Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?

The dwarf planet Ceres has a diameter of almost 1,000 kilometers and is located in the asteroid belt. In the television series "The Expanse," Ceres gained new fame as the main base of the so-called 'belters': in this series, ...

Planetary Sciences

24 minutes ago

Parker Solar Probe lines up for final Venus flyby

NASA's Parker Solar Probe executed a short maneuver on Aug. 26 that kept the spacecraft on course for the mission's seventh and final planned Venus flyby on Nov. 6.

Planetary Sciences

1 hour ago

Video: Mars rover trials

Rover trials in a quarry in the U.K. showing a four-wheeled rover, known as Codi, using its robotic arm and a powerful computer vision system to pick up sample tubes.

Space Exploration

Sep 6, 2024

ChemCam hits 1 million laser shots on Mars since 2012

The ChemCam instrument, developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory, recently zapped its laser for the 1 millionth time on Mars. Sitting on top of NASA's Curiosity rover, ChemCam has been helping make groundbreaking discoveries ...

Planetary Sciences

Sep 6, 2024

AI shines a new light on exoplanets

Researchers from LMU, the ORIGINS Excellence Cluster, the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE), and the ORIGINS Data Science Lab (ODSL) have made an important breakthrough in the analysis of exoplanet atmospheres.

Astronomy

Sep 6, 2024

BepiColombo's best images yet highlight fourth Mercury flyby

The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission has successfully completed its fourth of six gravity assist flybys at Mercury, capturing images of two special impact craters as it uses the little planet's gravity to steer itself on course ...

Planetary Sciences

Sep 5, 2024

Eclipses create atmospheric gravity waves, student teams confirm

Student teams from three U.S. universities became the first to measure what scientists have long predicted: eclipses can generate ripples in Earth's atmosphere called atmospheric gravity waves. The waves' telltale signature ...

Planetary Sciences

Sep 5, 2024

Researchers prove 120-million-year-old volcanism on moon

Extensive geologic evidence of ancient volcanic activity can be found on the moon, but how long this volcanism persisted has been unclear. However, Prof. Li Qiuli's Lab at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese ...

Planetary Sciences

Sep 5, 2024

Astronomers discover iron winds on an ultra-hot exoplanet

An international team of astronomers, including scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the PlanetS National Center of Competence in Research, has identified the presence of iron winds in the atmosphere of the ...

Planetary Sciences

Sep 5, 2024

More news

Planetary Sciences
Expert explains evidence for planetary formation through gravitational instability
Planetary Sciences
Gigantic asteroid impact shifted the axis of solar system's biggest moon, study finds
Astronomy
Meet Phaethon, a weird asteroid that thinks it's a comet—new research may explain what's going on
Planetary Sciences
The Martian polar caps are not created equally—here's why
Planetary Sciences
Engineers smash rocks to see what occurs when top layer of an asteroid-like object is hit with extreme external force
Space Exploration
Fourth Mercury flyby begins BepiColombo's new trajectory
Planetary Sciences
How vegetation could impact the climate of exoplanets
Space Exploration
Q&A: Scientist discusses the MESSENGER mission to Mercury
Astronomy
Webb discovers six new 'rogue worlds' that provide clues to star formation
Planetary Sciences
Image: Saharan dust in the wind
Space Exploration
What type of excavator is most suitable for asteroids?
Astronomy
The Rubin observatory will unleash a flood of NEO detections, say researchers
Planetary Sciences
Mini lab secures NASA ride to the moon
Planetary Sciences
Scientists discover a long-sought global electric field on Earth
Space Exploration
NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars begins steep climb to rim of a crater
Astronomy
In six new rogue worlds, Webb Telescope finds more star birth clues
Planetary Sciences
Geologists discover hidden magmatism at the Chang'e-6 lunar landing site
Planetary Sciences
Ice caps on Mars offer clues to ancient climates
Astronomy
X-ray telescopes could also study exoplanets, say astronomers
Planetary Sciences
'Space junk' that fell in Eastern Cape was a car-size meteorite

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Astronomy
Researchers propose inexpensive 2.2-kilometer telescope that could make exoplanet movies
Planetary Sciences
The moon was once covered by an ocean of molten rock, data from India's space mission suggests
Planetary Sciences
NASA's DART impact permanently changed the shape and orbit of asteroid moon, new study shows
Space Exploration
Comparing two proposed NASA missions to Jupiter's moon Io
Planetary Sciences
NASA's EXCITE mission prepared for scientific balloon flight
Planetary Sciences
From sun to Earth: A new network for comprehensive space weather monitoring
Planetary Sciences
Sentinel-2C sealed in the Vega rocket fairing
Planetary Sciences
First analysis of soil near the moon's south pole suggests its surface was once covered in molten magma
Space Exploration
Novel strategy proposed for massive water production on the moon
Planetary Sciences
Meteor showers shed light on where comets formed in the early solar system
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Evolution
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
Condensed Matter
Researchers advance new class of quantum critical metal that could advance electronic devices
