Nanomaterials news

Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
A research team led by Prof Zhang Zengming from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has combined nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in diamond with a diamond anvil ...
Nanomaterials
53 minutes ago
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
As an innovative concept in materials science and engineering, the inspiration for self-healing materials comes from living organisms that have the innate ability to self-heal. Along this line, the search for self-healing ...
Nanomaterials
Sep 7, 2024
Nature-based filtration material could remove long-lasting chemicals from water
Water contamination by the chemicals used in today's technology is a rapidly growing problem globally. A recent study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control found that 98% of people tested had detectable levels of PFAS, ...
Bio & Medicine
Sep 5, 2024
3D imaging allows researchers to observe degradation of micro- and nanoplastics with unprecedented detail
In a global first, University of Waterloo researchers have used 3D imaging technology to understand the fine details of microplastics, paving the way for more effective methods of plastic waste recycling.
Nanomaterials
Sep 5, 2024
New method captures the stochastic dynamics in coherent X-ray imaging at the nanoscale
Coherent X-ray imaging has emerged as a powerful tool for studying both nanoscale structures and dynamics in condensed matter and biological systems. The nanometric resolution together with chemical sensitivity and spectral ...
Nanophysics
Sep 4, 2024
Metasurfaces: Tiny tech with big potential
Imagine manipulating light with ultra-thin, flat sheets instead of bulky lenses and mirrors. That's the promise of metasurfaces, a nanostructure technology that can twist and bend light in ways never before possible.
Nanophysics
Sep 4, 2024
Nanostructures enable on-chip lightwave-electronic frequency mixer
Imagine how a phone call works: Your voice is converted into electronic signals, shifted up to higher frequencies, transmitted over long distances, and then shifted back down so it can be heard clearly on the other end. The ...
Nanophysics
Sep 4, 2024
Scientists use magnetic nanotech to safely rewarm frozen tissues for transplant
Every day, people die waiting for an organ transplant. Time is at a premium, not just for those awaiting organs, but also for the organs themselves, which can deteriorate rapidly during transportation.
Bio & Medicine
Sep 4, 2024
High-refractive-index-modulation nanocomposites for augmented reality displays
Holographic optical elements (HOEs) are essential in augmented reality (AR) displays, providing benefits such as design flexibility and improved optical efficiency. However, current materials' limited refractive index modulation ...
Nanomaterials
Sep 3, 2024
Low-energy ion implantation enables 2D lateral p-n junction construction
The feature size of silicon-based transistors is approaching the theoretical limit, which puts forward higher requirements for the atomic level manufacturing of semiconductors. The basic idea of atomic level manufacturing ...
Nanophysics
Sep 2, 2024
Advances in optical micronanofiber-enabled tactile sensors and soft actuators
A perfect combination of fiber optics and micro/nanotechnology, optical micro/nanofiber (MNF) is a new type of micro/nano-waveguide structure developed in recent years.
Nanophysics
Aug 30, 2024
How stressed are you? Nanoparticles pave the way for home stress testing
Stress takes various shapes in our daily lives, from relentless work demands to the constant rush of the school run. But ignoring high stress levels can lead to serious health issues like depression and Alzheimer's disease. ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 30, 2024
Spin-controlled generation of a complete polarization set with randomly interleaved plasmonic metasurfaces
Optical metasurfaces are finely crafted two-dimensional artificial nanostructures composed of meticulously designed arrays of ultrathin artificial atoms. These surfaces possess capabilities beyond natural materials, enabling ...
Nanophysics
Aug 30, 2024
A chloroplast-mimicking nanoreactor for enhanced CO₂ electrocatalysis
Chloroplast, which is a double-membrane-bounded organelle, is the main site for CO2 fixation via photosynthesis in green plants. The double-membrane configuration can regulate the transport of substances into and out of the ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 29, 2024
Illuminating the unavoidable imperfections of nanostructures
A new study by a collaborative team from the University of Twente and the e-Science Center in Amsterdam compares the transmission of light through a utopian model with a real 3D nanostructure. These nanostructures are integral ...
Nanophysics
Aug 29, 2024
Vinegar vapor method could make UV sensors 128,000 times more responsive
Researchers at Macquarie University have developed a new way to produce ultraviolet (UV) light sensors, which could lead to more efficient and flexible wearable devices.
Nanomaterials
Aug 29, 2024
Nanoplastics put stress on trees and impair photosynthesis
It is well known that more and more plastic waste is ending up in soil and bodies of water. Researchers are particularly concerned about tiny micro- and nano-sized particles. It remains unclear how and to what extent they ...
Nanomaterials
Aug 29, 2024
Upgraded atomic force microscope captures 3D images of calcite dissolving
Understanding the dissolution processes of minerals can provide key insights into geochemical processes. Attempts to explain some of the observations during the dissolution of calcite (CaCO3) have led to the hypothesis that ...
Nanomaterials
Aug 29, 2024
Advances in semiconductor patterning: New block copolymer achieves 7.6 nm line width
A recently developed block copolymer could help push the limits of integration and miniaturization in semiconductor manufacturing, report scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (TOK). ...
Nanomaterials
Aug 29, 2024
Using metal ion-linked nanostructures to improve immune response and boost breast tumor treatment
Immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) is one of the primary methods of tumor immunotherapy. However, clinical data have shown that only a portion of patients respond to ICB treatment. Since the tumor's immune-suppressive environment ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 29, 2024
