June 17, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Using camelid nanobodies for food allergen surveillance

by TranSpread

Camelid nanobodies: transforming food allergen analysis
The beneficial characteristics of Nbs for food allergen surveillance. Credit: Food Quality and Safety (2024). DOI: 10.1093/fqsafe/fyae018

Food allergies pose significant health risks, affecting millions worldwide, with the prevalence rising over the past decades. Traditional detection methods, such as monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, are often costly, labor-intensive, and prone to cross-reactions. The need for accurate, efficient, and cost-effective allergen detection methods is more pressing than ever.

Due to these challenges, there is a growing interest in exploring new detection strategies. It is essential to conduct in-depth to develop advanced detection techniques that can better safeguard public health.

Researchers from Tianjin Key Laboratory of Food Science and Health, Nankai University, China have made significant strides in this field. Their review, published on March 28, 2024, in the journal Food Quality and Safety, introduces the use of nanobodies for food surveillance, potentially revolutionizing the way we detect and manage food allergies.

The study highlights the advantages of nanobodies over traditional antibodies in food allergen detection. Derived from camelid heavy-chain antibodies, nanobodies are small, stable, and highly specific, making them ideal for robust immunoassays. They minimize cross-reactions and effectively detect allergens like macadamia, peanut, lupin, and milk proteins.

A key highlight is their ability to target conformational epitopes, offering higher precision in allergen detection, especially in complex food matrices. The research also demonstrates the versatility and efficiency of nanobodies in various detection methods, such as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and electrochemical immunoassays, showcasing their broad applicability.

Prof. Dr. Shuo Wang, the senior author of this research, stated, "The development of nanobody-based immunoassays marks a significant advancement in food allergen detection. Nanobodies offer unparalleled stability and specificity, addressing the critical need for more accurate and efficient methods to protect sensitive individuals from food allergens. This research paves the way for future innovations in ."

The research implications are significant. Nanobody-based detection methods could revolutionize food allergen surveillance, offering reliable, cost-effective solutions, enhancing food safety, and reducing allergic risks. Additionally, this study opens new avenues for developing therapeutic strategies and diagnostic tools, highlighting nanobodies' versatility in biomedical applications.

More information: Yi Wang et al, Nanobody-based food allergen surveillance: current status and prospects, Food Quality and Safety (2024). DOI: 10.1093/fqsafe/fyae018

Provided by TranSpread

Citation: Using camelid nanobodies for food allergen surveillance (2024, June 17) retrieved 17 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-camelid-nanobodies-food-allergen-surveillance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A new method for the fast detection of a key antiviral
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is meat broth really nutritious?

2 hours ago

A DNA Animation

Jun 15, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 14, 2024

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

Jun 14, 2024

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

Jun 11, 2024

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)