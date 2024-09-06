Small is a peer-reviewed interdisciplinary journal published twenty-four times a year. Small publishes research in science and technology on the micro- and nanoscales in the form of Communications, Reviews, Concepts, Highlights, Essays, and Full Papers. The journal was co-founded by Chad Mirkin and Peter Gölitz. The editorial office is in Weinheim, Germany. Small is available online through the Wiley Online Library. All of the publications can be found here.

Publisher
John Wiley & Sons Wiley-VCH
Country
Germany
History
2005-present
Website
http://www.small-journal.com
Impact factor
7.333 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Tiny magnetic robots could treat bleeds in the brain

Researchers have created nanoscale robots which could be used to manage bleeds in the brain caused by aneurysms. The development could enable precise, relatively low-risk treatment of brain aneurysms, which cause around ...

Bio & Medicine

Sep 6, 2024

0

15

Researchers develop soft gold nanowires for neural interfaces

Gold does not readily lend itself to being turned into long, thin threads. But researchers at Linköping University in Sweden have now managed to create gold nanowires and develop soft electrodes that can be connected to ...

Bio & Medicine

Aug 6, 2024

0

11

Gold nanoparticles kill cancer—but not as thought

Gold particles of the size of billionths of a meter are lethal to cancer cells. This fact has been known for a long time, as has a simple correlation: The smaller the nanoparticles used to fight the cancer cells, the faster ...

Bio & Medicine

Jun 27, 2024

0

38

Researchers fabricate eco-friendly pesticide delivery system

A research team led by Prof. Wu Zhengyan and Zhang Jia from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a new environmentally friendly way to deliver pesticides using porous microspheres ...

Bio & Medicine

Jun 19, 2024

0

70

