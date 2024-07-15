July 15, 2024

Researchers develop library for RNA-based therapeutic approaches with polymer nanoparticles

by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Polymer library for RNA-based therapeutic approaches
Credit: ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.4c06079

RNA therapy with polymer nanoparticles is considered a promising approach for the treatment of various illnesses. It involves the use of polymers as "nanocarriers" to transport RNA drugs precisely to the correct target cells. Manufacturing such polymers, however, has proven to be complex and difficult.

In a recent study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces by the research group of Olivia Merkel, Professor of Drug Delivery in the Department of Pharmacy at LMU, scientists focused on so-called spermine-modified poly(beta-amino esters) (PBAEs), a polymer type that is frequently used for the formulation and delivery of nucleic acids.

"We synthesized and characterized a library of 27 different polymers, taking into account various factors such as the ratios of starting materials, the temperature, and the ," explains Merkel.

A design-of-experiment approach, whereby the significant factors of experiments are identified by means of statistical analyses, enabled the researchers to derive a wealth of information out of just a few experiments. The polymers were chemically analyzed to understand their composition and molecular properties.

In addition, a computer-based protocol was developed to better capture the complex process of polymerization and predict it for future syntheses. "Our research helps to improve the quality, efficiency, and precision of RNA drugs," says Merkel.

More information: Adrian P. E. Kromer et al, Design of Experiments Grants Mechanistic Insights into the Synthesis of Spermine-Containing PBAE Copolymers, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.4c06079

Journal information: ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces

Provided by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Chemists use nucleic acid binding dyes as photocatalysts for a popular polymerization method
