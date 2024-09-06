Last update:
Planetary Sciences news
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
The dwarf planet Ceres has a diameter of almost 1,000 kilometers and is located in the asteroid belt. In the television series "The Expanse," Ceres gained new fame as the main base of the so-called 'belters': in this series, ...
Planetary Sciences
24 minutes ago
0
0
Parker Solar Probe lines up for final Venus flyby
NASA's Parker Solar Probe executed a short maneuver on Aug. 26 that kept the spacecraft on course for the mission's seventh and final planned Venus flyby on Nov. 6.
Planetary Sciences
1 hour ago
0
2
The moon had surprisingly recent volcanic activity, samples from Chinese space mission confirm
Volcanoes were erupting on the moon as recently as 120 million years ago, evidence collected by a Chinese spacecraft suggests. Until the last few years, scientists had thought volcanic activity ended on the moon around 2 ...
Planetary Sciences
1 hour ago
0
8
Video: Mars rover trials
Rover trials in a quarry in the U.K. showing a four-wheeled rover, known as Codi, using its robotic arm and a powerful computer vision system to pick up sample tubes.
Space Exploration
Sep 6, 2024
0
23
ChemCam hits 1 million laser shots on Mars since 2012
The ChemCam instrument, developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory, recently zapped its laser for the 1 millionth time on Mars. Sitting on top of NASA's Curiosity rover, ChemCam has been helping make groundbreaking discoveries ...
Planetary Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
0
2
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
New evidence suggests that billions of years ago, a star may have passed very close to our solar system. As a result, thousands of smaller celestial bodies in the outer solar system outside Neptune's orbit were deflected ...
Planetary Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
3
354
AI shines a new light on exoplanets
Researchers from LMU, the ORIGINS Excellence Cluster, the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE), and the ORIGINS Data Science Lab (ODSL) have made an important breakthrough in the analysis of exoplanet atmospheres.
Astronomy
Sep 6, 2024
0
12
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers from the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore, Maryland and elsewhere have conducted transmission spectroscopy of a nearby super-Earth exoplanet ...
Planetary Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
1
99
BepiColombo's best images yet highlight fourth Mercury flyby
The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission has successfully completed its fourth of six gravity assist flybys at Mercury, capturing images of two special impact craters as it uses the little planet's gravity to steer itself on course ...
Planetary Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
26
Eclipses create atmospheric gravity waves, student teams confirm
Student teams from three U.S. universities became the first to measure what scientists have long predicted: eclipses can generate ripples in Earth's atmosphere called atmospheric gravity waves. The waves' telltale signature ...
Planetary Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
39
Study shows how amateur astronomers can aid in Jupiter weather monitoring
Jupiter's striking appearance comes from its stormy atmosphere. Swirling clouds surround the gas giant, and their distribution reflects the planet's weather. Scientists have used professional observatories such as the Very ...
Planetary Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
109
NASA's Hubble, MAVEN help solve the mystery of Mars's escaping water
Mars was once a very wet planet, as is evident in its surface geological features. Scientists know that over the last 3 billion years, at least some water went deep underground, but what happened to the rest? Now, NASA's ...
Planetary Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
113
Spacecraft flies closer to Mercury than planned after thruster glitch
A spacecraft carrying European and Japanese probes passed closer to Mercury than originally planned overnight after thruster problems delayed the mission to study the little-known, sun-scorched planet.
Space Exploration
Sep 5, 2024
1
14
Researchers prove 120-million-year-old volcanism on moon
Extensive geologic evidence of ancient volcanic activity can be found on the moon, but how long this volcanism persisted has been unclear. However, Prof. Li Qiuli's Lab at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese ...
Planetary Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
63
NOAA shares first data from GOES-19 SEISS instrument
The Space Environment In-Situ Suite (SEISS) instrument onboard NOAA's GOES-19 satellite is now sending radiation data back to Earth.
Planetary Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
5
NASA Earth scientists take flight, set sail to verify PACE satellite data
From sea to sky to orbit, a range of vantage points allow NASA Earth scientists to collect different types of data to better understand our changing planet. Collecting them together, at the same place and the same time, is ...
Planetary Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
12
A space oddity—small exoplanet challenges existing theories on planet formation
A research team led by Lund University in Sweden has discovered a small planet that displays peculiar orbital motion. The shimmying planet, located 455 light-years from Earth, shows that planetary systems can be considerably ...
Astronomy
Sep 5, 2024
0
105
Astronomers discover iron winds on an ultra-hot exoplanet
An international team of astronomers, including scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the PlanetS National Center of Competence in Research, has identified the presence of iron winds in the atmosphere of the ...
Planetary Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
3
Small, harmless asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines
A small asteroid discovered on Wednesday harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere the same day, NASA said.
Space Exploration
Sep 5, 2024
0
383
Life on alien planets probably wouldn't experience day and night—here's how that may change evolution
Do aliens sleep? You may take sleep for granted, but research suggests many planets that could evolve life don't have a day and night cycle. It's hard to imagine, but there are organisms living in Earth's lightless habitats, ...
Astrobiology
Sep 4, 2024
0
26