative DNA shape from the insulin gene has been revealed by a UCL-led research team.
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 6, 2024
Study finds genetic difference that determines head shape and feeding strategy in beetles
A research team led by Associate Professor Junji Konuma of Toho University and Professor Teiji Sota of Kyoto University has discovered the genetic background of the morphological variation in the snail-eating carabid beetle, ...
Plants & Animals
Sep 6, 2024
Scientists uncover mechanism preserving centromere during cell division
Scientists have solved a decade-long question about the mechanism that preserves the centromere, the hub that ensures DNA divides correctly during cell division.
Cell & Microbiology
Sep 6, 2024
Researchers discover an effective and environment-friendly disinfectant
A widely used disinfectant worldwide, chloroxylenol, has been associated with eco-toxicological threats in water environments due to its relatively high chemical stability and massive consumption. Researchers at the School ...
Cell & Microbiology
Sep 6, 2024
Antibody-like molecule shows promise for broad-spectrum malaria therapy
Scientists at La Trobe University have discovered a new antibody-like molecule that could be used in therapy to prevent infection from multiple malaria parasite species.
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 6, 2024
Molecular simulations and supercomputing shed light on energy-saving biomaterials
A team led by scientists at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory identified and successfully demonstrated a new method to process a plant-based material called nanocellulose that reduced energy needs by ...
Biotechnology
Sep 6, 2024
Genome analyses show melanins are particularly important for lichens
A crust-like miniature dot lichen recently discovered in Bavaria shows lots of ability to protect itself from the sun and herbivores. An international team of SNSB researchers found certain genes in the sequenced lichen genome ...
Ecology
Sep 6, 2024
Study reveals new female-determining pathway in turtles
In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a research group led by Prof. Du Weiguo from the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed that the transcription factor ...
Ecology
Sep 6, 2024
Monoclonal antibody neutralizes numerous COVID-19 variants
A monoclonal antibody appears effective at neutralizing the numerous variants of SARS-CoV-2, as well as related viruses in animals that could pose a threat if they were to begin spreading in people. The antibody, called SC27, ...
Cell & Microbiology
Sep 6, 2024
Role of long noncoding RNAs in skin provides important insights for evolution
A study has shown that a type of non-coding RNA molecule could play a role in the development of skin diseases—like eczema or psoriasis—and highlights an important molecular mechanism for driving genetic evolution.
Evolution
Sep 6, 2024
'Ice bucket challenge' reveals that bacteria can anticipate the seasons
Bacteria use their internal 24-hour clocks to anticipate the arrival of new seasons, according to research carried out with the assistance of an "ice bucket challenge."
Cell & Microbiology
Sep 6, 2024
Elevating analysis of genomic data with advanced mathematical techniques
A novel approach to analyzing single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data has been unveiled by NUS researchers. This method promises to enhance both the precision and speed of data interpretation, potentially accelerating ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 6, 2024
AI meets biophysics: New approach identifies critical interaction points in cancer-related proteins
Researchers at Auburn University, in collaboration with scientists from the University of Basel and ETH Zurich, have made an advance in the fight against cancer. The team, led by Dr. Rafael Bernardi, Associate Professor of ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 5, 2024
New mRNA and gene editing tools offer hope for dengue virus treatment
Dengue virus, a painful and sometimes fatal mosquito-borne infection well known in tropical countries, is surging rapidly across the planet. Now, 4 billion people live in places at risk for the disease, like the southeastern ...
Cell & Microbiology
Sep 5, 2024
