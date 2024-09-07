Last update:

Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure

Nanomaterials news

Metasurfaces: Tiny tech with big potential

Imagine manipulating light with ultra-thin, flat sheets instead of bulky lenses and mirrors. That's the promise of metasurfaces, a nanostructure technology that can twist and bend light in ways never before possible.

Nanophysics

Sep 4, 2024

0

1

Illuminating the unavoidable imperfections of nanostructures

A new study by a collaborative team from the University of Twente and the e-Science Center in Amsterdam compares the transmission of light through a utopian model with a real 3D nanostructure. These nanostructures are integral ...

Nanophysics

Aug 29, 2024

0

1

Nanoplastics put stress on trees and impair photosynthesis

It is well known that more and more plastic waste is ending up in soil and bodies of water. Researchers are particularly concerned about tiny micro- and nano-sized particles. It remains unclear how and to what extent they ...

Nanomaterials

Aug 29, 2024

0

16

More news

Nanomaterials
Rare earth single atoms enhance manganese oxide's electrochemical oxygen evolution
Bio & Medicine
How much microplastic are you drinking? New tool can tell you in minutes
Nanomaterials
New technique shows promise for mass fabricating an exotic quasi-1D material
Nanomaterials
Nanotubes get a boost: Liquid-phase synthesis unlocks efficient production
Nanomaterials
Manganese nanoparticles can more than double availability of world's potable water, say scientists
Nanomaterials
Researchers develop high-entropy non-covalent cyclic peptide glass for smart functional materials
Nanophysics
New varactor enhances quantum dot device measurements at millikelvin temperatures
Nanomaterials
A leap forward in nanotechnology: Growing special micro-crystals for better devices
Bio & Medicine
For first time, DNA tech offers both data storage and computing functions
Nanophysics
Advancing nanoscale imaging capabilities with dynamic nuclear polarization
Nanophysics
World's first micromachine twists 2D materials at will
Nanomaterials
High speed, large-area deposition nanofilm production possible with new technique
Nanophysics
A world first: Qubit coherence decay traced to thermal dissipation
Nanophysics
Low-cost flexible metasurfaces to increase the efficiency of optoelectronic devices
Nanomaterials
Twisted molecular wires exhibit high single-molecule conductance
Nanomaterials
Quality control: Neatly arranging crystal growth to make fine thin films
Nanomaterials
New computational methodology to predict the complex formation of interesting nanostructures
Nanomaterials
Morphable materials: Researchers coax nanoparticles to reconfigure themselves
Bio & Medicine
Researchers develop nanoparticle array implantation for sensitive and reusable detection
Nanophysics
Unveiling the power of hot carriers in plasmonic nanostructures

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Nanophysics
Team develops method for control over single-molecule photoswitching
Bio & Medicine
Method to separate microplastics from water could also speed up blood analyses
Nanomaterials
Scientists create material that can take the temperature of nanoscale objects
Nanomaterials
Advanced microscopy method reveals hidden world of nanoscale optical metamaterials
Nanophysics
Photolithography research shows computer chips have the potential to become even smaller
Nanomaterials
AI enhances chemical analysis at the nanoscale
Nanomaterials
Scientists achieve rapid upcycling of microplastics to graphene
Nanomaterials
Researchers develop eco-friendly nanoparticles from plant waste
Nanophysics
Carbon nanotubes study finds local solvation is decisive for fluorescence of biosensors
Nanomaterials
Innovative 3D gold microelectrode arrays enhance understanding of neuronal network communication
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Evolution
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
Load more