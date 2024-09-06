Small is a peer-reviewed interdisciplinary journal published twenty-four times a year. Small publishes research in science and technology on the micro- and nanoscales in the form of Communications, Reviews, Concepts, Highlights, Essays, and Full Papers. The journal was co-founded by Chad Mirkin and Peter Gölitz. The editorial office is in Weinheim, Germany. Small is available online through the Wiley Online Library. All of the publications can be found here.

Publisher John Wiley & Sons Wiley-VCH Country Germany History 2005-present Website http://www.small-journal.com Impact factor 7.333 (2010)

